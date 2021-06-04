William Earl Belcher, age 81, of Bon Aqua, Tennessee passed away May 27, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Ceburn and Bessie Belcher. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Hollars Belcher; brothers, James Belcher and Howard Belcher; sisters, Kathleen Belcher Romaine, Aileen Belcher Nauman and Thelma Belcher. Survived by son, Jeffrey Dale Belcher; daughter, LeAnn Belcher Willcutt; sister, Wilma Belcher Slaughter; grandchildren, Joshua Belcher and Amber Willcutt Anthony; several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN. Memorials can be made to the William E. Belcher memorial fund. Active pallbearers will be Stevie Anthony, Leonard Romaine, Gordon Wilkerson, Derek Wilkerson, Jason Wilkerson and Jeff Belcher. Bruce Romaine will serve as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.