William Elbert Heithcock, age 105 and nine months, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away December 20, 2022. Elbert was a native of Williamson County and retired from the insurance business with Life of Georgia after 28 years of service. He was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Gertrude “Trudy” Heithcock; son, Elbert Dwight Heithcock; son in law, Robert “Bob” Caldwell; parents, William Fletcher and Amanda Culberson Heithcock; brothers, Marvin and Ines Heithcock. Survived by: daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Caldwell; daughter in law, Patsy Davis Heithcock; grandchildren, Shannon B. (Rebecca) Heithcock, Andy M. Heithcock and Amanda L. Baskin; great grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Will, Katie and Lauren Heithcock, Pepsi and Ashton Phomthisene and other loving family members. Special thanks to Merlena, Lucille, Martha, Mary and Lakita for sharing their love and support for his care. Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, December 26, 2022, Pastor Bryan Brooks officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Graceworks Ministries or Avianna Hospice. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
