William Hill Hargrove, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born in Williamson Co., Tennessee on Dec. 23, 1928.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Shirley (Roger) Stapler and Linda (Martin Poole) Jones; grandchildren, Shawndale Roberson, Angela (David) Price and Brittany (Tyler) Zazzi; great-grandchildren, Alex William Roberson, Hailey Price, Gracie Price, Lillian Price, James Price, Olivia Zazzi and Sophia Zazzi; several nieces and nephews to include; a special niece, Virginia Mae Connor; special friends, Aunt Margaret and Uncle Robert; Paul Steychen, Anthony Shane Jones; neighbor, Faye Johnson and his best friend, Nancy (Pookie). The family would like to thank Willowbrook hospice for the compassion and care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 with a visitation one hour prior to service. Pastors, Tommy Fox and Theodore Durham officiating.
Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Collie Fox, Samuel Fox, Dale Fox, Anthony Shane Jones, Tim Skelly and Paul Steychen.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
