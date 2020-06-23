William Homer Dotson, age 54, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 19, 2020. He was born in Odessa, Texas on Feb. 10, 1966.
William was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving from 1984 to 1994. He worked at Moody’s Tire for 31 years, and in 2017 he began working for Ford Lincoln of Franklin.
William is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Gregg Dotson; sister, Connie Jo Slawson; grandparents, Homer and Mary Dotson and William and Beulah Gregg; niece, Ashley Nicole Hess; great-niece, Caydon Marie Hess; and great-nephew, Cash Hess. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa Dotson; daughter, April (Tony) Poynter; sons, Tony Robert Spillman and Eric William Dotson; sister, Beulah (Eddie) Hess; brothers, Johnny Dotson and Billy (Lisa) Whitner; grandchildren, Trinity Poynter and Sway Poynter.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
