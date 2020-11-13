William Howard Taylor, age 70, of Brentwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
William was born in New Albany, Mississippi on March 12, 1950 to the late Barnie and Helen Taylor.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Gayle Noland Taylor; children, Ryan (Erica) Taylor, Katelin (Sergio) Avila and Kayce (Drew) Gaw; brothers, Ed (Beth) Taylor and Phil Taylor; grandchildren, Darby, Chandler, Finley, Hadley, Emerson, Beau Taylor and Collins.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Walt Leaver officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to TPOM- Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry, 136 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203, in loving memory of William Howard Taylor.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
