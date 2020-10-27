William Kenneth Ousley, age 98, a longtime resident of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phalba Clark Ousley; daughter, Karen Ousley of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandson, William Fry (Jessica) of Nashville; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ousley of St. Augustine, Florida; as well as a number of nephews and nieces. He was predeceased in death by his two sons, William Kenneth Ousley, Jr. and David Keith Ousley; his parents, Harley and Gertrude Hammond Ousley; sister, Jean Gupton; her husband, Milton; and brother, Don Ousley.
Bill was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 3, 1922 to Harley and Gertrude Hammond Ousley. He grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina where he was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, class of 1940. He then enrolled in Clemson College. He was a member of the class of 1944; however he entered the Army following his junior year, serving 17 months in the European Theatre including England, France, Holland, Czechoslovakia and Germany. Upon the end of World War II he returned to Clemson College graduating in February 1948.
Bill enjoyed a 40 year career with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. as a Safety Professional, Loss Prevention Engineer, and Manager. He was an active member and officer of the Tennessee Safety Congress and Society of Safety Engineers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
He was a past member of The Gideons and Brentwood Civitan Club, which sponsored and built the first youth baseball field in Brentwood. He was an active member of Sons of the American Revolution, Lifetime member of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, and Clemson University Alumni. He was a founding member of Brentwood Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Ushers for 20 years, plus another 20 years seating the congregation and serving as a Deacon. He was the initiator and organizer of The Room In The Inn program for the homeless at Brentwood Baptist. He enjoyed traveling, yard work, sports, especially Clemson football, and was an avid reader, and Bridge player.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Baskin Chapel, Brentwood Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers are the Sonshine Sunday School Class of Brentwood Baptist Church.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, prior to visitation.
The family wishes to give thanks to the caregivers at The Somerfield Health Center for their dedication and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brentwood Baptist Church mission fund, Hope for the World, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
Social distancing will be observed and masks required.
