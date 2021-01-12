William Rhoden Smith, age 83, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Jan. 9, 2021 at his residence. Rhoden was born in Williamson County to the late Thomas Rhoden Smith and Winnie Agion Smith. He was a Retired Supervisor with Nashville Bridge Company and a member of Christ Church of Arrington.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Tommie Lou Raines and Peggy Conner, and brother, James Thomas “Copperhead” Smith.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Minnie Bagsby Smith; son, William “Bill” Rhoden Smith Jr., daughter, Debbie Smith (Houston) Green; grandchildren, Hunter Rhoden (Kelsey) Smith, Hailey (Carter) Lively, Angie (Kevin) Beasley and Tiffany (Bryan) Fisher; great-grandchildren, Maggie Beasley, Brady Fisher and Maddox Fisher; and brother, John Wesley (Hazel) Smith.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jeff Haynes officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are Hunter Smith, Houston Green, Bryan Fisher, Kevin Beasley, Carter Lively, Doug Jones, Bill Jones, Rufus Bagsby and Charlie Bagsby. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Grubbs and members of Christ Church of Arrington.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.