Mr. William Robert “Bill” Dixon, age 70, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Versailles, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2021. Bill was born in Williamson, West Virginia to the late Henry Dixon and Catherine Cantees Dixon. Bill was the kindest soul. He never met a stranger. His sense of humor and positive outlook on life made every day bright. Bill was an avid golfer and guitar player. Music was his true passion. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Susie Dixon; daughter, Meredith Dixon; brother, Gary Dixon; and brother-in-law, James “Jimmy” Kinder.
A socially distanced memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, TN. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to the ARH Foundation in support of the mission that Bill was committed to for 35 years. Contributions can be sent to 2260 Executive Dr, Lexington, KY 40505 or can be made online at www.arhfoundation.org.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
