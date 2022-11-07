Wilma Jean Fox age 92 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away, Saturday, November 5, 2022. Wilma Jean enjoyed and loved to fish. She enjoyed being outside.
Wilma Jean was preceded by her husband, J.C. Fox, Sr.; parnets Robert and Beulah Walker; daughter, Wanda Hill; Five sister and three brothers.
Wilma Jean is survived by her sons, Roger Fox (Etter), J.C Fox, Jr. (Sheila) and Randell Fox; sister, Joyce Bugs; Ten grandchildren; Twenty- six great grandchildren; Fourteen great great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Severing as Pall bears, Jeff Fox, Chris Fox, Wesley Adams, John Edwards, Mason Fox, Travis Fox, and William Fox. Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columba Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2286.
