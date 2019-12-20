Wilma Jean Moore, age 88, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Dec. 20, 2019.
Born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Erwin and Dorothy Schuldt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene B. Moore; son, David Moore; and sister, Dorothy Deeds. She is survived by sons, Kenneth (Mary Beth) Moore of Nolensville, Tennessee, Dennis (Robin) Moore of Nashville, Tennessee and Gary Moore of LaVergne, Tennessee; daughter, Sandra (Richard) Moore; sister, Alice Price of California; grandchildren, Leslie (Jacob) Smith, Lynne (Jake) Davis, Rusty (Anna) Moore and Andy Moore; great-grandchildren, Annika, Everett, Mallory, Ava and Brody Smith.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson County Animal Center or Alive Hospice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289
