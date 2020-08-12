Wilma Lou Bruce Reed, age 58, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Aug. 10, 2020. She was born in Webster, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Emma Bruce. She was a bus driver for the Williamson County School System.
Wilma is preceded in death by her son, timothy “Timbo” Riggs Smith, Jr.; sister, Joy Upchurch; and step-son, Harry “Bubba” Reed. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Reed; daughter, Beth Smith; grandson, Austin (Vanessa) Smith; great-granddaughter, Emberly Smith; step-children, Jaxie (Doug) Bush and Justin Reed; step-grandchildren, Tejay Reed, Delanie Gillespie, Chandler Gillespie, Caden Bush, Ryan Bush and Dustin Reed.
Wilma is also loved by eight sisters and four brothers. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. JJ King will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chris Heck, Dustin Bruce, Eric Board, Carl Reed, Harry Reed and Dickie Kays. Memorials may be made to the Wilma Reed Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
