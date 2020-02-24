When I was in the throes of rearing children, I felt a certain responsibility to have platitudes at the ready.
“Life is not fair” was one of my favorites, along with, “You only get out of it what you put into it.”
When every light in the house was brightly burning, I might have reminded them I didn’t own Nashville Electric Service.
As they grew older and needed something to do with idle time, “You’re not going to get a job waiting for the phone to ring” was a good one.
One of my favorites was, “People will always disappoint you.” I still remind myself of that at times and, unfortunately, have had occasion to do so recently.
It might seem particularly harsh and blunt, but I have never meant it that way. In fact, quite the contrary.
We humans are not perfect beings. Sooner or later, someone will let us down and even though it might not be our intention, we are likely to do the same with someone. By acknowledging this, I hope I will be able to more willingly extend — and receive — grace.
Although not important on a grand scale by any means, I’ve had a taste of this with one of the sports teams I follow.
If you’ve read this column for a few years, you know my favorite baseball team is the Houston Astros. After years of cellar-dwelling, they finally got it together in the last decade to become one of Major League Baseball’s premier teams.
The Astros won the World Series in 2017, an emotional experience for me as I recalled visiting the Astrodome for the first time in 1966 with my parents and brother, all gone from me now. It was then that I adopted the hapless players, who played indoors for crying out loud, as my team.
I can’t adequately describe how much fun it has been for me to follow them the past several years as they have built a team for which the stars have finally aligned on a year-to-year basis.
The past two seasons they fell short of the ultimate prize since winning it in ’17, but they still won their division each of those seasons and won the American League pennant again this past one. I made it down to Houston for an American League Championship Series game in 2018 when they played the Red Sox, the only time I have ever attended postseason play — an experience I’ll always cherish, even though they lost.
Not long after the end of the 2019 season, allegations began to surface that the Astros had been cheating, going back to that fateful World Series winning season. A few friends and family members asked me about it, and I told them I didn’t really know much about it.
Truth be told, I was choosing not to do much investigating. When I saw the headlines, I didn’t read the stories.
I believe the clinical term for it is “denial.”
Eventually, however, I could no longer avoid facing reality. It all came crashing down around the Astros as it was revealed they had been engaged in a scheme to detect signals from the opposing team. A sordid, convoluted story unfolded.
Although their manager and general manager denied involvement, they could not deny knowledge of it. After MLB suspended them both for a year, the Astros’ ownership let them go.
The ripple effect continues, and the team that seemed on the verge of building a dynasty has now become a laughingstock. They’ve hired a new manager and they’ve made apologies, but the damage is done. It’s devastating and embarrassing.
And yes, I’m an adult and I know it’s just a game. (Another mantra I might have shared with overzealous fans in my family from time to time).
But while recognizing where this ranks on the ladder of what is important in my life, and acknowledging it will not disrupt that life in any major way, I also acknowledge the hurt and disappointment it brings to me as a fan of this team for 50-plus years.
And while I hate to be right on this one, it’s all about people. They disappoint.
I’ll likely get to witness the Astros’ return to those cellar years as the better players leave the organization as contracts expire, and others shy away from a team that is now tainted.
Although there has been talk of vacating the World Series title, it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. There will just be a virtual asterisk by their name as winners of the big one that year.
And what do I do as a fan? I shake it off. When I go for spring training in a couple of weeks, I’ll go to one of their games, wearing my baseball cap with the bright orange star, remembering the good times all the way back to 1966.
What else can I do? I’m mad at the folks who did this and yes, I’m disappointed.
But the team? It’s still mine, and I bet I can get some cheap tickets this season.
Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.
