Dear Governor Lee,
Enacting legislation that taxes citizens to pay for initiatives that violate the U.S. 14th Amendment is unconstitutional. If the Executive branch signs SB 1304/HB 836 into Tennessee law, the State of Tennessee can be subject to a United States Supreme Court ruling that addresses the financial damage done to Tennessee tax-paying citizens by this legislation, costing this state undue financial harm.
Section 1 (c) of HB 836 clearly violates Section 1 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution, as it allows the government to put state finances towards organizations who have discriminatory restrictions against qualified candidates applying to adopt Tennessee children in need of loving families. Section 1 (c) of HB836 thereby financially sanctions abridging privileges of United States Citizens. These are violations of the 14th Amendment, which clearly states: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
As the Jim Crow laws proved, legislation that empowers state-funded
organizations the ability to discriminate based on personal prejudices have a corrosive effect on society. As a fellow resident of Williamson County, I respectfully ask you to not sign this proposed legislation into law.
God bless you and your family, sir, as well as every family, and every individual yearning for one, on this day that we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Best,
Stokes Nielson
Tennessee Senate Candidate
Brentwood, Tennessee
