I used to watch the TV series 24 and marvel at how much fictional terrorist trauma the government could experience and how much agent Jack Bauer could accomplish in a single 24-hour period of time. I imagined Jack coming home after his shift saving the world, and his wife nonchalantly asking, “How was work today, dear?”
Remember Jack
I believe Jack Bauer’s official CTU uniform should have included a T-shirt with the words “Don’t tell me about YOUR hard day.” I picture Jack reading “Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No-Good Very Bad Day” aloud to a classroom of first graders, and then he closes the book and says with contempt, “Alex is a weak whiner. His 'very bad' day? That was nothing. Let me tell you about a hard day, boys and girls. It’s about to get real in here, so if you’re not sure you can take it, there’s the door.”
So, when you’re having a tough day, think of Jack Bauer, and remind yourself that unlike Jack, at some point during the long day you managed to squeeze in a short bathroom break and a quick run through the Wendy’s drive-thru. In eight seasons of the show you will not find a single scene of Jack Bauer taking a single bite of food. I bet you haven’t gone eight years without eating. So stop whining and get back to work!
Remember William
When you’re having a stressful day it might also be helpful to think about William Chapman. Gratitude is often about perspective. When you read the letter below you’ll feel grateful that your bad day most likely had a better ending to it than Chapman’s.
The following is an actual workman’s comp report published many years ago in the British daily newspaper The Guardian. I recently found a copy of the piece in one of my files while looking for something else. “Something I found while looking for something else” — that’s a good title and subject for a future column, and it has the makings of a good country song. (“Sarah, get me Brad Paisley on the line. Yes, I’ll hold.”)
Dear Sir,
When I got to the building, I saw that the storm had knocked some bricks off the top, so I rigged up a beam with a pulley at the top of the building and hoisted up a couple barrels of bricks. After I made the repairs there were a lot of bricks left over. I hoisted the barrel back up again and secured the line at the bottom and then went up and filled the barrel with the extra bricks. Then I went down to the bottom and cast off the line.
Unfortunately, the barrel of bricks was heavier than I was, and before I knew what had happened, the barrel started down, jerking me off the ground. I decided to hang on, and halfway up I met the barrel coming down and received a severe blow to the shoulder.
I then continued on to the top, banging my head against the beam and getting my fingers jammed in the pulley. When the barrel hit the ground, it burst its bottom, allowing the bricks to spill out.
I was now heavier than the barrel and so I started down again at a high speed. Halfway down I met the barrel coming up and received severe injuries to my shins.
When I hit the ground, I landed on the on the bricks, getting several painful cuts from the sharp edges.
At that point I must have lost my presence of mind because I let go of the line. The empty barrel then came down, giving me another heavy blow on the head and putting me in the hospital.
I respectfully request sick leave.
Warm Regards,
William Chapman
So the next time you’re having a rough day at the office or a crazy day at home with the kiddos, just think of Jack Bauer risking his life and his kidneys for his country. And think of William Chapman doing his best imitation of Wile E. Coyote in a Looney Tunes cartoon.
Feel better now? You’re welcome.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
