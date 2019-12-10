SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
Often times we get asked the question, "what is the difference between Swedish massage and a sports massage?" They are both beneficial to help reduce pain and are equally relaxing. To get the most out of your massage, it's best to know which one would be best for you. So, what is the difference between a Swedish massage and sports massage? Let's break it down.
Swedish Massage
During a Swedish massage, your massage therapist will use soft, long strokes and incorporate effleurage. This massage is the most common and traditional massage.
Sports Massage
During a sports massage, your massage therapist will incorporate different modalities, including gentle stretching or even trigger point therapy, specific to your sport. This type of massage is designed to help recover and increase your range of motion. It's commonly used by athletes, either before or after a workout.
Both Swedish massage and sports massage can both help:
- Increase circulation
- Improve range of motion
- Decrease pain
- Reduce stress
- Increase joint flexibility
- Relieve migraine pain
- Relaxation
At Elements Massage, we offer both Swedish massage and sports massage. Each of our sessions is tailored to your needs and is personalized to you. To schedule your massage, visit this page.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage of Brentwood and Elements Massage of Franklin. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806. All Elements Massage studios are independently owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.