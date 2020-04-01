Perhaps like many of you, I’ve spent too much time recently watching briefings from our elected leaders, each of whom faces daunting tasks, and, we hope, is performing these tasks to the best of their varying abilities.
By constitutional design, we are not an easy citizenry to lead. We get to choose our leaders, and, ornery folks that we are, we then choose whether or not we agree with our earlier decisions and follow them. And, I am sure in this time of ubiquitous punditry, those we’ve chosen probably think we are harder to lead than they ever perceived possible. Well, they wanted the job, right?
In the coming months, we will learn whose leadership and whose decisions were ones to be applauded. I tend toward a less charitable view of political leaders in general, though I appreciate it is way easier, and more fun, to criticize rather than support them in doing what almost all of us are happy to delegate up (or maybe it’s down.)
But in all that lost time last week, I did hear a pearl of wisdom, though not from an elected official, which got me thinking along these lines.
“Every American is doing something.”
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Coordinator who, in the times I’ve seen her, projects a cool and calm demeanor, is tasked with communicating many of the details we need to hear as we deal with this public health crisis. In a briefing last week, I was struck by her observation, “Every American is doing something.”
True.
We have each chosen to do many things that are not normal to us, and in almost every instance, when we made that choice it was not an easy one.
Credit our sports leagues with making some early tough choices that said emphatically “this is serious, and we’re doing what we must for our fans, our players and our communities.” On March 11, when the NBA said it would suspend its season, the reality of a new normal began to set in. As one commentator said, “You know that this is the right decision because it is costing them a whole lot of money.”
That set a tone for many decisions that quickly followed, none of them easy, all of them excruciatingly expensive.
We will have a lot more choices about how we “follow” in the next eight weeks.
Those who live in parts of Tennessee that have not seen much direct evidence of the virus make the choice each day to live an “old normal” life. It is understandable that some of us may conclude the advice from Washington and Nashville is not applicable for them — all the way up to the point it becomes obvious that it was very good advice, which, like many things, when it becomes obvious, it is too late.
To me the leaders in these communities are those who choose to follow the public health recommendations when their neighbors and community “leaders” do not.
As we read every day, any community is just a simple decision away from being a hotspot.
Tracking behavior
One of the companies who makes it their business to get all up in ours by tracking our cellphones, has put together a social distancing scorecard, modeling how well our communities are doing at modifying behaviors related to spreading the virus.
Well, the scorecard indicates that Tennessee is very bad at being good followers, which is likely why see the virus continuing its spread. According to cellphone tracking data from Unacast, Tennessee is one of the worst states at reducing the number of non-essential trips we make. Using a letter grade system (A=good, F=extraordinarily bad), no county in the state gets better than a B (Sevier County) and Williamson and Davidson counties are the only ones who receive as good as a B-, and the state as a whole got an F, as measured though Tuesday.
I recall an early observation about political leaders, it was from an 18th century Frenchman, Alexandre Auguste Ledru-Rollin, but appropriate for our times. He said, “There go my people. I must find out where they are going so I may lead them.”
Makes me think we could use a few more followers to show our “leaders” where they need to be.
Elections
Thursday, April 2, is the last day candidates can file to run for most offices up for election in the August primary.
There has been a lot of comment about modifying how we can change some of our voting process to reduce health risk. I hope our secretary of state listens and advocates changes that encourage the broadest possible turnout safely.
But Secretary Tre Hargett should also extend the filing deadline for candidates until Thursday, June 4. My guess is that the coronavirus crisis will change the minds of some incumbents who have filed for re-election. I would rather have engaged challengers in those races than placeholders or no one — too many races already suffer from the lack of competition.
Just my $.02 – worth each of those two pennies too.
Stay safe, wash your hands, remain positive. And enjoy the Redbuds, they are beautiful right now!
Frank Daniels, a 2012 inductee of the NC Journalism Hall of Fame, is president of FW Publishing, the parent company of HomePage Media Group, Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and Nfocus Magazine. He can be reached at fdanielsiii@fwpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.