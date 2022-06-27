James Calvin Karnes, Sr., of Lawrenceburg and formerly of Franklin, passed away June 21 at the age of 88.
He was a former owner of Rock City Piping Contractors. As a mechanical contractor he traveled with his company and performed work locally and internationally. After his retirement, he contracted with several local mechanical contractors and served as a consultant estimator.
Jimmy was a member of Local 572; member of Hiram Lodge #7 for fifty-five years. and a member of the Al Menah Shriners Motorcorp Unit. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. He loved his wife dearly, his family, the Atlanta Braves and all Vanderbilt Commodore sports. His kind spirit will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann Clements Karnes; parents, Watson and Frances Calvin Karnes; sisters, Reba Ward, Evelyn Guy, Betty Jones and Alice Ezell; brother, Tommy Karnes and son in law, Randall R. “Randy” Baskin, Jr.
He is survived by sons, James C. (Lynn) Karnes and Timothy A. (Sheila) Karnes; daughters, Nancy K. (Mont) Smith and Tammy Baskin; grandchildren, Jessica (David) Lowe, Jennifer Davis, Randall R. III “Rafe” (Anna) Baskin, James (Antonio Compton) Baskin and Stefan (Taylor Richardson) Baskin; six great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; brother in law, Howard D. (Jeannie) Isom and other loving family members.
A private family service was held Friday, June 24 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The interment was at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Hiram Lodge #7 or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
