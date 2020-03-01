As someone who was born in rural Lawrence County, Tennessee, I extremely understand that farmers are critical to our state, and they are the backbone of our economy. They are hardworking, dedicated, and essential to our nation’s prosperity. Mike Bloomberg’s comments about how easy it is to be a farmer are wrong, and they are insulting.
Our farmers must be well represented in Washington so that their products can be well represented across the globe. Bill Hagerty is running for the U.S. Senate this year and already has a proven track record of working with President Donald Trump to support our farmers, when he served as our Ambassador to Japan.
President Trump has been working hard on behalf of all farmers and ranchers to secure deals with some of our biggest and important trade partners — Japan is one of them. Just a couple of months ago, the U.S. and Japan passed a trade deal, which cut tariffs on $7 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products to helped level the international playing field for American farmers. Bill was critical to getting that deal done.
I know that Bill Hagerty will work with President Trump, just as he did while Ambassador to Japan, to protect our farmers and make sure that they are treated fairly when it comes to trade. He has my support to be Tennessee’s next Senator.
Mayor Rick Graham
Spring Hill
