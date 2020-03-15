It’s been a wild ride, to say the least, as we’ve handled the arrival of the COVID-19 in Williamson County.
(I don’t think “first case in Tennessee” was a distinction we were going after, but it’s now ours to own.)
But we are resilient folks around these parts, and we know what to do when a major disruptive life event comes calling: we go to the grocery store.
That would be side by side with hundreds of other people, which means we’re doing exactly what the CDC is telling us not to do – congregating with crowds in close quarters. (By the way, look for “social distancing” to show up on one of my lists of most disdained buzz words and phrases).
While for imminent snowstorms we tend to go for bread, milk and eggs, for some unknown reason we’re hoarding toilet paper for the coronavirus. And from my observation of other items in fellow shoppers’ carts, many of you think our water supply is going to dry up and the breweries and wineries will soon suspend operations.
As we hunker down with our provisions, we won’t be watching sports on TV, that’s for sure. All of that has been canceled or suspended.
And when your eyes are blurred from all your Netflix binge-watching, and you’re caught up on sleep, there are always books to read.
As my contribution to the cause, I’m going to give you some suggestions from my recent reading list.
If you read “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger a few years ago, you know what a master storyteller he is. You might even be a fan of his mystery series.
He’s back, this time with “This Tender Land,” and it’s a page turner. The story revolves around four adolescent orphans who band together in the year 1932 to escape an oppressive boarding school in Minnesota. One of the four is a Native American and Krueger weaves into his story the mistreatment of that people group.
I highly recommend losing yourself in this poignant tale. If you never read “Ordinary Grace,” get yourself to the library or log onto Amazon and treat yourself to it, too.
“The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni is another that would be good for quarantine time passing. The main character, Sam Hill, was born with a rare condition called ocular albinism that caused him to have red eyes, earning him the nickname “Devil Boy” and “Sam Hell” early in life.
Told in first person, Sam recounts his life, from his birth in 1957 to present day, and the challenges of growing up with his distinctive eyes. His devout Catholic mother always told him God had a plan and he would have an extraordinary life (hence the book’s title). He desperately wanted to believe her, but found that difficult for most of his life until certain events converged to change his perspective.
If you want to challenge yourself, let me suggest two volumes of short stories by Flannery O’Connor: “A Good Man is Hard to Find” and “Everything That Rises Must Converge.”
Even though I took literature classes in high school and college, until last year I had never read anything by O’Connor, a writer from Georgia who died in 1964 at the age of 39. She made a name for herself in the Southern Gothic genre, writing two novels and 32 short stories, with these two volumes being considered some of her best.
Full disclosure: this is not easy reading. Characters tend to have few redeeming qualities and storylines deal with difficult themes such as violence and racism. Perhaps, however, if you’re like me and you still like to imagine yourself in a high school or college English class (without having to write papers or take tests), you might enjoy these masterfully written stories.
Finally, if you want to learn something during this strange season of isolation, “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams” by Matthew Walker will fulfill that desire.
This is on the list of “Five Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Winter” (published by “Time” this past December,) and I’m proud to say I had read it even before saw the list. And like Bill Gates, I also want you to read this book.
Be forewarned that it might rock your world, especially if you’re one who is prone to cutting your sleeping hours when your to-do list becomes lengthy.
The author, director of UC Berkeley’s Center for Human Sleep Science, has devoted a major part of his career to the study of sleep and what it does for our bodies, as well as the harmful effects of sleep deprivation.
Although a brilliant scientist, in “Why We Sleep,” he breaks the science down into understandable nuggets of information. He also explores the mysterious world of dreaming and how even those mysterious experiences work to our betterment.
I hope you’ve seen something here to help you through these trying days. Let me know if you happen read one or more, and of course I’m always open to your recommendations too.
Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.
