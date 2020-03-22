It is not my intention during this time of great stress and uncertainly to write each week about COVID-19.
Like me, you need an occasional diversion from this topic that has taken over our lives. After this week, I commit to trying to help with that. There are still stories to tell and humorous anecdotes to recount, and they are probably more important than ever to help sustain us.
Today, however, I’ll record a few of my observations from approximately one week of isolation:
- Like countless others, I’m working from home. I already do this, usually a couple of days a week, so it’s hardly a foreign concept. But it’s an entirely different situation when virtually all my colleagues are doing it too. On conference calls it’s not uncommon to hear children playing or dogs barking in the background. Yesterday a coworker apologized for the sound of his neighbor’s leaf blower.
- At the end of my first official day of remote working, I had not showered and was still in my “soft clothes” (I’ll let you imagine that.) I quickly decided that was not a good way to operate. Now I’m getting up, showering and getting dressed as if I’m going to the office. I’ve eliminated the morning workout at the Y, but my wife and I are taking at least two long walks each day, one during the day when I take a break, and one at the end of the workday.
- Because I am a stress and boredom eater, I must be careful not to counter the benefits of those walks by eating too many snacks during the day and/or celebrating the end of another remote workday with at-home happy hour.
- My wife and I decided a few days ago we need to limit our daytime news consumption and we need to be smart about where we get our news. Without editorial comment, it is simply fact that if we watch Fox News, which has now decided this coronavirus is a real thing, we are going to be told (implicitly if not explicitly) what a fantastic job Donald J. Trump is doing with his handling of this unprecedented event and how lucky we are to have him at the helm. If we watch CNN or CNBC, as soon as a Trump press briefing is done, the lackeys on these networks begin to tell us how everything is going to hell in a handbasket and it’s largely because of Trump’s incompetence. We decided we don’t need either, so we watch our local evening news, then the national news on one of the main networks, and pretty much leave it at that.
- We have found Governor Lee’s briefings to be encouraging, and we appreciate his calm demeanor while acknowledging the seriousness of what is happening. I did not vote for him, but I’m grateful he has the job he has. He consistently demonstrates the strong leadership we Tennesseans need.
- For the life of me, I don’t understand why people have decided they need to hoard food and other items, especially toilet paper.
- I know we would feel a little better if the weather were nicer. Does anyone remember ever having this much rain in late winter/early spring?
- Church online is, quite simply, our lifeline. To log on and worship with our fellow parishioners, while knowing hundreds of thousands of others across the country – if not all over the globe – are doing the same, gives us supernatural peace.
Stay safe and healthy, folks. Please be smart and follow the CDC guidelines, as difficult and monotonous as they may be.
If you’re fortunate enough to still have your job and your income, remember all those in the service businesses who are not so lucky. There are many ways to help them, and if you have the means, please do so.
If you read this column regularly, you know how I hate buzz words, and once COVID-19 is history, I am going to petition to have “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” permanently removed from our language.
But honestly, trite as it may sound, I can’t think of a better way to say what is of utmost importance right now: we’re all in this together.
Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.
