Dear Valued Client,
By now you have likely received an email from the CEO of every company you’ve ever done business with in your entire life, informing and assuring you of heightened health standards and practices put into place in response to COVID-19.
Here at the law firm of Bacon, Pettis, and Tomado, the health and wellness of our clients is our No. 1 priority. Actually, it's probably No. 2 or No. 3. Our No. 1 priority is making money. Nevertheless, as part of our ongoing commitment to providing a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for our clients, we have put extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place to help protect against the spread of viral bacteria, germs, and cooties.
WHAT WE DO:
Before entering the office our attorneys bathe, bleach, scrub, scald and scour their entire bodies with abrasive products and harsh chemicals. Throughout the day and before greeting each client our attorneys dip their hands in boiling water and ammonia.
Instead of taking a break our attorneys spend their lunch hours re-sanitizing every touchable surface in their individual offices, the waiting room, and bathroom. All doorknobs and drawer handles are disinfected hourly with a blend of Pine Sol and hydrochloric acid.
To help you avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth your attorney will tie your hands behind your back before your session begins and will untie your hands in the parking lot.
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
Wipe down your seat before, during, and after your consultation with disinfectant wipes.
Do not touch anything in our office.
Do not touch us.
Spray all forms of payment (cash, check, credit card) with Lysol before handing it to us.
Bring your own canned or bottled beverages. Bring your own coffee mugs. Do not touch ours.
Bring your own hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprays and wipes, face mask, and rubber gloves.
Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve or arm or in a brown paper bag — not into your hands.
Avoid contact with people who are sick, look sick, sound sick, might be sick, could be sick, or who have ever been sick.
For your well-being, but more importantly ours, if you're sick please stay away, and suffer in the privacy and quarantined comfort of your own home.
To Your Health,
Jess Kitting, Office Manager
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.