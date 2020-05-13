Trending Stories
Articles
- Williamson Medical Center reports zero COVID-19 patients in-house since Saturday
- Spring Hill road that’s drawn curiosity explained by city staff
- Inmate dies in Williamson County jail, Sheriff's office believes cause of death was suicide
- Addresses of COVID-19 patients released to first responders
- Stacey Rhodes Boutique in Brentwood to close, but owner says customer relationships will live on
- COVID-19 update: Hospitalization rate spikes
- Williamson County to receive nearly 10,000 masks to be distributed for free in Franklin
- Family, friends and medical staff celebrate release of COVID-19 patient from Williamson Medical after nearly two months of care
- TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: The coronavirus won’t stop a new burger restaurant from opening in Brentwood
- Community honors and remembers Spring Hill firefighter Mitchell Earwood
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.