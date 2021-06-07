Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will be hosting its next used book sale Friday-Sunday, June 18-20, at the library’s main branch in Franklin.
The book sale includes thousands of books in like new condition, with prices ranging from $3 for hardback, $2 for trade paperback, $1 for children’s hardback and 50 cents for children’s soft cover. Coffee table books are $5, and some of the autographed and vintage books are individually priced.
Sale times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Friends Member Preview for early shopping is Friday from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current members and new members can renew/join online, or by mail or at the door for $15 single and $25 family.
Sunday is $10 bag sale all day. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers and bags can be filled to top of the bag for the $10 per bag sale.
The book sales are located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., in Franklin.
For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected], 615-595-1250, ext. 1182.
The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the community through its library. Friends’ contributions, fundraising activities, and volunteer efforts support adult and youth programs, maintain and increase collections, and provide new technologies, equipment and other improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.