The holidays are winding down and it is time to start packing up the decorations, getting back into a more normal daily routine and looking forward to a new year filled with new possibilities. Many have been in a holiday frame of mind since early November and have "decked the halls" both inside and out.
When you start to put away the decorations, your home can look a little empty. This may cause some sadness after such a busy season filled with all sorts of fun activities, special meals and visits with family and friends.
If your home seems a little lifeless after stowing the holiday gear, consider a few options to give it a new vibe. It is probably less cluttered now that the decorations are gone so take advantage of this to do a little extra cleaning and perhaps rearrange some of your furniture and collectibles for a different flow in your home.
You can also remove some items for donation that no longer fit with your new plan. Since it is still winter, you can keep things cozy with a few well-placed throws, candles and some personal items that have sentimental value to you and your family. Also keep in mind that even though the Christmas or other holiday decorations are gone, you can still use some nature-themed items such as greenery, branches, berries and pine cones to brighten up the winter days.
As we move toward the new year, take some time to enjoy the calm in your space, invite some friends over to share a meal and reflect on your blessings! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
