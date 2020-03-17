Beyond the Brick: The Key to a Truly Custom Build 

If new construction in Nashville isn’t feeling so “new” these days, it’s easy to understand why. Yes, architecture and design may vary from project to project, but nearly every exterior is brick or partial brick, detracting from some of the homes’ distinctive character.
For those craving a truly custom build, homeowners should go beyond brick for a material that’s adaptable to your personal style. The solution might come as a surprise to you — it’s time to take another look at stucco. This material is commonly used in other markets across the U.S. is slowly making a comeback here as today’s high-end homebuyer looks for a home that better reflects their personality, and transplants from other parts of the country seek to add some familiar elements to their new Middle Tennessee homes.
Stucco is one of the oldest types of siding in the world. It is made from cement, sand, lime, and water. It’s common in warmer areas of the U.S., like California and Texas, and frequently associated with Spanish and Mediterranean architecture. Thanks to new applications and techniques, however, it is spreading in exciting ways.
Brick has saturated new construction because it’s durable, relatively easy to maintain, and serves as a good insulator. It is also affordable, and when painted white, has a relatively clean look. But when every new build uses brick, it doesn’t feel so custom. Brick tends to be a mainstay of almost all traditionally styled homes, making it less appealing for those who want something more modern. The appearance of unpainted brick can also be difficult to control. Mortar color can affect the end result, and different runs of brick can produce color variation.
Stucco allows for more control and precision to the appearance and style of your home. Because stucco is painted, home buyers know exactly what the finished product will look like. It is also versatile, as it can be manipulated to have different textures, adding personality to each project. It can be scored to look like cut stone, ornamented by adding ribs to make it look like board and batten, pebbled, raked or swirled.
Stucco creates a seamless look and adds contrast to an elevation. It can also be utilized in any number of design styles. Many of our clients at Partners in Building have incorporated stucco into custom home designs ranging from contemporary to modern to craftsman. It is a particularly popular choice when paired with stone.
In addition to being distinctive and customizable, many of stucco’s historically negative factors are no longer an issue for us. In fact, the way we install stucco today closely resembles the durability and functionality of brick. It is a full masonry product. There is an air barrier between the stucco and the frame of the home that creates a drain plane and keeps moisture from being trapped. All these advances in stucco technology means we can now offer a product with most of the positives of a brick exterior that is much more flexible in its design applications. It’s why so many of our customers are utilizing it. Stucco is also great at deflecting external heat, making it a smart choice during those steamy Tennessee summers.
Building a custom home means creating a house tailored to you. It should be unique both inside and out. Stucco incorporates your personality with flexibility, reliability and durability. By considering stucco, you are limited only by your imagination in creating a new home that truly feels “new.”
Beyond the Brick: The Key to a Truly Custom Build
Eric Zahn is President of Partners in Building’s Nashville office. Partners in Building is the largest custom home builder in the South, building more than 200 luxury custom homes each year in Texas and Tennessee. Learn more at partnersinbuilding.com/nashville.
