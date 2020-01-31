You had a list of "must haves" when you started searching for a home.
Then you realized that you would have to make some compromises since no home checked all of your boxes. You managed to get most of what you wanted, but maybe the number of rooms or layout wasn't exactly what you had in mind. Or, you found the exact space you were looking for that checked all the boxes at the time you purchased your home, but now your life circumstances have changed and you find yourself with an extra room or space that no longer serves your needs. Just because you may not be able to move right now does not mean you can't have a version of your dream home at your current address.
There are plenty of ways to reconfigure spaces to give your home new functionality. Work with what you have and start by decluttering the space you would like to change so you can start with a blank canvas and put your new plan into motion.
Many people now have flexible work schedules where working from home has become an option. If you normally work on a laptop set up on your dining room table, you might enjoy a having a home office in a small space that is rarely used but might offer great privacy.
Do you enjoy sewing, crafting or painting? Creating a craft room or space can help keep you on track with your hobby because you won't have to clean up everything every time you want to work on a project. Extra space can be turned into a home gym saving you money on memberships if you already have some equipment stored in various locations throughout your home. You may use those items much more often if they are all in one area. This space could also provide a place for yoga or meditation.
Your "dream" home is a concept that will change many times over the course of home ownership. If you keep an open mind and experiment with new ideas and configurations you just might re-create your new "dream" home concept at your current address. If you've tried these things and you realize you just need more space, call me I'll be happy to help.
