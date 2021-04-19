At 4854 Smithson Road, you are met with rolling hills and private living surrounded by woods. The property is over 12 acres and is waiting for you! There are currently two preliminary sites—one that will feature 4-5 bedrooms and another with 3-4 bedrooms. The current home located on the property can be demolished if desired.
The property is located in beautiful College Grove and is just minutes from Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station. This property is one-of-a-kind and the last great stretch of land that College Grove has to offer!
It is zoned for Bethesda Elementary and Middle School, and Summit High School, and is a short drive from Duplex Road and 1-65 South.
It is being listed at $650,000 by Matt Bogosian with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information on the property, call (615) 270-9604 (cell) or email [email protected].
