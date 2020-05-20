Buyers want choices when they are searching for a new home. For those wanting to build a custom home in Williamson County, that search often starts with the neighborhood. Large communities with thousands of homes often don’t provide the privacy they seek. They want more space, not just for their home, but as an extension of their lifestyle. The want an enclave that still allows for a sense of community, but that complements the home they have envisioned.
Many of our customers at Partners in Building are looking for this type of setup. Our solution has been to develop our own neighborhoods, called “Enclave Communities,” in the areas surrounding Brentwood and Franklin. All these communities offer large lots of at least an acre and up to five acres. They have five to ten home sites, offering a sense of community without sacrificing privacy. Most importantly, they allow each homeowner to realize the individual vision they have for their home.
The concept for these intimate neighborhoods began at Belle Terra in 2016. The homesites are five acres or more on a single, cul-de-sac street, located on Concord Road less than a mile east of Wilson Pike. The model home at Belle Terra serves as the hub for finding Partners in Building communities across Williamson County.
What customers find at these Enclave Communities is unique. We are the exclusive builder in all these neighborhoods, allowing each home to be an expression of the customer’s personal style without the common limitations or approvals of an HOA. That is evident in the variety of architectural styles in each of these enclaves, from the popular modern farmhouse and new, contemporary styles to traditional Nashville classics with high gables and painted brick.
In the end, what we are building are not just custom homes, but custom neighborhoods. Belle Terra is not just a model for the other enclaves, but also a resource for learning more about them, including The Heights and Terrabrooke in Brentwood, and Hawthorne Trace in Franklin.
But as with everything when it comes to homebuying, one size does not fit all, so we continue to create other opportunities to appeal to our diverse client base. As an example, our new Enclave Community of Broad Oaks is under development in the heart of Brentwood, offering more expensive homes on slightly smaller lots. And as homebuyer preferences evolve, we at Partners in Building will remain nimble to create a custom solution as the setting for our customers’ custom homes.
Eric Zahn is President of Partners in Building’s Nashville office. Partners in Building is the largest custom home builder in the South, building more than 200 luxury custom homes each year in Texas and Tennessee. Learn more at partnersinbuilding.com/nashville.
Eric Zahn is President of Partners in Building’s Nashville office. Partners in Building is the largest custom home builder in the South, building more than 200 luxury custom homes each year in Texas and Tennessee. Learn more at partnersinbuilding.com/nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.