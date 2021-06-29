The Franklin farm owned by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold Friday to a newly formed group of real estate investors.
The property, which includes 620 acres across Carters Creek Pike, Bear Creek Road and Carl Road in Franklin, sold for $15 million. McGraw and Hill originally purchased more than 750 acres at this site and sold 131 acres in 2015.
The group of investors, BKDM Partners, is made up of Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, Columbia real estate broker Dan McEwen and Pinnacle Asset Management Founding Partner and Managing Director Brock Kidd.
"There aren’t many farms like this left in Franklin, and we are thrilled to now own it, and plan to keep an eye towards conservation as we develop our plans for the property," McEwen said in a press release.
There are several homes on the vast property, including one of Williamson County's oldest antebellum properties Beechwood Hall and a home previously owned by Hank Williams, Sr. It also includes property in Leiper's Fork.
BKDM Partnership has not yet announced its plans for the site. The group says it plans to continue to invest in Middle Tennessee properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.