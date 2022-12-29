A Green Hills church property has sold for $2.5 million, with the new owner seemingly a Texas apartment development company making its initial foray into the Nashville market.
The 1.95-acre property is zoned for residential usage and offers an address of 1710 Woodmont Blvd.
According to Register of Deeds document, the seller was Woodmont Bible Church, which acquired the property in 1999 for a sum for which Metro records are unclear. The Woodmont Bible Church congregation worships from the building on the site.
An LLC affiliated with John Garibaldi acquired the 1.95-acre property, which offers an address of 1710 Woodmont Blvd.
Garibaldi serves as president of Hanover Company’s multifamily division. According to its website, Hanover has developed sites with apartment buildings offering a collective approximately 75,140. The company, officials with which could not be reached for comment, reports more than $20.7 billion in project capitalization, with $2.8 billion currently under construction. Hanover’s U.S. markets include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Florida, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
Relatedly, the new owner has landed a loan, valued at $4.35 million, from American Bank, according to a separate register of deeds document.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Russ Pulle’s District 25.
