The name of the game with this month’s set of Headline Homes is acreage. Many of the properties on the list come with a lot of land — 12, 22, 39, even 43 acres. In one case, the sale includes a whole second house.
Also on the list are homes that once belonged to Lee Beaman, former Dollar General boss David Perdue and country power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.
Below are February’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 4406 Chickering Lane
Buyer: 4406 Chickering Lane Trust
Sale price: $10,000,000
Seller: Randy and Davonna Wachtler
Sellers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Not available
The sale of this 8,040-square-foot Belle Meade estate amounts to a whopping $1,244 per square foot. The home’s interior was done by the award-winning designer Robin Rains and it’s decked out with all the latest — geothermal heating and cooling, Lutron lighting and a Savant Sonos audio system. There’s a theater room, a game room with a wet bar, a gym, and, outside, an in-ground pool with a pretty spectacular pool house.
Sellers are Randy and Davonna Wachtler. Randy is the founder of production music company 615 Music and the former president and CEO of Warner/Chappell Production Music. The Wachtlers purchased the home in 2013 from a couple of folks named Faith Hill and Tim McGraw? Never heard of ‘em.
2. 1608 Chickering Road
Buyer: Zinnia Trust
Sale price: $8,350,000
Seller: James Trust
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
Less than a mile away from February’s highest sale sits February’s second-highest sale, a plot of land that once belonged to infamous auto magnate Lee Beaman. He sold the estate in 2018, the same year as his high-profile divorce.
The new buyer has used a trust to make the purchase, so it could be anyone, really, but the address listed points to a CPA’s office in West Los Angeles. (Please be Channing Tatum, please be Channing Tatum, please be Channing Tatum.)
3. 3377 Bailey Road, Franklin
Buyer: Georgianne Levangie
Sale price: $6,250,000
Seller: Michael and Lindsay Wells
Seller’s agent: Travis Robeson and Lindsay Wells, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Katherine Cordon, Adaro Realty
Two homes and more than 39 acres are included in this Williamson County sale. One home includes a recording studio designed by Gary Hedden as well as a pond, the other comes with a pool. There is also an “entertainment barn” designed by Eric Stengel that is “perfect for visiting guests and impressive parties.”
The buyer is New York Times best-selling author and screenwriter Gigi Levangie; the sellers are businessman Michael Wells and his wife Lindsay.
4. 1206 Belle Meade Blvd.
Buyer: Alexander Pezzeminti, Trustee, Gypsy Holler Trust
Sale price: $5,305,000
Seller: Linda Gail Ewing
Seller’s agent: Janet Jones, Worth Properties
Buyer’s agent: Sheri Smith, Pilkerton Realtors
Though it was built in 2004, this Belle Meade mansion has been almost entirely renovated. There’s a new, larger family room, a new master bath and closet, a new laundry room, a new pool and patio with a firepit… so much newness! The theater and exercise rooms have also been redesigned and one end of the pool hosts a statue of cranes spitting out water.
The seller of this home is Linda Gail Ewing, wife of business tycoon B. Edward Ewing. The Ewings purchased the home in 2008 from then-Dollar General CEO (and now former Georgia U.S. Senator) David Perdue and his wife Bonnie Dunn. Edward Ewing quitclaimed his interest in the property to Linda Gail Ewing a year later.
5. 1507 Starlight Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Bigfoot Trust
Sale price: $3,999,900
Seller: Howard T. Wall III and Kimberly Wall
Seller’s agent: Laura Baugh, Worth Properties
Buyers’ agent: Richard Bryan, Fridrich & Clark
This Franklin property is a dog’s dream with 12 fenced acres. Do you know how many squirrels can be chased across 12 acres? The 8,274-square-foot home features three en suite bedrooms (five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms total), a theater and billiard room with a wet bar and an in-ground pool that gives off lagoon vibes.
Seller Howard Wall, the former general counsel of both Capella Healthcare and RCCH Healthcare Partners, purchased this home in 2004 for a “measly” $473,000, according to the sale history.
6. 1836 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin
Buyer: Marco and Sabrina Hellman
Sale price: $3,405,000
Seller: Cooke Holdings LLC
Seller’s agent: Christy Reed, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: David Legg and Camille Chapman Legg, RE/MAX
If the last house on the list was a dog’s dream, this property goes to the horses with more than 22 “LEVEL” (all-caps theirs) acres dotted with riding features. The home itself needs updating, the listing admits, but the property has a Morton building, an equipment building and six large outdoor horse stalls each with its own little feeding barns. Very cute.
Buyers are Marco “Mick” and Sabrina Hellman of San Francisco. Mick is the founder of HMI Capital. His father was Warren Hellman, bluegrass enthusiast and co-founder of private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.
7. 4840 Byrd Lane, College Grove
Buyer: Raiford Brown Jr. and Sareece Brown
Sale price: $2,800,000
Seller: Stephanie Bonita Lynn and Stephen Brent Moore Trusts
Sellers’ agent: Dan McEwen, McEwen Group
Buyers’ agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
Carrying this month’s theme of acreage, acreage and more acreage, this College Grove estate sits on 43 acres of woods and fields. The house itself is 4,350-square-feet and has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances in the kitchen and a two-sided fireplace. The property is outfitted with black four-board fencing and a barn.
Buyers are Raiford Brown Jr. and Sareece Brown. Raiford owns the telecommunications infrastructure company Darai Communications.
8. 5014 Hilltop Lane, Lot 6
Buyer: Cornerstone Construction Co.
Sale price: $2,665,963
Seller: Cornerstone Building Investments
Seller’s agent: Susan Gregory, Parks
Buyer’s agent: Travis Tuley and Matt Ward, Benchmark Realty
Completed last summer, this five-bedroom, 6,595-square-foot College Grove home features an outdoor kitchen, a pool with an attached spa and a seven-car garage. There’s also an office with a fireplace should the new owners want to pretend to be Charles Dickens while writing the next great novel. Charles Dickens loves a good fireplace.
9. 5229 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood
Buyer: David F. Bacon Jr. and Jody L. Bacon
Sale price: $2,605,739
Seller: Pantheon Development
Seller’s agent: Ryan Meadows, Nashville Property Group
Buyers’ agent: Susan M. James, Viva Properties
Brentwood-based Pantheon Development recently completed this 6,723-square-footer in Meadowlake. Features include high ceilings, wine storage and outdoor living with built-in heaters and a fireplace.
David "Buddy" Bacon is a veteran health care entrepreneur who last year joined investment firm MSouth Equity Partners as a partner.
10. 2049 Lynnwood Drive
Buyer: Daniel and Andrea Lux, Trustees, The Lux Family Trust
Sale price: $2,600,000
Seller: Thomas and Kathryn Weiss
Sellers’ agent: Terry Ivey, Bailey & Ivey
Buyers’ agent: Pat Rogers, Parks
It’s not everyday Headline Homes gets to feature a home that has appeared on HGTV. This six-bedroom gated home is a part of a private equestrian community and it’s loaded with features that include an elevator, a safe room and separate living quarters to a dog run and covered porch. The community has 20 acres of pasture land as well as riding and walking trails.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
