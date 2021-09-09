You know it’s going to be a wild and crazy installment of Headline Homes when superstar Kelly Clarkson sells her 20,000-square-foot Hendersonville home for $6.3 million yet only manages to appear at No. 7 on our list of top sales. Frothy market, indeed!
The month’s list is packed with history, too. Vanderbilt has finally parted ways with its first off-campus chancellor residence and Tim McCraw and Faith Hill sold hundreds of acres that include a home once occupied by Hank Williams Sr. Below are July’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 4009 Carters Creek Pike and 3538 Bear Creek Pike, Franklin
Buyer: BKDM Partners
Sale price: $15,000,000
Seller: Alvin G. Hagaman Jr., Trustee of the Danda Farms Trust and of The Barra Real Estate Trust
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
According to our pals at Williamson Home Page, this 620-acre farm that sold for a whopping $15 million belongs to none other than Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Buyers are a “newly formed group of real estate investors.” The investors — Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, real estate broker Dan McEwen and Pinnacle Asset Management Founding Partner and Managing Director Brock Kidd — said in a press release that they “plan to keep an eye towards conservation as we develop our plans for the property.”
What those plans are hasn’t been revealed yet, but the property hosts a number of historic homes including Beechwood Hall, which Williamson Home Page calls “one of Williamson County’s oldest antebellum properties,” and a home previously owned by Hank Williams Sr.
2. 1500 Moran Road, Franklin
Buyer: Remington Property Investments LLC
Sale price: $10,000,000
Seller: John R. Ingram
Seller’s agents: Mike Jones and James Armstrong, Jones Properties
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
Ingram Industries Chairman and Nashville SC majority owner John Ingram sold this swath of property that includes nearly 1,000 feet of Harpeth River shoreline. According to the sales history, Ingram had owned the property since 1993.
The 92 acres are “at the hub of equestrian activity in Nashville” and, along with river access, there is also a small lake, multiple homes and cottages, a barn with a two-bedroom apartment — so the horses can have sleepovers, I assume — and, in one of the guest homes, a chandelier made of antlers.
3. 211 Deer Park Drive
Buyer: Frank H. Strausser
Sale price: $7,250,000
Seller: Vanderbilt University
Seller’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Janet Jones, Worth Properties
Here’s a sale you may have already read about in the Post: Novelist and playwright Frank Strausser has purchased Vanderbilt University’s Belle Meade chancellor’s mansion, Braeburn, for $7.25 million. Vanderbilt had owned the property since 1964.
As William Williams reported in June, the home hadn’t been used as a residence since 2007. It was mostly used to host events — the kitchen is a caterer’s dream with dual refrigerators and freezers and dual dishwashers — but Strausser says he plans to restore the 13,249-square-foot mansion to its “former glory.”
The home features an elevator that accesses all three levels, a media room with a wet bar, a conservatory with six sets of French doors that open to the yard, as well as a guest apartment over the three-bay garage.
4. 116 Jackson Blvd.
Buyer: Keith A. Hoogland
Sale price: $7,000,000
Seller: Perkins Investment Group
Seller’s agent: Susan Pitts Dale, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
Yet another historic Belle Meade home has switched hands. This 9,608-square-footer is just a five-minute stroll from Strausser’s new home. Built in 1930, this estate was designed by Bryant Fleming and Herbert Rodgers. Fleming is known for, among other things, designing Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art.
Seller Keith Hoogland was the president of Family Video, which closed its remaining 250 stores earlier this year, and is currently the president of Highland Ventures. That entity runs more than 100 Marco’s Pizza restaurants and about a dozen StayFit24 fitness centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
5. 109 Westhampton Place
Buyer: Michael D. Sontag, Trustee, 109 Westhampton Place Trust
Sale price: $6,800,000
Seller: Anthony Tinghitella and John Fulcher
Seller’s agent: Fiona Parish King, Worth Properties
Buyer’s agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
The original owners of this contemporary Belle Meade home were Herbert and Jean Schulman, parents of Tom Schulman, the Montgomery Bell Academy student who went on to write the screenplay for Dead Poet’s Society, a film loosely based on his adolescence. Neat! Interior designers Anthony Tinghitell and John Vulcher purchased the home in 2010, renovated the heck out of it and now it’s a chic and contemporary estate with lots of natural light, clean lines and a swanky inground pool.
The buyer is — Well, the buyer is unknown, as they made this $6.8 million purchase through tax attorney to the rich and famous Michael Sontag. I’m not one to start rumors but Sontag also oversaw the sale of the seventh home on this month’s list, that of one Kelly Clarkson. Of course, Sontag has several wealthy clients so it could be anyone, really. But Kelly, if it’s you, I’m on the other side of the tracks and I’m ready to party.
6. 5026 Franklin Pike
Buyer: Hazel Development LLC
Sale price: $6,750,000
Seller: Brymak & Associates Inc.
Seller’s agent: Rebecca Norris DiNapoli and Michelle Maldonado, Compass Real Estate
Buyer’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
After several historic properties, this little baby of a house — it was just completed in March — is a breath of fresh air for anyone who likes contemporary architecture. Everything is bright, shiny and modern, from the polished stone fireplace to the pet wash in the laundry room. This is Nashville, however, so Bricker Design Group also put a touch of reclaimed wood in there; the exposed ceiling beams are more than 100 years old.
7. 123 Summit Lane, Hendersonville
Buyer: Rutland Shores LLC
Sale price: $6,300,000
Seller: Michael D. Sontag, Trustee
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Jack Miller, Parks
Kelly Clarkson finally sold her Hendersonville mansion! The pop star and talk show host purchased the massive 20,121-square-foot estate in 2012 and, according to several media outlets, she’s been trying to get it off her books since 2017, when she first listed it for $8.75 million.
It is a behemoth, with a saltwater pool, two spas, a home theater, a sand volleyball court, a “cowboy bar” with barstools made of horse saddles, a playground large enough for an elementary school and access to a private dock outfitted with lifts. You can easily find photos of everything on the internet, should you want to gawk.
What I want to know, though, is why no one is talking about the large, taxidermied brown bear that’s posed to be climbing a rock over the fireplace in the Great Room.
8. 2325 Golf Club Lane
Buyer: Lhcampbell LLC
Sale price: $5,995,000
Seller: Gary Haber, Trustee
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Amy Jackson Smith, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
At 18,449 square feet, this “European chateau” rivals Ms. Clarkson’s former living quarters and it’s been on the market even longer, first being listed for $10 million in 2016. According tothe Nashville Business Journal, the seller is reportedly Big Kelly aka William Kenneth Alphin, aka one-half of country music duo Big & Rich.
It’s outfitted with a full recording studio, a gym, a Game of Thrones-looking bar, a grass ying-yang in the driveway and a PIRATE SHIP BED in one of the eight bedrooms. That is worth putting in all caps. It looks like a legit pirate ship. Pretty sure it would float if placed in water.
9. 24 Inveraray
Buyer: Lisa Debartolo Miggs
Sale price: $5,255,000
Seller: Roger D. Clark, Trustee
Seller’s agent: Jennie Garth Lovvorn, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Chris Harwell, Tarkington & Harwell
More musicians! The buyers of this gated villa in Northumberland are heiress Lisa DeBartolo and her musician husband Don Miggs of The Miggs and Whole Damn Mess. Lisa DeBartolo is the daughter of Edward DeBartolo, the businessman who owned the San Francisco 49ers for 23 years. Lisa is the executive director of the DeBartolo Family Foundation.
The five-bedroom, 13,805-square-foot home features marble floors, a pool area with expansive outdoor seating areas, a wine cellar, an elevator and more.
10. 2421 Bear Road
Buyer: Brett and Alison Bartman
Sale price: $4,900,000
Seller: Edwards Marriage Trust
Seller’s agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Cathie Cato Renken, French King Fine Properties
This “Dutch Colonial” in Green Hills feels almost boring compared to the last three homes on this month’s list. There’s no pirate bed, no taxidermied bear, no Las Vegas-style ceiling murals or gold molding. Just 5,915 square feet of white brick with black accents.
Commented