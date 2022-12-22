With such a wide array of characters on this month’s list of home buyers — a Dutch Bros Coffee exec, a health care leader, a Christian vlogger — it might be tempting to make one of those “walk into a bar” jokes, but we’ll leave that to your imagination.
Each of these fancy fellas and their families bought homes in the $3.5 million-and-up range: If you want to make the top 10, it’s going to take more than a paltry $2 million.
Below are November’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 4080 Wilson Pike, Franklin 37067
Buyer: McM Properties Holding LLC
Sale price: $14 million
Seller: Jeremy Gomer
Seller’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
Buyer’s agents: Tess Thompson Singer and Brent Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
While the home on this Williamson County farm is just shy of 3,000 square feet, it makes up for the lack of indoor space with around 278 acres outside. The listing says this property has been family-owned for decades. The property includes a large barn and covered storage area (“perfect for agricultural, development, livestock or equestrian pursuits”) and multiple ponds and a stream. It was purchased by a property management and holding company. Will we soon see a major housing development here or do we think they’ll go with some livestock pursuits?
2. 1950 Chickering Road, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Bryan Howard, Trustee, Aquarius Farms Trust
Sale price: $13.5 million
Seller: Douglas Henry Joyce, Trustee of Kathryn C. Joyce Trust
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This 8,900-square-feet home on Chickering Road has direct access to Warner Park. This high-dollar home also comes with some acreage, though 22 acres just doesn’t seem like enough after seeing 278 acres in the No. 1 slot. There’s already a six-stall barn, two run-in sheds and a storage building outside. Inside, there’s a main-level primary suite with new marble throughout. The additional three bedrooms all also include en suite bathrooms. There’s also a recently added guesthouse that gives the property an extra 846 square feet.
3. 1541 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Danny and Sarah Palmer
Sale price: $6 million
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Unknown
This Brentwood home with a private, gated driveway was a parade and model home that has many amenities on two acres. There are just too many Danny Palmers and Sarah Palmers to know exactly which this home belongs to, though we can be sure that the character from the Halo video game likely was not part of this couple. The amenities outside include a pool with hot tub overflow and cabana and an outdoor dressing room and pool bathroom for guests, grand 12-foot ceilings and, last but not least, a home elevator.
4. 6132 Jocelyn Hollow Road, Nashville 37205
Buyers: Erol R. and Dara L. Akdamar
Sale price: $5.3 million
Seller: Encore Construction LLC
Seller’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Beth Molteni, Fridrich & Clark Realty
The buyers of this 9,200-square-foot beauty are Medical City Healthcare’s President Erol Akdamar and his wife, Dara. Erol Akdamar was recently promoted to manage a larger territory for the healthcare giant Hospital Corporation of America, according to an article in Dallas’ D Magazine. In addition to the square footage in the main home, there’s an attached studio above the garage with nearly 1,200 square feet of space.
5. 1209 Otter Creek Road, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Cole LaBrant
Sale price: $4.5 million
Seller: Stone Oak Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Christian Rasmussen, Benchmark Realty, LLC
Christian vlogger Cole LaBrant bought this newly constructed Nashville home that is within walking distance to Radnor Lake (#content). LaBrant’s accounts focus on his family life with his wife and kids and there’ll be plenty of room for them here: There’s 8,100 square feet of space filled with luxury now with an additional 3,000 square feet of unfinished basement space just looking to become a YouTube viral video studio.
6. 101 Clydelan Court, Nashville 37205
Buyer: Theodore Walton Denney III
Sale price: $4,407,000
Seller: Gemini Clydelan Gp
Seller’s agent: Stacy Arender, VILLAGE
Buyer’s agent: Caroline Rosenberg, Compass RE
This 7,000-square-foot home comes with clean lines and beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows throughout much of the space. Built in 1966, the home has retained a class look — though since then the price has indeed skyrocketed. Just two years ago, it sold for about one fourth the cost of its current sale.
7. 9254 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Thomas and Jacqueline Vonreichbauer Trustees, Vonreichbauer Family Trust
Sale price: $4,227,577
Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC
We’re seeing a lot of new builds in the high-dollar homes arena these days. Another big home (9,500 square feet) sold straight from builder to trust, this site in Brentwood is on more than three acres. This address comes with a community pool and a walking and biking trail system.
8. 5245 Wildings Blvd., College Grove 37046
Buyers: Blaise Barrelet, Etal, Trustees of Barrelet Family Trust
Sale price: $4 million
Seller: James E. Reed
Seller’s agent: Jeannie Bankins, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: McKenna Botsford, Covey Rise Properties LLC
This $4 million charming “French Country estate offers everything you desire!” Throughout the 7,800-square-foot home, there’s a dual staircase, sitting room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen and full caterers kitchen, wet bar and wine dispenser as well as a coffee bar. (These folks may never have to leave their home.) The veranda outdoors comes with two fireplaces, retractable screens to keep those pesky bugs away and a pool and spa that have water and fire features.
9. 3720 Panorama Valley Lane, Franklin 37064
Buyer: ADL Revocable Trust
Sale price: $3.8 million
Seller: Modern Remains Development LLC
Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group
Buyer’s agent: Amanda Agnitsch, eXp Realty
This large seven-acre property in the new Sloan Valley Farms gated community in Leiper’s Form went from a builder straight to the owner of a trust. The 5,800-square-foot abode was designed by architect Catherine Tracy Sloan and built by Baird Graham Construction. For now, this development is surrounded by 80 acres of undeveloped land, which “provides unsurpassed tranquility” — until the next stage of construction begins.
10. 1707 Ashwood Ave., Nashville 37212
Buyers: Sherri and Charles Jemley
Sale price: $3,790,000
Seller: 1707 Ashwood LLC
Seller’s agent: Patricia Straus, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Suzan Hindman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty
The chief financial officer for Dutch Bros Coffee is about to “step into modern luxury” in this historic early 1900s home near Belmont University. Charles Jemley and his wife Sherri paid just under $4 million for this home, which includes a massive owner’s suite on the main level as well as five bedrooms on the upper level. There’s a full mother-in-law suite and this listing also notes that the swimming pool in the backyard is ideal for “Nashville’s 205 sunny days per year.” Bless their hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.