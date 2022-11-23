In early Headline Homes days, you could’ve bought the whole list for the price of the No. 1 home on the list this month, a jaw-dropping $18 million. Though the new buyer is unknown, it was formerly owned by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. This month’s list also brings a residential sale in the new Four Seasons building and a home sale by Ryan Seacrest’s sister Meredith Marie Seacrest.
Below are October’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 703 Bowling Ave., Nashville 37215
Buyer: Michael D. Sontag, trustee for 703 Bowling Avenue Trust
Sale price: $18 million
Seller: William H. Frist
Buyer’s and seller’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This not-so-humble abode was purchased by an anonymous trust, but sold by one of the more notable Tennessee names: former Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. On four acres outside, landscape architect Ben Page designed a three-hole golf course, pool, pool house, rose garden, koi pond and more. In the nearly 13,000 square feet inside the house, there are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and just about every amenity one could think of. The layout was done by architect Daniel Lee and the home was designed by Barry Dixon.
2. 12 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Dan and Michelle Silberstein
Sale price: $5,017,099
Seller: Aspen Construction, LLC
Seller’s agents: Darin Cunningham and Christina Cunningham, Compass Tennessee
Buyers’ agent: Susan Gregory, PARKS
This custom home in Governors Club was purchased by Dan and Michelle Silberstein, owners of California-based entertainment company Drink Eat Play. The home’s 9,300 square feet include a theater room, wine room, wood-burning fireplace, full basement and designer lighting throughout.
3. 443 Canterbury Rise, Franklin 37067
Buyers: Deanna and Jerry Kozak
Sale price: $5 million
Seller: Stephanie Muench
Buyers’ and seller’s agent: Carrie Zeier, Carrie Zeier Luxury Properties
This home boasts a brand-new roof atop its 11,440 square feet. It has an elevator to get to each level, three laundry rooms, a wine room and home theater in addition to five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. A five-car garage, outdoor fireplace, pool and jacuzzi round out this $5 million property.
4. 160 2nd Ave. S., #3303, Nashville 37201
Buyer: Melissa Shea Metz Revocable Trust
Sale price: $4,650,000
Seller: 151 Nashville Project LP
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agents: Amy Doyle and Scott Coggins, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath condo is one of the private residences at the new Four Seasons downtown. It overlooks Nissan Stadium, Lower Broadway and the Cumberland River — and folks, those are selling points.
5. 9307 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Ryan and Amanda Morgan
Sale price: $4,310,500
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Caroline Cook, Worth Properties LLC
Mike Ford Custom Builders packed a lot into this 7,500-square-foot home in Brentwood that was sold to Ryan and Amanda Morgan. It backs up to the woods and includes an “extremely intentional” layout upstairs with three suites, a game room and large exercise room. Downstairs, there are two more bedrooms and an open-concept kitchen and great room.
6. 1913 Cromwell Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Lawrence R. and Nichole Perkins, Trustees, Lawrence And Nichole Perkins Family Trust
Sale price: $4.3 million
Seller: Junge Living Trust
Seller’s agents: Carolyn Baron and Eve Hanley, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Lara K. Kirby, VILLAGE
Investors Lawrence R. and Nichole Perkins bought this home under their family trust from yet another private trust, Junge Living Trust. This Forest Hills home is on two acres and has recently gone through a renovation, including the addition of a separate prep kitchen and all new kitchen applications. On the two-acre outdoor space, there is more than 2,000 square feet of covered entertaining space for those who love to be outside, but not really be outside.
7. 4201 Morriswood Court, Nashville 37204
Buyer: Morrison Living Trust
Sale price: $3,950,000
Seller: James C. Woodard
Seller’s agent: Cal Woodard, Sterling Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jonny Lee, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
Purchased by a trust from James C. Woodard, this home’s listing says the home was “built by a chef” with a mind for entertaining. To that end, it includes an IlFornino Pizza Oven outside as well as a Hestan Grill, which retail for as low as $6,000 and as high as $15,000. The flooring in the house is heated tile and the outdoor pool is heated as well.
8. 7516 Whiskey Road, College Grove 37046
Buyers: Michael and Nancy Smorch
Sale price: $3,795,000
Sellers: Joseph And Pamela Balla Joint Living Trust
Sellers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Michael Smorch, the founder and CIO of Blue Ocean Capital, a private investment firm in Franklin, and his wife Nancy purchased this home in College Grove. The front of the home includes three sets of French doors (for the price of one!) and a stone-covered porch. The home’s modern white exterior is matched inside with nearly all-white design touches and light woods.
9. 4304 Lillywood Road, Nashville 37205
Buyers: George H. Wilson Jr. and Nell P. Wilson
Sale price: $3.6 million
Sellers: James Leach and Meredith Marie Seacrest
Sellers’ agent: Allen Huggins, WH Properties
Buyers’ agent: Jody Hull, Bainbridge Realty Group
The sellers of this $3.6 million Belle Meade home are Ryan Seacrest’s sister Meredith Marie Seacrest, who runs his foundation, and her husband James Leach. George H. Wilson Jr., who was honored for his work with the YMCA, and his wife, Nell, are the buyers. The home’s main suite includes a fireplace and large custom his-and-hers closets along with doors that open up to an outdoor living area with a jacuzzi and pool.
10. 118 Brookfield Ave., Nashville 37205
Buyers: Joan Whitney Payson and Christopher Porter Fraker
Sale price: $3,225,000
Sellers: Joshua D. and Ashley H. Travis
Sellers’ agent: Ashley Travis, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
Buyers’ agent: Robin Thompson, Pilkerton Realtors
This home was purchased by Porter Fraker, managing director at AI company Boosted.ai, and his wife, Joan Whitney Payson, who should not be confused with the woman of the same name who owned the Mets and died in 1975 — though possibly a relation? It was sold by real estate agent Ashley H. Travis, who served as her own agent on the sale. The Belle Meade Highlands home includes an electronic gated driveway and a mix of antique brick and plank sliding with a bluestone walkup. It has new hardwood throughout its 4,741-square-foot floor plan. Though that may seem small by modern Headline Homes standards, there’s potential to add an in-law suite above the large two-car garage outside. It doesn’t have to be an in-law suite, though. As the listing notes, there are “endless possibilities.”
