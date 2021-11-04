Honestly this month’s Headline Homes frustrated me. The largest sale, at $8 million, was a pocket listing so there were no interior shots and impressive features to drool over. And then several of the other transactions involved anonymous trusts or LLCs. How can I vicariously live a life of fortune and fame without all the juicy details?
It isn’t all shrouded in mystery, though — one home has been featured on Treehouse Masters, and another comes with its own outdoor brick pizza oven.
Below are September’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 415 West Tyne Drive
Buyer: Blaine H. Smith, Trustee, 415 West Tyne Drive Trust
Sale price: $8,000,000
Seller: Glenda Emery
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
At the top of the month’s list is this 10,000-square-foot Belle Meade estate that is just a stone’s throw from the Belle Meade Country Club.
The seller is Glenda Emery, widow of David Emery. The founder of Healthcare Realty Trust, David Emery died in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.
2. 2468-74 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin
Buyer: Brent and Jill Pearson
Sale price: $6,750,000
Seller: Robert G. Schaedle III
Seller’s agent: Mike Jones, Jones Properties
Buyers’ agent: Unknown
This is the first of two transactions this month between Brent and Jill Pearson and Rob Schaedle. Here, the $6.75 million price tag comes with nearly 33 acres of land along the Harpeth River, two cabins, a barn, a run-in shed, and four-board fencing around the property. A horses dream.
Seller Schaedle purchased this property in 2009 for $2.8 million. He is the president and managing partner of Chartwell Hospitality, which operates several hotels in the region — including Courtyards, Hiltons, Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites.
3. 1078 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin
Buyer: Charles J. Fitzgerald
Sale price: $6,700,000
Seller: Rodney B. Mott
Seller’s agent: Bill E. Henson, SilverPointe Properties
Buyer’s agent: Brenda Toscano, Crye-Leike
Coming in at more than 20,000-square-feet, this behemoth in the Laurelbrooke subdivision is the largest home on this month’s list by far. It’s fully loaded with five-bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths, pool, spa, waterfall, home theater, gym, sauna, two-lane bowling alley and enough garage space for six cars.
Seller Rodney Mott appeared in Headline Homes when he purchased the home for $6 million in July 2009.
4. 7388 Harlow Drive, Lot 260, College Grove
Buyer: Silly Sloth LLC
Sale price: $5,750,000
Seller: Erica Holmes, Trustee, Flingamos Trust
Seller’s and Buyer’s agent: Willis Stelly, III, Discovery Tennessee Realty
Silly Sloth LLC, the buyer of this six-bedroom/six-and-a-half bathroom home in Williamson County’s Troubadour Golf & Field Club Subdivision, is an LLC, and that is all we know. But I love the slow-moving-mammal-themed name!
As for the home, it’s got a view of the ninth green as well as its own indoor and outdoor putting greens. There’s also an ample covered porch and patio space, a home gym, a play loft and a three-car garage.
5. 2442 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin
Buyer: Brent and Jill Pearson
Sale price: $4,750,000
Seller: Robert G. Schaedle III
Seller’s agent: Mike Jones, Jones Property
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
Yup, those names probably look familiar. These are the very same buyers and seller as seen in the second sale on this month’s list. This transaction adds 10 more acres to the Pearson’s Harpeth River purchase, and it also includes a 9,800-square-foot four-bedroom home.
Schaedle has also been in Headline Homes before, topping the list in November 2014 when he purchased this same property for $3.4 million.
6. 6045 Native Pony Trail, College Grove
Buyers: John and Jennifer Steele
Sale price: $4,525,000
Seller: Richard Huxtable
Seller’s agent: Pam Huxtable, Realty One Group Music City
Buyers’ agent: Jeannie Bankins, PARKS
Another home with a golf course view, this 7,723-square-foot estate sits near the fifth tee on The Grove’s Greg Norman signature golf course. The large kitchen has an oversized island, two dishwashers and a 60-inch, six-burner gas oven and stove; the laundry room is outfitted with a custom dog-washing station; and the downstairs game room has a fully-equipped wet bar, including another dishwasher.
The 391-square-foot owner’s suite — which is larger than my first apartment — offers a gas fireplace. And the en suite is outfitted with a walk-through shower, jacuzzi tub and steam room.
7. 124 Bonaventure Place
Buyer: Glenda Emery
Sale price: $4,300,000
Seller: David P. Caldwell, III
Seller’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
After selling her home on West Tyne Drive — see the first entry on this month’s list — Glenda Emery purchased this 8,296-square-foot residence (pictured). Also located in Belle Meade, the four-bedroom estate features four bathrooms, four half-baths, three fireplaces, an office, an exercise room and an elevator.
Seller David P. Caldwell III is the son of the home’s former and late owner.
8. 7226 Shagbark Lane, College Grove
Buyer: Jim and Lesa Cyr
Sale price: $4,250,000
Seller: Wayne S. Brackin, Jr.
Seller’s agents: Tammy Graffam and Jennifer Klein, Benchmark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Mickie Howell, Synergy Realty Network
More golf course living! Here’s another sale in Williamson County’s The Grove. This 8,043-square-foot home overlooks the 17th hole and is outfitted with an “entertainment extravaganza,” including a media room, game room and outdoor kitchen complete with hibachi grill, brick pizza oven, fire pit, spa and pool. The massive home sits on less than half an acre, but it’s hard to complain when your backyard is a golf course.
9. 6033 Fire Tower Road
Buyer: Eric and Kimberly Isham
Sale price: $4,200,000
Seller: Peasy LLC
Seller’s agent: Fran Wolfe, Compass RE
Buyer’s agents: Sara Senty and Tristan Kinsley, Compass RE
While the seller is listed under an anonymous LLC, a Taste of Country article from 2020 suggests this home was sold by Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
Included in the $4.2 price is 70 acres of land and six structures, one of which is a home designed by well-known architect Bobby McAlpine. Another is a 500-square-foot recording studio built by Pete Nelson, host of realty TV show Treehouse Masters.
Buyers Eric and Kimberly Isham run the website design and marketing company Omnicommander.
10. 2518 Grassland Shores, Gallatin
Buyer: Unknown
Sale price: $4,000,000
Seller: Tsaroumis Real Estate LLC
Seller’s agent: Kari Powell, Black Book Real Estate
Buyer’s agent: Liz Fortier-Preston, Keller Williams Realty
“Rare find!” reads the listing for this Gallatin estate. The home was recently renovated — “taken down to the studs and rebuilt — to incorporate high ceilings and a contemporary open floorplan. Custom iron accordion doors — which cost $40,000 apparently — open to an unobstructed view of Old Hickory Lake. And there is also a covered boat dock with room for both a boat and a jet ski.
