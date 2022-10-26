For the second month in a row, the top sale on our list of high-dollar homes has catapulted over $11 million. Figure skater Scott Hamilton purchased the cheapest house on the list, which came in at the low, low price of $4.4 million. We’re not sure exactly who bought the $11,475,000 home in Thompson’s Station, but the trust appears to be owned by a high-profile celebrity real estate agent.

A few of the homes on this month’s list are on streets that sound like they’re named for Houses of the Dragon. (The House of Drosera and the House of Edenwilde may both have had their beginnings in Old Valyria.) The homes that go with them are also grandiose enough for royalty — though maybe there are fewer golf courses in Westeros.

Below are September’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1. 3675 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station 37179

Buyer: Christopher Cortazzo, Trustee, Christopher Cortazzo Trust

Sale price: $11,475,000

Seller: Linda G. Thomas Family Trust

Seller’s agent: Frances Garner, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services

Buyer’s agent: Jamie Parsons, Benchmark Realty, LLC

This home is slightly pricier than the $11 million home at the top of August’s list, and the buyer is hidden under a trust for high-profile celebrity real estate agent Christopher Cortazzo. It sits on 143 acres near Leiper’s Fork, about 15 minutes from downtown Franklin in Thompson’s Station. On the acreage, there’s an apple orchard, azalea garden, creek and several pastures. The 6,700-square-foot main home is described in the listing as an “expansive French Chateau” and there’s a second 2,500-square-foot guest house built in 1914 on the property as well.

7012CrewsLn_0001.jpg

7012 Crews Lane

2. 7012 Crews Lane, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Robert Andrew Clemmer and Carrie Marie Clemmer

Sale price: $6,010,243

Seller: Legacy Homes of TN, LLC

Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty

Buyers’ agent: Blake Berry, Team Wilson Real Estate Partners

Legacy Homes of TN, LLC, built this custom home for Robert Andrew and Carrie Marie Clemmer. Purchased straight from the builder, it is 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half baths.

3. 1817 Tyne Blvd., Nashville 37215

Buyers: Elise Smith Mitchell and Banford Raye Mitchell

Sale price: $5.6 million

Seller: Charles L. Irby

Seller’s agent: Richard French, French King Fine Properties

Buyers’ agent: Sherri Hoskins, Pilkerton Realtors

This home was sold by Charles L. Irby, owner of investment firm Irby Investments.

The listing describes the home as “for the purist!” Their vision of purity includes 5,800 square feet with a stone façade, and it includes nine wooded acres. Outside, there are gardens and a lap pool. Inside, a library, mahogany doors and large, spacious bedrooms. “Why deprive yourself?,” the listing asks. Elise Smith Mitchell and Banford Raye Mitchell surely did not.

4.  7080 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove 37046

Buyers: Stephen D. Oetgen and Margarie M. Oetgen, Trustees, Oetgen Community Property Trust

Sale price: $5,275,000

Sellers: Christian S. and Pamela D. Nordin

Sellers’ agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC

Buyers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS

In College Grove, this property offers views of six different golf holes at the Troubadour Golf & Field Club. There’s a pool outside to add to the views. The house has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths as well as a media room and sunroom. The 5,800-square-foot abode also has hickory flooring throughout, a custom fireplace mantle and stone wine wall.

5. 50 Governors Way, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Cynthia Thompson

Sale price: $5.2 million

Sellers: Jose L. and Paula K. Rios

Sellers’ agent: Kimberly Guy Shepard, Realty One Group Music City-Nashville

Buyer’s agent: Frederick Moore, The Shuford Group, LLC

This home was sold by the founder of Pinnacle Dermatology in Brentwood, Jose L. Rios. It’s in the gated Governors Club neighborhood right near the 18th tee. There are a ton of amenities in its 13,000 square feet: Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and huge closet. A large reason for the massive floorplan is the indoor basketball court, turf sports training room and gym. A screened porch overlooks the pool and jacuzzi outside and there’s still fun to be had inside with what’s described as a “poker/wine room.” There’s also plenty of space for four-wheeled toys in a six-car garage, which has a lift inside.

6.  9317 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: James C. Page and Donna S. Page, Trustees, Page Family Rev Trust

Sale price: $4,795,804

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders, LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agents: Gary Ashton and Josh Sweat, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

This custom home was sold straight to a trust. There’s an elevator to each of the three floors in this 9,900-square-foot English-style lodging, which includes six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths.

7. 8809 Drosera Circle, College Grove 37046

Buyers: David W. and Becky E. Stevenson

Sale price: $4,695,000

Sellers: Steven E. and Natasha E. Groom

Sellers’ agent: Ben Jenkins, Grove Realty, LLC

Buyers’ agent: LaRawn Rhea, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Steven E. Groom, chief risk officer for CapStar and former CoreCivic general counsel, and his wife, Natasha, sold this home to David W. and Becky E. Stevenson. This home is right on the 30-plus-acre golf course at The Grove. The 7,400-square-foot house was recently remodeled and includes two bedrooms on main level, two on lower level, two offices, a game room, home gym and sunroom.

5224LysanderLane_0001.jpg

5224 Lysander Lande

8. 5224 Lysander Lane, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Lane and Amy Wallace

Sale price: $4,650,000

Sellers: John M. and Christine D. Powell

Sellers’ and buyers’ agent: Andy Beasley, Brentview Realty Company

Developer John Powell sold this McGavock Farms home to Lane and Amy Wallace. It is another right on the tee at a golf course, this time the Brentwood Country Club. With a 1,735-square-foot attached guest house included, there’s almost 10,000 square feet of living space on the three-plus-acre property. The primary suite has two bathrooms and a sitting room with coffee and wet bar and there are three more en suite bedrooms in the home. The whole house is outfitted with an audio system and the seven-car garage is outfitted with stamped concrete.

9. 9056 Passiflora Court, College Grove 37046

Buyers: John and Shana Donnan

Sale price: $4,524,813

Seller: Stonegate Homes

Seller’s agents: Robert Shiels and Ben Jenkins, Grove Realty, LLC

Buyers’ agent: Axel Reed, MODE Properties

This new home was bought by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation exec John Donnan. Stonegate Homes did the construction of this custom home in The Grove, where it’s located near the 16th hole. It overlooks a creek and features something the listing is calling a “kid’s den.” For the adults, there’s a wet bar and wine cellar within the 9,000-square-foot space.

10. 9944 Maupin Road, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Scott and Tracie Hamilton, Trustees, Hamilton Marriage Trust

Sale price: $4.4 million

Sellers: Jesse Quirion and Allison DeBerard

Sellers’ agent: Fiona Parish King, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agents: Missy Roten and Geoff Roten, Compass RE

Figure skater Scott Hamilton and his wife, Tracie, purchased his home from Jesse Quirion and Allison DeBerard. The home is a sleek modern farmhouse on almost eight acres. The listing describes the outside as a property “perfect for ponies or parties,” and there’s a listing photo of a donkey with a wreath on its neck to seal the deal. The property has a chicken coop and run, a saltwater pool and spa and a cypress barn with an air conditioned lounge. Donkeys and humans will be living in luxury.