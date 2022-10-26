For the second month in a row, the top sale on our list of high-dollar homes has catapulted over $11 million. Figure skater Scott Hamilton purchased the cheapest house on the list, which came in at the low, low price of $4.4 million. We’re not sure exactly who bought the $11,475,000 home in Thompson’s Station, but the trust appears to be owned by a high-profile celebrity real estate agent.
A few of the homes on this month’s list are on streets that sound like they’re named for Houses of the Dragon. (The House of Drosera and the House of Edenwilde may both have had their beginnings in Old Valyria.) The homes that go with them are also grandiose enough for royalty — though maybe there are fewer golf courses in Westeros.
Below are September’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 3675 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station 37179
Buyer: Christopher Cortazzo, Trustee, Christopher Cortazzo Trust
Sale price: $11,475,000
Seller: Linda G. Thomas Family Trust
Seller’s agent: Frances Garner, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
Buyer’s agent: Jamie Parsons, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This home is slightly pricier than the $11 million home at the top of August’s list, and the buyer is hidden under a trust for high-profile celebrity real estate agent Christopher Cortazzo. It sits on 143 acres near Leiper’s Fork, about 15 minutes from downtown Franklin in Thompson’s Station. On the acreage, there’s an apple orchard, azalea garden, creek and several pastures. The 6,700-square-foot main home is described in the listing as an “expansive French Chateau” and there’s a second 2,500-square-foot guest house built in 1914 on the property as well.
2. 7012 Crews Lane, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Robert Andrew Clemmer and Carrie Marie Clemmer
Sale price: $6,010,243
Seller: Legacy Homes of TN, LLC
Seller’s agents: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty
Buyers’ agent: Blake Berry, Team Wilson Real Estate Partners
Legacy Homes of TN, LLC, built this custom home for Robert Andrew and Carrie Marie Clemmer. Purchased straight from the builder, it is 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half baths.
3. 1817 Tyne Blvd., Nashville 37215
Buyers: Elise Smith Mitchell and Banford Raye Mitchell
Sale price: $5.6 million
Seller: Charles L. Irby
Seller’s agent: Richard French, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Sherri Hoskins, Pilkerton Realtors
This home was sold by Charles L. Irby, owner of investment firm Irby Investments.
The listing describes the home as “for the purist!” Their vision of purity includes 5,800 square feet with a stone façade, and it includes nine wooded acres. Outside, there are gardens and a lap pool. Inside, a library, mahogany doors and large, spacious bedrooms. “Why deprive yourself?,” the listing asks. Elise Smith Mitchell and Banford Raye Mitchell surely did not.
4. 7080 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove 37046
Buyers: Stephen D. Oetgen and Margarie M. Oetgen, Trustees, Oetgen Community Property Trust
Sale price: $5,275,000
Sellers: Christian S. and Pamela D. Nordin
Sellers’ agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
In College Grove, this property offers views of six different golf holes at the Troubadour Golf & Field Club. There’s a pool outside to add to the views. The house has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths as well as a media room and sunroom. The 5,800-square-foot abode also has hickory flooring throughout, a custom fireplace mantle and stone wine wall.
5. 50 Governors Way, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Cynthia Thompson
Sale price: $5.2 million
Sellers: Jose L. and Paula K. Rios
Sellers’ agent: Kimberly Guy Shepard, Realty One Group Music City-Nashville
Buyer’s agent: Frederick Moore, The Shuford Group, LLC
This home was sold by the founder of Pinnacle Dermatology in Brentwood, Jose L. Rios. It’s in the gated Governors Club neighborhood right near the 18th tee. There are a ton of amenities in its 13,000 square feet: Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and huge closet. A large reason for the massive floorplan is the indoor basketball court, turf sports training room and gym. A screened porch overlooks the pool and jacuzzi outside and there’s still fun to be had inside with what’s described as a “poker/wine room.” There’s also plenty of space for four-wheeled toys in a six-car garage, which has a lift inside.
6. 9317 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: James C. Page and Donna S. Page, Trustees, Page Family Rev Trust
Sale price: $4,795,804
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders, LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agents: Gary Ashton and Josh Sweat, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
This custom home was sold straight to a trust. There’s an elevator to each of the three floors in this 9,900-square-foot English-style lodging, which includes six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths.
7. 8809 Drosera Circle, College Grove 37046
Buyers: David W. and Becky E. Stevenson
Sale price: $4,695,000
Sellers: Steven E. and Natasha E. Groom
Sellers’ agent: Ben Jenkins, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: LaRawn Rhea, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Steven E. Groom, chief risk officer for CapStar and former CoreCivic general counsel, and his wife, Natasha, sold this home to David W. and Becky E. Stevenson. This home is right on the 30-plus-acre golf course at The Grove. The 7,400-square-foot house was recently remodeled and includes two bedrooms on main level, two on lower level, two offices, a game room, home gym and sunroom.
8. 5224 Lysander Lane, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Lane and Amy Wallace
Sale price: $4,650,000
Sellers: John M. and Christine D. Powell
Sellers’ and buyers’ agent: Andy Beasley, Brentview Realty Company
Developer John Powell sold this McGavock Farms home to Lane and Amy Wallace. It is another right on the tee at a golf course, this time the Brentwood Country Club. With a 1,735-square-foot attached guest house included, there’s almost 10,000 square feet of living space on the three-plus-acre property. The primary suite has two bathrooms and a sitting room with coffee and wet bar and there are three more en suite bedrooms in the home. The whole house is outfitted with an audio system and the seven-car garage is outfitted with stamped concrete.
9. 9056 Passiflora Court, College Grove 37046
Buyers: John and Shana Donnan
Sale price: $4,524,813
Seller: Stonegate Homes
Seller’s agents: Robert Shiels and Ben Jenkins, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Axel Reed, MODE Properties
This new home was bought by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation exec John Donnan. Stonegate Homes did the construction of this custom home in The Grove, where it’s located near the 16th hole. It overlooks a creek and features something the listing is calling a “kid’s den.” For the adults, there’s a wet bar and wine cellar within the 9,000-square-foot space.
10. 9944 Maupin Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Scott and Tracie Hamilton, Trustees, Hamilton Marriage Trust
Sale price: $4.4 million
Sellers: Jesse Quirion and Allison DeBerard
Sellers’ agent: Fiona Parish King, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agents: Missy Roten and Geoff Roten, Compass RE
Figure skater Scott Hamilton and his wife, Tracie, purchased his home from Jesse Quirion and Allison DeBerard. The home is a sleek modern farmhouse on almost eight acres. The listing describes the outside as a property “perfect for ponies or parties,” and there’s a listing photo of a donkey with a wreath on its neck to seal the deal. The property has a chicken coop and run, a saltwater pool and spa and a cypress barn with an air conditioned lounge. Donkeys and humans will be living in luxury.
