Natural light, exquisite millwork, fireplaces and spacious rooms on each level… these are only a few of the features that make 5204 Heathrow Hills Drive a dream come true. Located in the gorgeous Heathrow Hills, it has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and sits on 7,438 square feet.
A few highlights of the home include:
- Plantation shutters
- Spacious rooms throughout
- Walk-in closets and full baths with each bedroom
- Multi-level deck with gazebo on lower deck
- Private backyard living
- Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School
Walking into the home through the grand double doors, you are immediately met by gleaming hardwood floors, custom hanging chandelier, and an open floorplan that leads to the dining room, living room, family room and upper level.
To the right, the dining room awaits with hardwood floors, crown molding, chair rail, custom chandelier and windows overlooking the gorgeous front yard. Across the entryway is the study with a fireplace, bay window and built-in bookcases.
The family room is the comfortable yet classy heart of the home with plush carpeting, a 20-foot ceiling, skylights, fireplace, built-in entertainment/storage cabinet and more. It is perfect for movie nights in with the family or entertaining guests.
Through the French doors, the unique Florida room brings warmth to the home. It features tile floors, double trey ceiling, sconce lighting and access to the lovely deck.
The star is the kitchen. It holds everything a homeowner could dream of: granite countertops and backsplash, butler’s pantry with glass displays, large island with seating, Creda four-eye gas cooktop, vegetable sink with custom copper exhaust hood above, built-in pantry, Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, sub-zero side-by-side refrigerator, trash compactor and more. The breakfast room provides natural lighting through the three skylights as well as a cozy ambiance with the fireplace. It also has access to the deck.
Finishing out the main level are the owner’s suite and rec room. The owner’s suite aims to impress with lots of space and luxurious living; plush carpeting, triple trey ceiling, sconce lighting, built-in speakers and French doors that lead to the Florida room. The attached bathroom ups the ante with recessed lighting, marble countertops, double vanity, tub, separate shower and private water closet.
The rec room is equally spacious and holds a wet bar with sink and built-in entertainment system.
Upstairs, you will find four additional bedrooms each with their own full bath. And heading into the basement, there’s even more to enjoy. With an additional full bath, it’s the perfect space for a teen or in-law suite, hobby room, additional rec room or home gym.
This home is being listed at $1,749,000 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information, call (615) 429-5345.
