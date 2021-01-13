As we begin a new year and the hustle and bustle of the holidays have passed, many people turn their attention toward cleaning and organizing their homes and stowing away the presents and decorations for another year.
While you are taking time to get your home back to pre-holiday shape, don’t neglect safety.
During these cold winter months, you are cooking more, using fireplaces, space heaters, pre-heating your car and cranking up the heat to stay warm. Most people have smoke detectors and remember to change the batteries regularly. However, if you have items in your home such as gas ranges, fireplaces, gas-powered space heaters or make a habit of pre-heating your car in the garage, you also need to consider installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is something you may have heard about but not spent as much time considering with regard to your family’s safety. It doesn’t seem to get as much attention as fire dangers in the home. However, it is just as important if you have any system in your home that may produce carbon monoxide which is colorless, odorless and deadly in confined or poorly ventilated areas.
Carbon monoxide binds with your red blood cells in the same place that oxygen should be, starving your body of oxygen after breathing it into your lungs. Early symptoms of poisoning can include headache, dizziness, fatigue and shortness of breath. Eventually it can cause disorientation, unconsciousness and death if not treated.
There are many things you can do to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home. A few include not using your gas range to heat your home, having proper ventilation when running gas-powered items in confined spaces around your home, be sure fireplace gas logs or other pilot-light driven appliances are well-maintained and working properly and don’t run your cars in the garage with the doors closed OR open. Carbon monoxide detectors are readily available, economical and most are easy to install. Taking just a few minutes to do some research will yield much information on detector types and installation information. Many have a built-in battery so you activate them and replace the whole detector when they start to sound a specific tone.
If you have items in your home that could produce carbon monoxide and don't currently have a carbon monoxide detector, check into it for the safety of your family!
