PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
APRIL 28, 2020
37027
6434 Tea Rose Terrace, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: JRS Development LLC; Seller: Sandra S Jarrell Trust; $400,000.
2011 Sunnyside Drive, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Margita and Ivelin Georgiev; Seller: Billie J and James E Townsend Revocable Living Trust; $465,000.
1012 Highland Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Terry Wayne Banks; Seller: Essy and Nasrin Kazemi; $615,000.
1013 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Juanita Kay and James Reed Green; Seller: Amy and Len Smith; $1,450,000.
812 Princeton Hills Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Margaret Rutledge and William Peyton Smith; Seller: Tobi J Frankfather; $1,800,000.
851 Anna James Court, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Brenda L S Matthews Trust; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $899,900.
9187 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Robert S Hite; Seller: Callie M and Jeffrey C Thompson; $858,450.
901 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood, Burchfields; Buyer: Molly and John Cunningham; Seller: Shauna L and James D Kelly; $1,112,500.
9417 Lillian Lane, Brentwood, Williams Grove; Buyer: Megan and Alex Mayorov; Seller: Anna Waller; $585,000.
9703 Capstone Court, Brentwood, Hidden Creek; Buyer: Donna M and Jason M Myers; Seller: Alecia B and Zachary B Roberts; $599,000.
6732 Quiet Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Kondratieff Trust; Seller: David M Scott; $590,000.
9703 Whispering Willow Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Mona G and Charles F Ledwin; Seller: Becky and Barry Barckley; $645,400.
7 Angel Trace, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Stasia L Ogden and Kevin M Partelow; Seller: Kimberly S Meador Trust; $940,000.
8104 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Oksana N and Jacob D Kennedy; Seller: Kimberlee S and Jerry D Pressley; $836,400.
821 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Naziregul and Ayhan Cankaya; Seller: Donna J Cottingham; $300,000.
1203 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Joanne Renee Franklin; Seller: Brynne K and James D Thompson; $375,000.
9281 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Sarah and John Blake; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,134,000.
9507 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Julie A and James D Mitchell; Seller: Michelle and David Suggs; $729,900.
2044 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Eric Longley; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $635,000.
24 lots on Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $850,000.
9014 Carnival Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Samantha Tabares and Julius J Guay; Seller: Aspen Construction Inc; $1,199,900.
5920 Fox Branch Road, Brentwood, ; Buyer: Elizabeth and Joshua Torrence; Seller: Mariet Guirguis; $129,900.
37046
5250 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Alecia Brooke and Zachary Brent Roberts; Seller: Juanita Kay and James Reed Green; $1,400,000.
8671 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Huey Family Trust; Seller: Courtney and Brandon Rickman; $1,649,900.
8712 Ashbrook Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Linck Bascomb Living Trust; Seller: Hatcliff Construction LLC; $390,000.
6635 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, ; Buyer: Melanie Suzanne and Daniel Trey Medley; Seller: John Robert Bigger; $390,000.
37062
7062 City Center Way, Fairview, ; Buyer: City of Fairview; Seller: Robin and John Kitchell; $425,000.
7401 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Rachael and Craig Bohannan; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $526,203.
7406 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Thuy and Thomas Tracy; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $489,825.
7116 Fernvale Road, Fairview, Tressie Estates; Buyer: Becky and Ryan Murphy; Seller: Alice M and Robert J Bossman Revocable Trust; $355,000.
7202 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Kristin Pientowski; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $283,500.
7309 Braxton Bend Court, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: April J and Will Goodwin; Seller: Evelin Salgado Bustamante; $271,000.
37064
4081 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, ; Buyer: Kimberly G and Michael Scott Hoover; Seller: Gwyn R and Ronald H Griffeth Jr; $760,000.
Sunrise Circle (Quitclaim), Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Morningside Ph I Homeowners Assoc; Seller: Haury & Smith Construction Inc; $50,000.
709 Liberty Pike, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Karen E Defosse; Seller: Susan K Clark; $225,000.
113 Grenadier Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Jose Luis Garcia Leon; Seller: Barbara and Russell Lacey; $295,000.
405 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: West Coast Beach Rentals LLC; Seller: Tom Lochbihler; $500,000.
314 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Lacy Jane and Matthew John Klasel Sr; Seller: Laura and Kurtis Lillie; $430,900.
464 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Shauna Nicholson and James Daniel Kelly; Seller: Mary W and John S Huddleston; $618,000.
3178 Evelyn Court, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Joseph C Street; Seller: Jeanene A Hupy; $450,000.
131 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristen Rokus; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $823,517.
1547 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary W and John Spencer Huddleston; Seller: Ingrid and David Crawford; $890,000.
7504 Pewitt Road (includes 2 tracts), Franklin, ; Buyer: Larry Keele Pewitt Road Trust; Seller: Joe Hamilton; $650,000.
3072 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Michael J Kostolansky; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $583,320.
500 Downs Boulevard, Franklin, Downs Boulevard; Buyer: Franklin Downs Storage and Franklin Storage Partners I LLC; Seller: Arep Natchez 500 Downs LLC; $15,750,000.
115 Ewingville Drive, Franklin, Ewingville; Buyer: Mary Ann and Donald Arndorfer; Seller: Kelly Elise and Daniel Kurt Sasser; $421,000.
1208 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Sara S and Alan J Archer; Seller: Lucille P and John W Gibson; $335,000.
308 Stewart Street, Franklin, ; Buyer: Shannon M and James J Lents; Seller: Christie L and Timothy M Ray; $519,000.
163 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Equity Trust Co F/B/O Susan C Barlow IRA; Seller: RBF Investments LLC; $300,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #189, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Shawn Dmitri Tate Inheritance Trust; Seller: Krista M and Timothy J Ehret; $235,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #153, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Nancy P and Lauren B Costanzo; Seller: Joanne T and Donald R Smith; $218,000.
416 Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Ashley B and Patrick G Dominguez; Seller: Spring Leaf Properties LLC; $645,000.
205 Jennette Place, Franklin, ; Buyer: Lauren Marie Albert and Nathan Samuel Groblewski; Seller: Terry E Wood; $385,000.
488 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Karen Marie Mason and Matthew Christian Kuss; Seller: Anne K and Terry A Casey; $474,900.
492 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Allison and Tyler Suttles Akins; Seller: Judith Ann and Hollis D Anderson; $475,000.
18 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: April Dawn and Larry James Pharris; Seller: Audrey and Gary Slayden; $435,500.
1140 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Jessica and Brent Phelps; Seller: June Kay and Thomas John Gregg; $380,000.
1909 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Franklin Industrial Park; Buyer: Nason Homes LLC; Seller: Equity Trust Co Custodians; $880,000.
118 Medford Place, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Mallory and Steven E Johnson; Seller: Julie A and Jason B Miller; $700,000.
5329 Trace View Drive, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: DWC Family Trust; $360,000.
5329 Trace View Drive, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Expansion Real Estate LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $365,000.
2515 Meacham Lane, Franklin, ; Buyer: No One Knows TN LLC; Seller: Oliver Strange; $481,500.
4043 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Dhanya Viswambharan Menon and Satish Viswanathan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $479,830.
3054 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: E Ashton and Eric M Renshaw; Seller: Meagan and David Gillis; $490,000.
2090 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Brittany and Brent Davenport; Seller: Laura and Donald Mark McGill; $775,000.
4000 Rural Plains Circle#303, Franklin, ; Buyer: Debra A and Eugene Oneal Hoover Jr; Seller: The Estate of Nancy Oliver; $310,000.
1024 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susie T Long and Jeffrey S Johnson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $759,442.
5004 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jenny and Sean Abrams; Seller: Jennifer Kay and Lewis Allen Ryder Jr; $620,000.
1036 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kishore and Sruthi Varanasy; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $492,335.
2078 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Sabrina and Dale Ledford; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $583,525.
119 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Jamie and Bryan D Hulker; Seller: Tracy L and Richard W Nunes; $433,000.
2625 McLemore Road (Quitclaim), Franklin, ; Buyer: J P Investment Group LLC; Seller: Agnes C and Gene Cash; $15,000.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Thomas William Moon; Seller: Rosemary P and Bennie Thomas Smithson; $2,175,000.
37067
130 Seaboard Lane #A6, Franklin, Greenbelt Center Condos; Buyer: Cason A Dickinson; Seller: Robert Wolle Jr; $632,000.
1025 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Carly and Jeffrey David Shear; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,163,782.
612 Grange Hill Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farms; Buyer: Anna C and Ross Brooks; Seller: Angela A and Daniel W Schweinhart; $480,000.
229 South Clematis Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Molly Elizabeth and Bryan Timothy Griggs; Seller: Meredith L Moore; $362,500.
1112 Ridgeway Drive, Franklin, Franklin East; Buyer: Gretchen Lea and Lee Merrill Adams; Seller: Marie and Matthew Allen Ferguson; $575,300.
37069
5500 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Elizabeth and George Connors; Seller: Brandi Piper and Mark David Piper; $1,650,000.
405 Wexford Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jennifer and Gustavo Adolfo Dipolito; Seller: Timothy MacNeil; $410,000.
2211 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin, ; Buyer: Tetiana and Mark A Gegenwarth; Seller: Tracy M and Benjamin D Olson; $2,842,000.
2009 Old South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Eric Maher; Seller: Richard Family Revocable Living Trust; $375,000.
1116 Hunting Creek Road, Franklin, Hunting Creek Farms; Buyer: June Kay and Thomas John Gregg; Seller: Charity and Thomas S Pletcher; $380,000.
104 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kimberly P and Steven Stroud; Seller: Nancy and Phil Flemming Family Trust; $610,000.
142 Wheaton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Denae M and David Garrett; Seller: Joann and Geoffrey A Peistrup; $479,900.
194 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Angela Lyn Alderman; Seller: Presley Ramsey; $299,900.
37135
800 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Natalie and Joshua Sandler; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $720,990.
820 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Nancy M and Reinaldo Cadenas; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $320,580.
822 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Alice C and Henry W Mogan Jr; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $330,580.
130 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Jessica M and Jon P Andrews; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $847,128.
809 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kailee Sue-Ann and Wade Soloman Russell; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $559,812.
800 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Phyllis P and Carlton Adams; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $477,470.
3182 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Amy Lynn and Christopher Anthony Wildmon; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $554,570.
2333 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Temitope and Olumuyiwa Falana; Seller: Rachana and Amit Singh; $459,900.
2662 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Amber and Nathan Gray; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $904,328.
Vacant lot on Sam Donald Road, Nolensville, ; Buyer: T F Scales Farmstead LP; Seller: Phyllis Sanford; $1,132,857.
1421 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Paige S and Stephen R Beane; $415,000.
216 Siegert Place Private, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Patricia A Stefanik; Seller: Susan K Larson; $337,500.
1805 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kellie Ann and Michael Joseph March; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $649,900.
9105 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Jeanine Marie and Daniel Brian Ayala; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $850,000.
217 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Jennifer K and Lewis A Ryder Jr; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $659,900.
37174
2158 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Tracy Lynn and Richard Wayne Nunes; Seller: Leeann West-Malm and Jon F Malm; $250,000.
7003 Silver Cloud Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Sunday Sunshine and John M Cofran; Seller: Laura D and Robyn R Bailey; $710,000.
2092 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carrol P and Steven C Sullivan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $481,520.
1695 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Melinda Ann Adams and Timothy E Adams; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $425,055.
1044 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Brandy and C Edward Robinson; Seller: Brandy R Norris; $350,000.
1017 Claymill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Monica P and Jason M Jouret; Seller: Karlie Labeth and Jared McCoy; $389,900.
4062 Lockerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Anh K Huynh; Seller: Stephanie S and Bryan C Watt; $322,000.
1013 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Tamara Rufener and Phillip Albright; Seller: Gregory Salkind; $459,900.
1018 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lindsay Barbara and Brian Christopher Mykietka; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark; $467,400.
1016 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nancy Thompson and Andrew Scott Hedges; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark; $469,900.
2112 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: April Brooks Howell; Seller: Erik Christensen; $230,700.
1965 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Karen and Brian Luff; Seller: Crystal D and Robert R Manners; $399,900.
2054 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Pamela S and John E Hines; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $609,000.
2240 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Tabitha Lynn and Zachary Perry; Seller: Timothy T Swaim; $328,200.
2545 Plainview Private Lane, Spring Hill, ; Buyer: Loretta M and William J Miller; Seller: Virginia L and Michael C Utley; $552,000.
2865 Cochran Trace Drive, Spring Hill, ; Buyer: Jennifer Cantelli; Seller: Stormie Newman; $219,000.
5013 Saunders Terrace, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Gabrielle Norton and Christopher Pinkerton; Seller: Esraa and Gregory M Jackson; $300,000.
37179
3031 Natures Landing, Thompsons Station, Natures Landing; Buyer: Patricia Erin and Jeremy Glenn; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $197,900.
Vacant lot on Bear Creek Road, Thompsons Station, ; Buyer: Jennifer and Jonathan M turner; Seller: Darai Corporation; $1,275,000.
2101 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Bonni and Kent Georgi; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $455,933.
2297 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Julie Lynn and Tevis Marshall Martin; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $459,633.
3232 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Ashley and Cameron Huff; Seller: Collier Homes of TN Inc; $659,900.
3565 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Elizabeth J and James M Pauff; Seller: Mary K and David W Lenahan; $860,000.
3620 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lori Selene Womble and John B Waite; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $791,938.
2025 Skyview Private Lane, Thompsons Station, ; Buyer: Carly B and Jerry L Langley Jr; Seller: Dana T and Elliott L Rains; $260,000.
5000 Toll Road Court, Thompsons Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Lindsay and Matthew A Koss; Seller: Michelle L and Eric J Maher; $885,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.