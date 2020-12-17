PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF DEC. 8, 2020
37027
502 Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Cornerstone Property Investments LLC; $2,000,000.
5006 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Kimberly and Joshua Vick; Seller: Carol and David Carter; $1,000,000.
9221 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Deshia and James A Harris; Seller: Libbi and Robert E Lee; $1,538,000.
1808 Legacy Cove Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Pauliukonisa Family Trust; Seller: Sonal Chavda and Udaykamal H Barad; $985,000.
1200 Warner Court, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Nifar Mahmood; Seller: Steven Summers; $1,000,000.
9511 Glenfiddich Trace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Zahra and Mirafzali; Seller: Liu Chengjun; $1,050,000.
717 North Lake Circle, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Mishalah Ann Bleymaier and Boyd Farrish; Seller: Kendra and John R Phillips; $729,000.
2 lots on Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $513,830.
2081 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Laura Nichols and Matthew Paul Hamann; Seller: Laura and George H Meeker; $695,000.
7000 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Jinbok Lee and Daewoong Jo; Seller: Peacefield Farm Trust; $1,390,000.
9722 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Fahad Shanka and Yasir Mohamed; Seller: Andrew David Hawkins; $300,000.
9448 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Rosa E and Juanita E Levis; Seller: Amby B and Jeffrey J Rice; $750,000.
9425 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Charlotte Anna and Johnny Ray Harris; Seller: Jane and Frank J D'Allaird; $780,000.
1601 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
37046
7080 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: David Edward Fritz; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $578,930.
7069 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
8212 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Hideaway at Arrington HOA and Backwoods Holdings LLC; $2,006,187.
8212 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Tracy M and Charles E Brymer Family Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,785,000.
8208 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Hideaway at Arrington HOA and Tracy M and Charles E Brymer Family Trust; $1,785,000.
3508 Grove Park Drive, College Grove, Grove Park; Buyer: Barbra B and Carl J Bedwell; Seller: Pamela K Ketcham; $630,400.
8772 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Morgan Elizabeth and Clark J Johnson; Seller: David Steele; $1,109,000.
6004 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Nicole L and Jeremy D Spaude; Seller: Beasley Construction and Assoc LLC; $1,940,000.
8201 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour-ER LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
8225 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour-ER LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
8209 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour-ER LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
8205 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour-ER LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
6710 Betts Court, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Melissa Taylor and Corey Royal Waddoups; Seller: Moreland Revocable Living Trust; $1,125,000.
8108 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laura and Oliver Lubin; Seller: Barbara J and Edgar W Davenport; $1,152,500.
7565 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: HPP Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,350,000.
8228 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rachel and Kevin Garrido; Seller: Bryant Tokarz; $250,000.
7036 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Jennifer Fox and Britt A Woods; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $654,557.
8668 Belladonna Drive (includes 15 lots), College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $2,805,000.
9416 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $166,250.
9412 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $175,500.
Bellenfant Road West, College Grove; Buyer: Alfredo Monreal; Seller: The Estate of Elynor Bellenfant; $1,050,000.
37062
7205 Polston Court, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Lacey Elizabeth and Joshua Curtis Felts; Seller: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; $490,000.
7392 Liberty Road, Fairview; Buyer: Lacey Ann McClain; Seller: Sam Burgess; $270,000.
7340 King Road, Fairview; Buyer: Byron Anderson; Seller: Shirley Burkitt; $117,115.
7709 Spicer Farm Private Drive, Fairview, Spicer Farm; Buyer: Emily J and Christopher J Martinez; Seller: Christine A and William P Grayson; $1,240,000.
7127 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and Brian Christopher Mitchell; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $367,060.
7123 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Leslie Denae Chambers; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $405,497.
1074 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Janelle and Zachary B Gipson; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $379,990.
37064
209 Asheboro Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Terry G Ector Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Julie C and David L Estes; $578,000.
163 Keller Trail, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Vanessa and Merrick Smith; Seller: Boutros Revocable Living Trust; $882,374.
305 Beasley Drive, Franklin, Century Industrial Park; Buyer: Williamson Co TN; Seller: Fibertek Building LLC; $6,750,000.
2211 Springdale Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Buffy Dalia and Vincent Paul Hyman III; Seller: Elaine E and Henry M Clunan; $300,000.
238 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Ashley Thompson and Jon Christian Hovey; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,187,404.
3124 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Alexis G and Devin Hernandez Dixon; Seller: Carlisle White and Adam Crane Jones IV; $460,000.
3966 Casparis Road, Franklin; Buyer: Casparis; Seller: Melissa B and Robert A Downing; $425,000.
524 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joan L Rippert; Seller: R J Wangner; $515,000.
504 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Nicole and Joseph Bunn; Seller: Lauren and Jacob Srodka; $486,000.
1316 Carnton Lane, Franklin, Heath Place; Buyer: Sarah and Kevin Comine; Seller: Allison M and Christopher N Burr; $825,000.
5301 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nathalie and Tyler Stewart; Seller: Ghislain Vander Elst; $350,000.
508 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Theresa Diffie; Seller: Kristy M and Gregory M King; $612,000.
126 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amy and Peter Chodniewicz; Seller: Avenue 11 Development LLC; $155,000.
4341 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin, Gosey North; Buyer: Kim and Allen Powell Trust; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,071,183.
959 Glass Street, Franklin, Hard Bargain; Buyer: Catherine S and Daniel John Larson; Seller: Meredith Wood Seeley; $448,000.
523 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Clanitra S and Bryan R Nejdl; Seller: Yolanda Davis; $366,000.
7300 South Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle A and Edgar L Begun Family Trust; Seller: Christie Y and Brandon D Binkley; $6,995,000.
3037 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Varsha and Dilip Nandwani; Seller: NVR Inc; $540,040.
1030 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Pryanka Yamala and Harish Pendyala; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $474,755.
138 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amber N and Kevin M Bello; Seller: Krysta L J and David J Bonney; $820,000.
105 Generals Retread Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Jayne A and Daniel A Chapuis; Seller: Jennifer L Porter-Ross and Kevin M Ross; $359,900.
5329 Trace View Drive, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Sharon and David Green; Seller: Expansion Real Estate LLC; $720,000.
3099 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dierdre E and Mark E Mercier; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $548,358.
214 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Joseph Bryant Turbeville; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $991,661.
221 Pebble Glen Drive, Franklin, Cobblestone Court; Buyer: Karrie N and Christopher J Clanton; Seller: Kathryn B and Aias R Desouza; $760,000.
1008 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Catherine and Michael Johnson Revocable Trust; Seller: Varsha and Dilip Nandwani; $448,000.
1625 Wellington Green, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Carlson Family Trust; Seller: Lyndi Anderson and Allen Kirk Jefferson; $405,000.
217 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Emily and Austin Peckham; Seller: Virginia C Buchanan; $240,000.
Southeast Parkway, Franklin, Southeast Parkway; Buyer: 104 Southeast Parkway General Partnership; Seller: Glass Properties LP; $5,000,000.
127 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Tonya and Warren Austin; Seller: Claudia L Queszada and Eduardo Aguirre Gonzalez; $388,500.
102 Jill Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Amanda and Steven Reutter; Seller: Cheryl and Douglas Kidd Revocable Family Trust; $623,000.
2714 McLemore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Chelsea and David Byrne; Seller: Floyd E Brandow; $706,000.
601 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: House of Heydon LLC; Seller: Bobby J Inman; $245,000.
163 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: William Green Tucker Jr; $585,000.
3019 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $203,900.
1345 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Battlefield; Buyer: Lauren B and Cameron Anthony Robinson; Seller: Woodroof Corner LLC; $495,000.
163 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Papermill Holdings LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $601,000.
700 Vintage Green Lane #305, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Debbie D Cavender; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $335,990.
1056 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melanie K Nelson; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $891,524.
453 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allison Krandall and Joel Fischer; Seller: Constance and Stanford Krandall; $695,000.
6061 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Tisman Family Trust; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $785,900.
409 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Lynne P Hallock; Seller: Patricia A and Donald R Seyb; $395,000.
762 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Craig H Brent; Seller: Deborah R and David J Duggan; $554,999.
1115 Carnton Lane #A5, Franklin, Carnton Square Condo; Buyer: Ernie Reynolds; Seller: Sharon North Whitaker; $253,000.
224 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Chengcheng Zhou and Cheng Goa; Seller: Margot Jelil De Youssef and Fikri Youssef; $484,000.
5405 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rona and Ryan Magnon; Seller: Lisa A and Timothy Unger; $2,210,000.
409 Chelsey Cove (deed in lieu of foreclosure), Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Stephen Bashipaka; Seller: Margie C Rajotte; $459,000.
605 Janice Court, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Christy C and David A Statz; Seller: Amy E and Charles B Miller; $690,000.
2066 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: John Tuohy; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $525,000.
Vacant lot on Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Tristan Strong; Seller: Robert Bradley Thompson; $468,280.
1540 Kinnard Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Select Homes Solutions Group LLC; Seller: Ian Holland; $480,000.
2932 Owl Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kelsea and Lee C Akers; Seller: Kathrine H and Jesse J Osborne; $125,700.
2055 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Keelam and Ketan Mansukhlal Parmar; Seller: Leeann Baker and James Kampfer II; $583,000.
117 Pebble View Drive, Franklin, Cobblestone Court; Buyer: Tara and Dudley Philip Jones Jr; Seller: Linda R and Otto Sorg; $480,000.
512 Eastview Drive, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Abigail Kay Leavell; Seller: Felecia Dianne and Joel M Horton; $409,500.
5598 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Victoria and Rick Salisbury; Seller: Tammy Lee and James David Gatlin; $735,000.
1304 Charing Cross Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Keri L and Bryan J Spykerman; Seller: Kaye P and J Mark Nickell; $519,000.
37067
921 Hickory Hills Drive, Franklin, Hickory Hills; Buyer: Kimberly Seitzmeir; Seller: Nancy Purvis; $512,000.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #D4, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Jean and John F Kurtz; Seller: Carolynn T and John S Miller; $220,000.
1000 Cake Bread Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Bucheli and David A White; Seller: Karla and Michael P Verpoort; $927,500.
9273 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Gagen Family Trust; Seller: Josselyn Adkinson and Tyler D Stratman; $675,000.
1008 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Ethan Scott Laurent; Seller: Jennifer D and Thomas J Valetutti; $722,000.
1006 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nicole Lynn Zyla-Herrera and Simon Andrew Herrera; Seller: Laura E and John T Brown III; $595,000.
1430 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Ashley and Ryan Vanzee; Seller: Johnna Beth and Philip C Wilson; $545,000.
3136 Lorena Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Howard Hildreth Revocable Trust; Seller: Tamara L and Chris Poole; $720,000.
3145 Sassafras Lane, Franklin, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alexandria Amber Acosta and Tyler Max Radecki; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $346,167.
751 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Jessica Leigh and John Delucia; Seller: Melinda Susan and Henry Hymel; $287,750.
609 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Amy B and Len D Smith; Seller: Edward Keel; $198,000.
7126 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Susan Pneuman and Clark Willitts; Seller: Peggye A Moss; $425,000.
220 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Elizabeth C and Derek R Budde; Seller: Julie A and Jason B Miller; $610,000.
113 Francreek Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Renee Jacobson; Seller: Allie and Lonnie Mac Moseley; $625,000.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #B1, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Arlene Renae and Philip O Johnson; Seller: Susan J Curtis; $230,000.
37069
1216 Montpier Drive, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Kayla Marie and Joseph R Onan; Seller: Carol and Danny B Looney; $705,000.
505 Brixham Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Eva and James L Webb Jr; Seller: Barbra B and Carl J Bedwell; $672,000.
Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Natalie Nix and Christ Brandon Pardue; Seller: Lucas Smith and Justin D Pritchett; $582,000.
1208 Natchez Road, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Franklin Natchez Trust; Seller: Lynn A Venrick Revocable Trust; $31,000.
301 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Robyn Jessica Kempel; Seller: William G Hinton; $358,000.
153 Alpine Court, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Bernie Bloemer Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Karen and Branden Miller; $432,000.
Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Christi J Braun and Philip Alexander Crooke; Seller: Justin D Pritchett and Lucas Smith; $849,900.
6674 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Beth Ann and Jesse Adame; Seller: Derrick Mason Revocable Trust; $1,580,000.
8000 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Linley and Tyler White; Seller: Julia and Emory Christopher Martin; $370,200.
1803 Blue Springs Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Brittney Daley and Nicholas James Hahn; Seller: Sarah Smith; $423,350.
102 Meridan Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: 102 Meridian LLC; Seller: Cirillo First Amended Trust; $365,000.
108 Meadowgreen Court, Franklin, Berry Chapel Heights; Buyer: Beth Claunch; Seller: Michael Karie Lee Johnson; $410,000.
37135
3231 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jessica Anne and Richard Pelegrin; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $409,900.
205 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Vianca and Michael Cosper; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $631,460.
3348 Redmon Hill, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Doris Mariella Radbone Revocable Trust; Seller: Jacquelyn Neach; $519,222.
2038 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Noelle Rose and John Matthew Tabor; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $677,872.
731 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Claire and Ronald Buckelew; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $494,990.
4616 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Stacey and Nirvano Brans; Seller: Brittany L and Brian C Gates; $570,000.
114 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Lorraine K and Keith R Carlbom Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $799,900.
412 Larkhill Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Robert Dale Johnson III; Seller: O'Dea Trust; $605,000.
204 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Sangvanh Phomthisene and Michael Paul Sexton; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $570,342.
2037 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Judy and Michael P Stone; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,094,858.
7458 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Christy and Douglas Allen Jones; Seller: Kimberlee K and Cody Brent Devault; $575,000.
6100 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Umid Abdullah; Seller: Shannon M and Douglas L Lamey; $560,000.
2209 Steel Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Gary Germaine; Seller: Teresa K and Larry R Pruitt; $800,000.
168 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Danielle Degati and Matthew Ryan Nicholls; Seller: Debra Lea and Patrick Lee Ramsey; $654,000.
1208 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Ayrika B and Riley E Walker Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $743,695.
7216 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Katherine D and Scott D Miller; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $592,177.
1527 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Julie and Edward Longard; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $780,283.
3210 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Joy Ramsey and Clinton Jonathan Allen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $598,700.
4005 Wingfield Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Hope Carlyle Archer; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $970,669.
313 Bayberry Court, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Jeffrey Daniel Wood; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $750,000.
4629 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Stefanie and Jeremy Rumpf; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $547,460.
Vacant lot on Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Flippen Estates; Buyer: Ryan Tabor; Seller: Amber Neely Bain; $325,000.
9604 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Flippen Estates; Buyer: Greg Sanford; Seller: Amber Neely Bain; $325,000.
412 Cowan Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Ashton Lunceford and John Hanson; Seller: Sandra L and Benjamin T Loftis; $469,900.
509 Mer Rouge Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Sucy Nieves and Stacy Wayne Perry; Seller: Brandi M and Jerry H Mignard; $485,000.
4 parcels on Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: KDEN Homes LLC; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $440,000.
1606 Allred Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Megan and Sam Ferrise III; Seller: Heather J and Jason S Parks; $800,000.
37174
1033 Achiever Circle, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Christina and John Jacob Anders; Seller: Kim Yee C Lo; $356,000.
3094 Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Karen M and John Robert Hoffman; Seller: Phelps TN Community Property Trust; $670,000.
2989 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Donna Shuey; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $504,900.
1712 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Yenny Kuniawan and Richard Teguh Saputra; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $396,855.
1119 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Shakita L Trigg; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $503,062.
3009 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Monica Maria and David K Nickell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $453,330.
2097 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kelly F and Adam Clarke; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $425,830.
3014 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Matthew Cassidy; Seller: Peggy Yawn; $435,999.
2833 Faith Lane, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Todd Ray McWilliams; Seller: Doris Y and Robert Crawford; $232,000.
2804 Masons Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Jada Littleton and Colby Scott Mike; Seller: Gregory A Tipton; $323,000.
1408 Savannah Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Susan Rieshel and Gregory Allan Tipton; Seller: Naomi and Jon Russell; $441,000.
1836 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Stacy Lynn and Jordan Michael Businger; Seller: Deana M Shappley; $316,000.
37179
3424 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Allyson Marie and Matthew John Schumacher; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,990.
1022 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Bishop; Seller: Lashea N and Christopher R Lafferty; $445,000.
1751 Cayce Springs Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Vanda and Avi Cohen; Seller: Patricia S and James T Smithson; $480,000.
2265 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Megyn and Shawn Ressler; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $577,040.
1030 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Elizabeth June and Robert David Taylor; Seller: Jennifer Lee and John Robert Carlson Jr; $535,000.
2708 Banks Court, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth and Kyle Burson; Seller: Catherine Benenson and Weston Everett Heginbotham; $347,000.
2858 Windy Way, Thompson’s Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Harley Quigley and Steven Richard Warren; Seller: Eloise S and Charles Ray Corley; $295,000.
2848 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Lorenza and Christopher Beckner; $472,000.
2744 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christine Pruitt; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $495,416.
1702 Catalpa Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Debra Kalish; Seller: Jean Cote; $412,000.
1552 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Alissa and Michael Anderson; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $641,300.
3817 Pulpmill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Chad Morse Trust; Seller: Kirbe and Aaron Brown; $870,000.
2768 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Katherine and Josiah Holland; Seller: Cynthia and John Higgins; $460,000.
1545 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Katherine M and Joseph E Stover; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $659,900.
2012 Rockhurst Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Karlee K and Jeffrey W Hildebrand; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $548,863.
2103 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Afsaneh and Allen Caden; Seller: Kristi Ruth Shain; $235,000.
4611 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Cynthia Nicole and Daniel J Petersen; Seller: Michaela M and Tyler L Bonds; $100,000.
