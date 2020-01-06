PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
DEC. 23, 2019
37027
5603 Saddlewood Lane, Brentwood, Sheridan Park; Buyer: Chelsea Leigh and Rodney Lee Bass; Seller: Leann and Matthew R Chance; $1,193,000.
9404 Lake Shore Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Jennifer Marie and Stephen Philip Friedland; Seller: Hahn Family Revocable Living Trust; $653,000.
873 Nialta Lane, Brentwood, Liberty Church Estates; Buyer: HSR Properties Land Trust; Seller: Michelle Rhee; $970,000.
9538 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Katherine Hirsekorn and Jeffrey Khan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,181,114.
2115 Fountainbrooke Terrace, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Yasaman Zokaieh and Bardya Mostafavi Naeini; Seller: Margaret and Jason Martin; $690,000.
1513 Beckham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Brittany and Thomas Schaffer; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,005,215.
914 Calloway Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Jordan Carver and James Albert Murphy Jr; Seller: Annelise and James E Guffee Jr; $1,310,000.
1830 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Tracy and Anthony V Mollica; Seller: Jennifer L and Christopher M Coughlan; $985,250.
5313 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Jamie Dustin Lee and Devon Norat; Seller: Carolyn L Deal Marital Trust; $587,500.
6404 Westbourne Drive, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Whitney and Mark Sherrard; Seller: Laura E and James D Blue; $725,000.
710 Ashley Run, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Dixie Louise Pepper; Seller: Lauren Catherine and Brett C Kingman; $855,000.
9457 Chenoweth Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Victoria Torrie and Nicolas Matthew Capan; Seller: Julie Beloate and John R Maloney; $675,000.
1760 Umbra Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: X5 Construction LLC; Seller: X Capital LLC; $275,000.
503 Breithorn Cove, Brentwood, Breithorn; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Harriett D and William L Hogue; $300,000.
8320 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Zheng and Yaukwan Yeung; Seller: The Estate of Larry E Dean; $475,000.
9245 Leigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Keith Schumacher; Seller: Castle Construction LLC; $430,000.
2400 Deerbourne Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Vivan Abdelmalak and Bassem Michael; Seller: Marianne E and Nicholas G Marotta II; $580,000.
37046
6824 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Wiesner Custom Homes; Seller: Paula M Sanders; $825,000.
Lots 13007 and 13015 on Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $437,000.
Lots 13005, 13014, 13047, and 13048 on Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $834,350.
Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on Owen Hill Road, College Grove, Owen Hill Farm; Buyer: Farmpath LLC; Seller: Luci N and James A Whatley; $650,000.
6677 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Angelle B and Matthew K Griffin; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $610,000.
Lots 13042 and 13043 on Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $330,600.
7000 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Wright Family Trust; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners; $587,896.
6837 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Nancy and James Childs; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners; $773,713.
9405 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Domaine Development LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $204,250.
9421 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Davis Properties of TN II LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $218,500.
9212 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Meghan L and Gregory Dwight King; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $275,500.
37062
7205 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Ural Trent Walker; Seller: Joshua P Wright; $217,000.
1761 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Molly H and Jerry G Ford; Seller: Charles Terrence Jones Irrevocable Trust; $245,000.
37064
216 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Stuart J Tutler; $427,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #L3, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Frieda Braun-Escobar; Seller: Lisa S and Mark W Spencer; $300,000.
1031 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jyotshna and Srinivas Mula; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $505,000.
1007 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: David Luecke; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $750,000.
230 Gloucester Street, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $1,015,596.
1019 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Deepti and Nitin Pawar; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $527,400.
2051 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Charmayne Brewington and Marcus Darnelle Randle; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $340,660.
305 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Ruthann P and Carl R Roberts; Seller: Communicate to Connect LLC; $810,000.
1777 New Highway 96 West (Interest Deed), Franklin; Buyer: JJB Partners LP; Seller: Fielding Dickey Jewell; $650,000.
207 Camellia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Alyssa Nicole and Joshua P Wright; Seller: Genetta S Moore and Delaca Watson; $437,000.
3205 Calvin Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: James L Fitzsimmons; Seller: Karen and Stuart Garrard; $348,000.
4003 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amanda Oakes; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $501,350.
256 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Phillips Tate Group LLC; Seller: Leah and David Gallagher; $374,300.
2045 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Rebecca G Sullivan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $383,230.
1013 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Anitha C and Ravi K Somanahally; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $581,699.
122 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie and Benjamin Collins; Seller: Nana Marie Banks Revocable Living Trust; $515,000.
179 Clyde Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Suparna Shivashankara and Saurabh Singh Sachan; Seller: Michelle Morris and Hunter Allen Evans; $585,000.
2004 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalmar Rental LLC; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $860,000.
2435 Douglass Glen Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Gertrude C and William H Byrd; Seller: Diana H Oglesby; $775,000.
9244 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Melissa Vazquez-Putman and Jamie K Putman; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $553,820.
3197 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Stephanie N and Kyle A Kimberly; Seller: Sally Brown and Shenandoah Dr LLC; $385,000.
99 lots on Wooden Gate Drive, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Properties LLC; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $37,270,250.
1031 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancianne and Anthony B Headrick; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $611,323.
1244 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Terri L Macaluso-Scott and Cary Scott; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $753,205.
1031 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Aubrey Alexandra and John Lowther; Seller: Tuesday and Kristopher Kale Sligh; $470,000.
813 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deanna Renee Kary; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,515,168.
1037 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa L and Walter L Coleman; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $599,900.
1115 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Deryl Ann Ford; Seller: Laura and Alex Q Reynolds; $373,500.
134 4th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Engineering Futures LLC; Seller: Kenneth R Bennett; $3,600,000.
631 Bonnie Place, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Amy Janette and Gregory Michael Yates; Seller: Andrea L and Kevin W Seal; $500,000.
1231 Kelly Court, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Horner Family Trust; Seller: Robin R Morris; $402,000.
541 Hopewood Court, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Cristian Zaharescu; Seller: The Estate of Elmer Alexander Gwinn II; $330,000.
1106 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Masami and Kevin F Maggard; Seller: Phyllis and John Guschke; $880,000.
454 Truman Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lydia Kristen and Charles James Weems; Seller: Alyssa and Joseph Matthews; $580,000.
4704 Farmstead Private Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC; Seller: Gregg and Rains Building Group LLC; $335,000.
722 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcia and Don J White; Seller: Patrick Foster; $1,150,000.
706 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jemima Jyothi Gundala and Karthik Ganta; Seller: Rachel L and Stephen R Kelly; $555,000.
109 Battle Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: Kristen D and Ryan L Ridler; $698,000.
5905 Shelby Lane, Franklin, Taylor Ridge Estates; Buyer: Jodi C and Ronald W Lom; Seller: Elizabeth and Henry F Boord; $635,000.
229 Messanger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Rebecca Sue and Brandon Michael Cortese; Seller: Beth and Peter Terwilliger; $579,900.
127 Daniels Drive, Franklin, Rolling Rivers; Buyer: Evan B Mathis Separate Property Trust; Seller: Sue Bates Cooper; $258,500.
320 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: David B Wood; Seller: Dawn Johnson and Robert Wesley Mountain; $368,000.
143 Snowden Street East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Arvind Siddappa Kshirsagar; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $457,325.
336 Rafferty Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Goodall Inc Builders; Seller: Lori A and Glen A Rainwater; $579,000.
1406 Sunset Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Tina K and Robbie T Robison; Seller: Robert W Pearce; $479,900.
37067
1422 Burnside Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Michael Phillips; Seller: David J Lagana; $458,000.
1042 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Aoife Maire and Dante Daniel Marasco III; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $675,971.
212 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Mary Hope and Michael Phillip McCauliffe; Seller: Elizabeth and Carter Thomas; $368,000.
1103 Kirkwood Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kellie Lyn and Darrel Hardy; Seller: Michael P Nisenbaum; $669,900.
Lots 119, 120, and 121 on McEwen Drive, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: SMFKAF LLC; Seller: Osborn Enterprises Inc II; $7,000,000.
405 Ridge View Court, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Tuesday and Kristopher K Sligh; Seller: Kathryn C and Dennis A Ethier; $635,000.
324 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Kiersten Elezabeth and Benjamin Smith; Seller: Erin S Krueger and Douglas R Harris III; $420,000.
1024 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Elena L and Scott Michael Smith; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $594,883.
37069
3012 Nine Bark Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sandra and John R Yancey; Seller: David B Wood; $379,000.
22416 Los Olivos Court, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Amanda and Shawn Hurley; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $999,900.
306 Heather Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Barbara Blum and Roger Peters; Seller: Shirley I Jones; $341,000.
276 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Jennifer L and Austin T High; Seller: Connie L and William W Bennot; $752,000.
4220 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: 154 Cheek Road LLC; Seller: Harold Wesley Duke III; $599,000.
355 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: JDP Properties LP; Seller: Marietta and Galen J Labauve; $343,000.
306 Wendron Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Carolyn G and Parker C Altman; Seller: Leaann and Charles M Renner; $729,000.
37135
2048 Universe Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Lindsey and Bryce Kuck; Seller: Laura and Joseph Patracuollo; $445,000.
640 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Natalee Nikole and Bradley Kaea Kamau; Seller: Weekly Homes LLC; $686,432.
631 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Kelli H and Dusten C Gardner; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $527,095.
1120 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Alice Mary and Peter James Kapolas; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $473,270.
8309 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Zirevan Suleyman; Seller: Kwang H and Ji Y Jung; $525,000.
712 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Taylor Deane and Joshua Lowell Hargis; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $453,674.
246 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Hayley K and Thomas H Vanthournout; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $990,827.
259 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Stacey Nicole and Bryan Eugene Hannah; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $669,990.
1125 McClellan Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Kristen Hironmus and Henry Marteze Jay; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $735,000.
611 Riverdene Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sheila E and Walter J Cain; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $434,990.
139 Asher Downs, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Cara H and Dwayne Martin Keller; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $959,612.
131 Asher Downs, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Chandra Yvette and Rommie Vasser Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $851,850.
2671 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Dorothea R and Thomas P Wildmyer; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $877,900.
137 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sandra L and James R Gregg 1998 Trust; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $492,490.
Lots 55, 69, 98, and 122 on Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $503,209.
1985 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Jessica Lynn and Cason Edward Grover; Seller: Zettler Family Trust; $680,000.
9324 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Christina and Phillip G Reiter; Seller: Ericka A and Brian W Rowland; $788,000.
909 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Vinaykumar Dattu; Seller: Lifestyle Homes Builders Inc; $541,900.
185 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sarah and Braden James Carney; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $691,582.
3128 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Libby D Ford; Seller: Cassie A and Brock W Benson; $389,900.
2424 Marco Street, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Debra L and Walter T White; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $508,858.
37174
25 lots on Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Properties LLC; Seller: CSH Property One LLC; $7,573,750.
1989 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rachel Nerren and Jason Lee Cook; Seller: Laine and Jeffrey A Miceli Jr; $639,000.
3036 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rebecca D and David R McDaniel; Seller: Ross Anne and Mark E Utley Revocable Living Trusts; $444,000.
Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Inez Meilak; Seller: Rebecca and David McDaniel Living Trust; $295,000.
1787 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Louise E Purnell; Seller: Christy T and Bobby Huff; $529,900.
2249 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Jing Wang; Seller: Rachel R and Joel T Worsencroft; $300,000.
8003 June Apple Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: L Dipoalokelli; Seller: Stephanie M and Jarrod L Handley; $455,000.
7000 Masonboro Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: April Nicole and Donald Jude Czarniecki; Seller: Lena and Sterling Price; $335,000.
1106 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Karen and Stuart David Garrard; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $537,140.
1033 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Heather Renee and Eric Michael Moon; Seller: Jennifer Murphy and Inez Meliak; $413,000.
22 vacant lots on Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $2,467,400.
998 Spruce Ridge Lane, Spring Hill, Winstead Manor; Buyer: Emily and Christopher Todd Payne; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $595,049.
224 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Kyle Steven Austin; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $373,000.
6088 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lindsey M and John E Quirk Jr; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $475,900.
3081 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Dana Lukin and Michael Robert Simmons; Seller: Virginia L Maddox; $394,900.
5007 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Angela and Paul Albanese; Seller: Shelby and Davy Rawson; $395,000.
3083 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Amber and Robert Cavett Pittman; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $393,480.
37179
2920 Maple Circle, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Alto Asset Co 1 LLC; Seller: Firebird SFE I LLC; $273,239.
Vacant lot on Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Sean Wesley Tayes; Seller: Alpert Properties LLC; $247,500.
1403 Saybrook Trail, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Diane M and Stephen P Kline; Seller: Melissa Staffen; $327,000.
3331 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marianne and Christopher A Coleman; Seller: Tricia and Jason Mathis; $443,000.
3097 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marsha and Nicholas Matthews; Seller: Marianne P and Christopher A Coleman; $536,500.
2665 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Laura Beasley and Alex Quiton Reynolds; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $503,000.
2421 Adelaide Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Meghan Bryanna Gannon; Seller: Alisha and Aaron Bennett; $369,000.
2612 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Dawn and Christopher Holloman; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $458,610.
3667 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jen Chellman and Sean M Fitzgerald; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $688,972.
2608 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $72,500.
Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Lesley Lynn and John Tayes; Seller: Alpert Properties LLC; $74,250.
