PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
DEC. 31, 2019
37027
1940 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Laura B and Howard E Sprow; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,085,767.
1731 Reins Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Bethany Moore; Seller: Lily Rabieb and Abbas Yavari; $580,000.
1931 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Anna Hope and Jeff Bowen Robertson Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,154,900.
1864 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $400,000.
9257 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Witherspoon Holt LLC; $251,025.
8230 Glover Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Anna C and Craig T Wright; Seller: Mary S and James E Adams Jr 2016 Revocable Trusts; $1,168,750.
Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: CWC Properties LLC; Seller: Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc; $40,010.
1271 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Jennifer and Frederick A Zahn Jr; $481,000.
131 Ridgewood Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Samax LLC; Seller: Sandra and Todd Robinson; $360,000.
1947 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Ryan and Glen Boone Revocable Trust; Seller: Aspen Construction Holdings LLC; $1,285,000.
1855 Longmore Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Laura and Blaise Harris; Seller: Jennifer and Edward James; $931,000.
1208 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elsie and Jeremy Larson; Seller: Lynn R and John Neal Brown Jr; $670,000.
128 Pewitt Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Juice Bar LLC; Seller: Eagle Investment Properties LLC; $1,380,000.
8354 Lochinver Park Lane, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Amorvinia M Wico-Santos; Seller: Eugene Phillip Amano; $985,000.
37046
9112 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $232,750.
8254 Patterson Road, College Grove, Covington Cove; Buyer: Rebecca Pair and Garret D Pair; Seller: Jennifer N and Brian K Bagsby; $782,000.
5 vacant lots on Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $677,500.
37062
7184 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Christy D Moore; Seller: Billy T Waugh Sr; $380,500.
7122 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Billie G and Ralph J Savoie; $222,600.
7407 Blue Ridge Court, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Robbie Duff Mihalko; Seller: Edlin and Robert C Walters; $250,000.
7114 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Anna Lisa and Taylor Roberts; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $360,000.
7108 Meadow View Drive (Substitute Trustees Deed), Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Southeastern Investment IV LLC; Seller: Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; $108,500.
2365 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Tractor Supply Co; Buyer: Henrietta and William C Hall; Seller: GES Fairview LLC; $420,000.
7525 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: SFR JV I Properties LLC; Seller: Hayley K and Brian E Schulist; $268,520.
37064
1237 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda S and James E Artman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $877,837.
173 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Debra and Michael Westra; Seller: Carolyn J Niles Living Trust; $499,000.
Rucker Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Mirjana Lukick; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson Co; $290,000.
102 Myles Manor Court, Franklin, Myles Manor; Buyer: City of Franklin Tennessee; Seller: Jerolyn and Cullen Smith; $44,105.
3035 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Hannah and Seth Farmer; Seller: NVR Inc.; $344,190.
119 Zoe Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Latha B and Biddanda P Ponnappa; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $505,130.
87 Truman Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Madison E and Gabriele Marangoni; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $532,000.
89 Truman Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachana Ranabothu and Phani Kumar Adi; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $605,000.
1025 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rachel and Ryan Christopher Terracino; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $622,145.
4043 Tomrich Drive, Franklin, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Kristen E Aune-Dawson; Seller: Ashby Comm LLC; $190,000.
124 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: W MacKenzie; Seller: Peter Russo and Chad D Roberts; $410,000.
2013 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Tamura and Scott Leblanc; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $585,480.
6 vacant lots on Dewas Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $820,000.
612 Grant Park Court, Franklin, Grant Park at Cool Springs; Buyer: Iris Ann Oconnor; Seller: Robert Dean Ezell; $445,000.
515 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karla and Barry E Graul; Seller: The Estate of Lona Jane Woldenberg; $720,000.
1013 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela V and Roy L Moore; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $611,729.
339 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Ashley Creamer and Robert Steven Pruitt; Seller: Randt Family Revocable Trust; $570,000.
37067
410 Parish Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Michael H Kool; $440,000.
2031 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: William Michael Patterson; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $500,000.
686 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Allison M Baldwin; Seller: Michelle Lynn Cobham; $258,000.
102 Breckenridge Road, Franklin, Breckenridge South; Buyer: Maxwell Garrett Coyle; Seller: Melba and Thomas Smartt Jr; $426,800.
1132 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Carla B and Julio Arriola; Seller: Alison and Lawrence Baker; $595,000.
37069
221 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth and Hunter Joseph Healy; Seller: 221 Stable Road LLC; $385,000.
2483 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Hillary S and Joshua D White; Seller: Jennifer and Brian Perrone; $1,000,000.
2476 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Krauthamer Family Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $924,900.
6666 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Mary K Burks and David W Lenahan; Seller: Vision Builders LLC; $1,463,000.
5016 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Shelby R and David P Rawson; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $490,220.
37135
6122 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV I LLC; Seller: Danielle and Todd Whitener; $464,000.
156 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Drale Family Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $749,900.
712 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Candace Deonne and Thomas Joseph Hoepfl; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $565,141.
9325 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Meghan and Chris Davis; Seller: Christine and Phillip G Reiter; $605,000.
209 Trimble Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Carie A and Terry Kondolios; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $515,900.
238 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: B2 Capital Management LLC; $200,000.
2271 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $130,000.
2275 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $130,000.
9201 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Asha and Viraj Patel; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $997,261.
1898 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Diane M and David R Fatke; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $487,509.
1135 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Christopher Kim; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $530,745.
1143 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Valerie Rose and Michael Witt; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $525,900.
632 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Carlton M Jean; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $324,900.
37174
204 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Mary Jane and James Chladny; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $331,299.
4009 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Elizabeth L and Gary L Markham; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $484,900.
7007 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lee R Dubois; Seller: Calvin C Royal; $549,900.
4006 Kilbrian Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Wouden Berg Family Trust; Seller: Justin S Brown; $499,900.
3005 Zeal Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Christa J and Agustin E Valido; Seller: Kathleen and Nickey Shelby; $506,000.
1315 Chapman Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Elaine M and Lowell B Parsons; Seller: Opendoor Property J LLC; $300,000.
1118 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Alice M Arnold Revocable Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $470,277.
37179
2132 Ravenscourt Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Eva R and Jacob S Daniel; Seller: Hoepfl Revocable Living Trust; $409,000.
3000 Weeping Willow Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Billy Scott Kroese; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $481,068.
3351 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tricia and Jason Mathis; Seller: Kristi S and Chad J English; $519,000.
3833 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprints Properties LLC; $165,000.
