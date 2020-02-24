PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
FEB. 11, 2020
37027
303 High Lea Road (Quitclaim with consideration), Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Sheryl and James M Day; Seller: Shannon Crants; $166,000.
9728 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Jorge Leon; Seller: Victoria Joan Quick; $457,000.
1511 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Mustafa Zeki Elmas; Seller: Beth A and John J Mulhall; $527,000.
1605 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1597 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1334 Holly Tree Gap Road (Executors Deed), Brentwood; Buyer: Holly Tree LLC; Seller: The Estate of Edna Marie Reed; $400,000.
9520 Midlothian Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Tammie Y and Ted Michael Hoekstra; Seller: Connie A Price; $825,000.
9220 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $253,535.
2069 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Makram Abdelseed and Mirvat Gaballa; Seller: Souzan and Amgad Maxcimos; $510,000.
1439 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Kimberly and Louise York; Seller: Susan S and Troy D Hudson; $549,000.
6408 Wildwood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Allison A and Robin M Boshier; Seller: Ramie Young and Eric E Tieles; $725,000.
1305 Chickasaw Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Olivia and Joshua Busing; Seller: Ronda and Leonard E Lannom III; $530,000.
910 Woodburn Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Maura W and Ronald W Kennedy; Seller: Lisa C and Thomas P Shelton; $640,000.
7012 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Laura H and Hugh M Queener; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $899,900.
1427 Parker Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jeanene A Hupy; Seller: Sarah Katelyn and John Leroy Hall; $620,000.
9230 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Jane Mary and Billy John Kim; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,736,531.
6108 Bryan Place, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Laura Ann and Larry Bryan Street; Seller: Dorothy Wilson; $570,000.
37046
8820 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $190,000.
9120 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
7021 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Amy and Scott E Farrow; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $690,780.
6822 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Julie and Jesse C Bell; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $769,061.
Multiple lots on Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $264,320.
6838 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Melissa B and Jonathan Sawyer; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $755,178.
8559 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa Leann and Mark George Premo; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $1,525,000.
37062
7167 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Alexis Renee and Edwin Eugene Morgan Jr; Seller: John Bravo; $70,000.
7341 Taylor Road, Fairview, Otter Creek Estates; Buyer: Sarah Jane Zumbrum and James Dean Mullinax; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $537,945.
7148 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Susan T and William J Narramore; Seller: Jane and L Daniel Harless Jr; $390,000.
313 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Rehab Wizard LLC; Seller: Brenda Loretta Harris Mangrum and Thomas Lester Harris; $200,000.
Vacant lot on Walker Road, Fairview; Buyer: Cindy L and Thomas V Bates; Seller: Hazel T Jones Revocable Living Trust; $80,000.
7305 Brandenburg Cove, Fairview, Brandenburg; Buyer: Lora K Ellis; Seller: Candi and Jeremy Lampley; $209,000.
7335 Taylor Road, Fairview, Otter Creek Estates; Buyer: Sarah and James Mullinax; Seller: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; $70,000.
37064
Vacant land on Owl Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: 1242 Property Solutions LLC; Seller: Terry Wayne Hannah; $8,300.
428 Petway Street, Franklin, Lynnhurst; Buyer: Consortium GP; Seller: S-Cubed Property Group; $347,500.
2015 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Joan M Cronin; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $359,885.
4057 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Cynthia Diane and Stephen Crosier; Seller: Dawn D Arnold; $387,000.
5846 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jose Armando Torres; Seller: Eva R and Cole Goodrum; $60,000.
1612 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carol Susan Jamison and Terence Shaftel; Seller: Kayla R and Auston L Beiber; $755,000.
5029 Blackjack Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Joseph C Hallett; Seller: Tiffiny and Kevin Griffin; $760,000.
4014 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer and Greg Biorkman; Seller: NVR Inc; $569,990.
1007 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen and John Spencer; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $695,462.
4000 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Risser 2005 Revocable Trust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $570,355.
3059 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Dabney H and Charles R Mason III; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $354,990.
1012 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
306 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Chandler M and William D Blalock; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $481,640.
4008 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Megan C and Ryan R Shelton; Seller: NVR Inc; $569,165.
200 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Necie Patterson; Seller: Bonnie Kay and Richard Francis Burns; $408,000.
South Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Headwater Farm LLC; Seller: Ricky and Michael Warf; $1,500,000.
1578 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Manning Trust; Seller: Maureen D and Richard H Williamson; $715,500.
6010 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Brach Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,086,064.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Land Trust; Seller: Genette and Gerald Robeson; $6,700,000.
187 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Claire and Dustin Sherwood; Seller: Alliance Home Builders LLC; $775,000.
779 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelly L and Joshua A Mooneyham; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $504,226.
4013 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Karimulla Shaik; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $578,288.
2009 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge Echelon; Buyer: Shelby Hood; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $344,180.
1719 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $255,000.
406 Morrissey Street, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Catherine Clark Hardcastle; Seller: Karen A Themmen; $385,000.
623 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allison Rose and Robert James Coonce; Seller: Barry D Watkins; $550,000.
1067 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan and Troy Hudson; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $540,312.
9184 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donald S McDonald II; Seller: Pamela Greenen-Laperruque Revocable Trust; $730,000.
1204 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Laura and Gregory Sisto; Seller: M & T Bank; $327,000.
653 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christina J and Kristopher Cory Harris; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,190,526.
Vacant lot on Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Dick Sweitzer; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $239,000.
301 Moss Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Not noted; Seller: Jackie F and John P Sylva; $401,850.
2003 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Karen A Themmen; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $362,295.
1440 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Amber Sands and Christopher Randolph Veach; Seller: The Estate of Candace Jackson Sands; $250,000.
452 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ashwin Velapanur; Seller: Ashley R and Kellen J Scott; $469,999.
1203 Kristen Court, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Casey B Cooke and Alan J Wyatt; Seller: Carol Ann Barton Living Trust; $482,500.
611 Fair Street, Franklin, Hincheyville; Buyer: Darcie A Bundy and Kenneth P Cohen; Seller: Sarah Lisa Palmer; $2,712,500.
203 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Dianne D Christian and Thomas Matthew Daniel; Seller: Clarence E Reynolds III; $827,500.
722 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Synergy Bank; Buyer: Franklin Synergy Bank; Seller: FSBTN001 LLC; $37,000,000.
607 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra L and Thomas M Wheeler; Seller: Shawn M and Anthony L Roland; $850,000.
37067
1807 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin; Buyer: Myles F Morrissey; Seller: Alicia M Boyle; $305,000.
1909 Kingsley Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Beaupre Living Trust; Seller: Mitzi L and Brian Maynard; $449,900.
9266 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Anjali and Digvijay Pal Singh; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $626,815.
9057 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Tiffiny and Kevin B Griffin; Seller: Joan Elizabeth and Michael Bruce Turner; $860,000.
745 Statue Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Vanessa Lynn Mills; Seller: The Estate of Steven Ray Mills; $265,000.
405 Springhouse Court, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Thomas Desaulniers and Cody Desaulniers; Seller: Margaret G and David F West; $530,000.
29 vacant lots on Chase Pointe Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: Land Development.com Inc; $5,075,000.
2061 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Amy and Joseph Miller; Seller: S and G Properties LLC; $460,000.
4657 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura Maria and Armando Hernandez; Seller: Kendall Whitsey; $495,000.
8075 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Margaret Elaine and Michael J Harbors; Seller: Peggy P Bowling; $390,000.
1707 Tensaw Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Martin Silverman; Seller: Kelly McAfee and Colby Keith Savage; $800,000.
108 Childs Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Rhonda and Terry Burchyett; Seller: Patricia and Brian Campbell; $465,000.
37069
127 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Barbara L and Bradley L Taylor; Seller: Eric Schmidt and Forrest Kirby Schmidt; $322,000.
2120 Hartland Road, Franklin, Farmington East; Buyer: Mary Abar and Floyd Ervin Krack Jr; Seller: Renee J and John P Farkas; $665,000.
142 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kathryn Elizabeth Slayton; Seller: Rachel L Ulrich; $285,500.
514 Kendall Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Leah E and Sutton Davison; Seller: Suzan A and Charles D Logan; $335,000.
6677 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Nathan Ledbetter; Seller: Kimberly and Michael Smith; $285,000.
1432 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Suzanne and Jason Shiflet; Seller: Thomas H Kendrot; $999,999.
111 Deerfield Court, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Kimberly A and Greg L Graddy; Seller: Pauline Astrum and Pierre Ralph Pons; $2,500,000.
37135
815 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Donna S and Oscar L Jordan; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $327,155.
1040 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Bette Ann Armstrong; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $679,900.
2308 Dugan Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Ginny Ayn and Steven Curtis McClellan; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $488,000.
Vacant land on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Edmond R Queen and Nathan Queen; Seller: Jane S Puckett and Jennifer Marie Sampson; $412,050.
1101 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Nadia Fouad and Osama Zaref Yousif; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $525,000.
1924 Pomegranate Place, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Carly H and Timothy C Ward; Seller: Rebecca and Brandon Hitt; $347,990.
919 Timberside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Danita Michelle Keifer and Trevor James Witherspoon; Seller: Sandra G Witherspoon; $280,000.
2608 Cortlandt Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Cynthia S and Roy B Loftin Jr; Seller: Medhat N Mouness and Marcel Khalil; $399,900.
1816 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Chirag Jitendra Parikh; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $569,900.
250 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Angela and Brian Smith; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $1,184,240.
811 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Maggie B and John W McGatha Jr; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $347,285.
933 Los Lomas Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Jordan Cammuse; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $644,130.
37174
4043 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Roylynn Teresa and William Jamel Knox; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $534,060.
1009 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sheryl J and Michael K Anders; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
1921 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Premier Single Family Homes; Seller: B & B Management Services LLC; $267,000.
2046 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Alison J and William C Tobin; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $615,000.
2912 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Vanessa and Nicholas Joseph Gangialosi; Seller: Milissa and Stephen Garrett; $379,900.
4002 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Callianne and Mark Deschner; Seller: Binitha Koshy and Bijo Joseph; $293,000.
5015 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Victoria J and Jordan M Littauer; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $629,900.
161 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Josephine V and Cecil Ray Dye; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $287,250.
104 Cabin Creek Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Nicole Marie and Nathan Cole Smith; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $370,800.
1005 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Alisha Beth and James Douglas Carpenter; Seller: Stefanie Anne and Jerry Burton Davenport; $405,000.
2991 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
2993 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
2995 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
4081 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $97,000.
3015 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
3009 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
2994 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
5 vacant lots on Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $468,000.
1472 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Danielle S and Philip L Oden; Seller: Karen L Martin; $285,900.
229 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Shannon N Dunahoo; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $256,275.
6032 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Emily Lynn and Issac Bratkovich; Seller: Emily and Elliot Khansari; $397,000.
4078 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nakia Latrice Marbury; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
7002 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sarah and Scott Parker; Seller: Billie M and Bobby L Heck; $449,900.
32 vacant lots on Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: Breland Homes LLC; $3,150,000.
4088 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $97,000.
4084 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Clark Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $97,000.
37179
2537 Westerham Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephanie and Brandon S Hawkins; Seller: Kelly S and Stephen Peter Guy; $419,900.
5521 Broken Ridge Hollow, Thompsons Station, Broken Ridge Hollow; Buyer: Brian Lee Arnds and Jeffrey Scott Hastings Trusts; Seller: Dusty and Wayne Knotts; $462,500.
1032 McKenna Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Southeastern Investments IV LLC; Seller: Robert J Solomon SubTrustee; $155,000.
6 vacant lots on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $3,000,000.
1901 Ridgeland Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jaime and Matthew Ewald; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $516,548.
3834 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Stacy and Ronald Jagger; Seller: Tonirae and Jonathan Ulyatt; $469,000.
