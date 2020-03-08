PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
FEB. 18. 2020
37027
1304 Ashby Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Dane Alexander; Seller: Shelhart Family Revocable Living Trust; $380,000.
9421 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Deanna Marie and Dennis Joseph Garwood; Seller: Kathryn Applegate Duffer; $665,000.
6413 Wildwood Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Hannah and Todd Scott; Seller: Suzanne and Eric Jason Shiflet; $829,000.
760 Ravensdowne Drive, Brentwood, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Matthew R Harris; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $548,932.
46 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: 46 Governors Way Trust; Seller: Carol A and David J Lindsay; $2,299,000.
9231 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Amy and Jonathan Mings; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,653,066.
9288 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Jane B and Stephen R Richards Sr; Seller: Dana and Ryan Crowley; $1,675,000.
9229 Exton Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Dana and Ryan Edward Crowley; Seller: Rachael and David Eric Mitchell; $2,300,000.
1732 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Cassidy Roland and Joshua Davis Turner; Seller: Jennifer Marie and Andrew Sinclair Scarlett; $1,300,000.
37046
7192 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Georgina Davalos Ramirez and Carlos Ventrua Camargo; Seller: NVR Inc; $499,990.
7213 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Courtney Carnley; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $576,452.
6818 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Pamela Greene-Laperruque Revocable Trust; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $739,146.
6598 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Deborah Costello; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $971,652.
37062
7506 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Properties LLC; Seller: Lillie R and Elijah L Sutton; $280,000.
1060 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Heather Jane and Byron Russell Ross Jr; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $299,990.
1071 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Nancy D Deloach; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $318,479.
37064
821 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Carlye B and Richard Scott; Seller: Cheryl H and Melvin Blake Thompson; $519,867.
5747 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bonita and Lawrence J Lineker Revocable Trusts; Seller: Kimberely A and Greg L Graddy; $5,725,000.
South Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michael Warf; Seller: Ricky Warf and Michael Warf; $54,916.
1001 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: David Anthony Tobin; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $749,900.
4461 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jane M and Harold C Jackson II; Seller: Ludie Marie Tomlin; $687,000.
212 Montwood Court, Franklin, Ridgemont Place; Buyer: Opal Rayne and Kasey Dean Lawrence; Seller: Gayle C Kindig and Gregg S Murphy; $386,000.
322 11th Avenue North, Franklin, Fair Park Cottages; Buyer: Genell Bartel; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $1,004,570.
256 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jonathan Harbin; Seller: Kacy L and Benjamin D Fabie; $530,000.
1262 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth and William R Nigh; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,090,360.
5197 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Rieke; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $598,434.
1753 Fieldcrest Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Leila Doris and Mark Alan Borders; Seller: Carmen Keckley; $399,899.
4452 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Linda Novelli and Howard Joseph Newton; Seller: Lori and Jeremiah Strong; $179,000.
1714 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jamie B Cochrane; Seller: Mary R and Dale A Kimball Jr; $715,000.
42 Creekwood Court, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Michelle Donnelly; Seller: James Kokenos; $433,000.
2022 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge Echelon Townhomes; Buyer: Cheri and Allen R Barlow; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $389,900.
310 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jenna E and Joseph E Samples; Seller: John W Vogler and Gray Simmons Vogler; $554,900.
510 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Amy R and Brian S Blankenship; Seller: Doris A Laine; $569,900.
4013 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Paven Subraveti; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $487,200.
117 Williamsburg Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Lauren and Thomas Jaworski; Seller: Charles Dennie; $432,400.
1309 King William Court, Franklin, Stratford Place; Buyer: Lauren Elise and Christopher Chad Legate; Seller: Deborah Y and Joel K Lockridge; $467,000.
4410 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Warner Properties LP; Seller: Veterinary Specialty Properties LLC; $975,000.
1914 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica Leeann and Andrew John Palumbo; Seller: Jean Marie and Declan Weir; $840,000.
1400 West Main Street, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Alex Gregg; Seller: Elliott Lee Jake Rains; $262,500.
4165 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lowe Properties LLC; Seller: Karen Whitford; $620,000.
1313 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: RIMI Enterprises; Seller: TN ReAcquisition Co LLC; $1,978,439.
2085 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Erin Rae and Hunter Jered Miller; Seller: Frederic McGrath II; $678,500.
2000 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
37067
1717 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Anna S Hristova and Stanislav I Iliev; Seller: Elizabeth Messinese; $595,660.
2037 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Cory Hofstetter; Seller: Jeslin J and Viney T Varughese; $350,000.
9228 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Sujana and Anil Sawhney; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $623,505.
407 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Kristina D and Kevin A Ritter; Seller: James W Hynes; $680,000.
1038 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
37069
22 Holland Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sharon K and David Larry Williams; Seller: Nancy L Marantis Revocable Living Trust; $303,500.
649 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Linda S and James C Allen; Seller: Melanie H Johnson; $1,282,000.
37135
1120 McClellan Lane (Quitclaim), Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Debra and Casey D Averett; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $673,036.
179 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Jason W Kennedy; Seller: Tressia M Grant; $470,000.
628 Mer Rouge Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Rajab Yousif Yousif; Seller: Karen A Norfleet-McEwan and David G McEwan; $386,000.
132 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Joi Lynn and Krishna Campbell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $917,100.
1287 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Julie Tinajero and Nathaniel Craig; Seller: 1287 Countryside Drive Trust; $280,000.
880 Dortch Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Ribbon Homes SPC II LLC; Seller: Mandy and Thomas Allen McArthur; $390,000.
200 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Kristin and David Wenger; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $615,000.
37174
2019 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amber M and Steven L Herstein; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $434,813.
136 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Judith E Vestal; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $410,700.
1722 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Meghen Sanders; Seller: Kathlena Luft; $352,000.
2124 Burgess Lane, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Megan E and Timothy D Hauser; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $260,900.
4023 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Megan M and Kevin Erik Naugle; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $465,000.
2801 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Lori Stewart and Angelo Joseph Lombardi; Seller: Mary A and Harry F King; $785,000.
1018 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Lacy Darrell Burnam; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $472,900.
6020 Thrush Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Heather and Brian Baty; Seller: Lori and Joshua Thomas; $362,900.
2960 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Amanda Leigh and Grant Wyeth; Seller: Larry Cox; $269,900.
1120 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Gabrielle Sue and Cory Allen Hosler; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $492,130.
2024 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Samantha and Joshua Roberts; Seller: Kyle D Reynolds; $279,900.
37179
3650 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Marianne S and Francisco S Gonzalez; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $657,523.
2737 Aston Woods Lane, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: SRMZ 4 Asset Company 2 LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $313,519.
5711 Carters Creek Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Tung T Tran; Seller: David Miller; $80,000.
1010 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Sara Napier and Elijah L Brantley; Seller: Andrea Wood; $330.
3166 Pleasantville Bridge, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Megan and Michael Darnell; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $694,900.
309 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: Julian Allen Franseen; Seller: Donald L Weiss III; $195,000.
2293 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Donna Taylor Lane; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $434,259.
1673 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Gina S Looney; Seller: Jeffrey Matthew Bigach; $333,900.
