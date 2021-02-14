PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 27, 2021
37027
8300 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Stephanie Dallas and Ronald Blake Williams; Seller: Ellen B and Michael R Hollis; $1,300,000.
230 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: Pantheon Development LLC; Seller: Brenda S Pietersen; $800,000.
9315 Hidden Oak Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Olivia Diaz; Seller: Ida Diaz-Verrastro and Otto H Diaz Jr; $675,000.
3 lots on Charity Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $975,000.
9500 Elmbrooke Boulevard, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Foram and Dilesh Patel; Seller: Anna Marie and Norman William Sparks; $1,105,000.
9216 Foxboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Joy L and Boyd Wade Mangrum Jr; Seller: Edwin F Donnelly; $1,000,000.
5110 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Jessica and Vince Cortese; Seller: Heather M and Paul A Ghalioungui; $1,674,900.
1846 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
207 Milbrook Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Adrianne Robertson and Mark Rawls; Seller: April M and Garrett W Rome; $985,000.
9604 Rittenberry Drive, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Tetyana and Mathieu Guy Superi; Seller: Karin Elizabeth Luce and Michael David Caputo; $862,500.
29 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Leslie McNamee and Christopher William Crabtree; Seller: Emily and Christopher J Martinez; $2,400,000.
5102 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Laura H and Hugh M Queener; Seller: Pantheon Development LLC; $840,000.
6358 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Julie and Will Trapp; Seller: Rachel C and David A Knox; $800,000.
6027 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Caroline Laviolette; Seller: Lana and Joe McNeil Thrasher Jr; $1,015,000.
1909 Beechville Terrace, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Emily and Gregory Fenske; Seller: Laurie F and Richie R Nelson; $895,000.
1810 Legacy Cove Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Diana Marcela Correa Restrepo and Octavio Guzman Stokoff; Seller: Amelia Danette and Carlos Guerra; $1,075,000.
9490 Elgin Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Arun Prasanna and Paul Vijayaraj; Seller: Anna Aziz; $1,070,000.
Lot on Johnson Chapel Road West, Brentwood; Buyer: Legacy Homes of Tennessee LLC; Seller: Florence O and Brian W Randolph; $1,100,000.
1182 Waller Road, Brentwood, Wheelers; Buyer: Monia and Sherif Fouad; Seller: Michael's Homes LLC; $202,000.
9245 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: J & T Rollins Trust; Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC; $2,799,900.
1453 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Erin and Mark Gargano; Seller: Leo Family Trust; $2,975,000.
37046
7157 Neills Branch Drive (includes 4 lots), College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $660,000.
6794 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Hassib Sakhi; Seller: Jennifer and Philip Faircloth; $589,900.
7345 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Batopilas LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $867,700.
9008 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Andrea and Brian Hanna; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
Blue Willow Private Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and Matthew Steven Bogosian; Seller: Giulietta C and Lawrence T Card; $450,000.
9125 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $617,500.
9020 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $365,750.
7045 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stacy J and Brock R Hicks; Seller: NVR Inc; $645,210.
7025 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Allison and James Taylor; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $721,900.
7157 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
8122 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sandra and Jay Levy; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,024,847.
8416 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kenny Blair Trust; Seller: Laurie Y and John W Agee; $1,550,000.
9120 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Agatha Joanna Zapala and Darren Jeremy Lowman; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $456,000.
8808 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Nola and Stephen Gephart; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,499,900.
6 lots on Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $846,000.
7054 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
9116 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lori Tucker and Dane Michael Howard; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $413,250.
37062
7111 Sugar Maple Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Magdalene Ann Humphreville; Seller: Rachel and Kelvin Smith II; $262,000.
7325 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Andrea Lynn and Douglass B Duncan; Seller: Terri and Thomas G Mangrum; $385,000.
Vacant lot on Deer Ridge Road, Fairview; Buyer: Everett Lowe; Seller: Billie Jeannie and Marshall Dwight Belew; $50,175.
7322 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Palmer; Seller: Phoebe J and Jerry P Venable; $1,069,000.
Vacant lot on Hill Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Stasia Naomi Spivey and Timothy Batsell Jr; Seller: Sam Burgess; $170,000.
37064
430 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Christi Lynn and Wesley C Belew; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $624,164.
454 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Megan Suzanne and Daniel James Conway; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $804,620.
529 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Ronald Blake Williams; Seller: Kimberly A Rudolph; $339,400.
1312 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth R and Michael Kapono Watson; Seller: Tina S and Robert Broughton; $890,000.
5915 Kaci Lane, Franklin, Greenway Trace; Buyer: Mark Needham; Seller: Antionette M and Daniel M Clemente; $470,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #K10, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Judith Ann and Jason Stubblefield; Seller: Mary Andrea Arnold; $181,800.
220 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Amy C and Philip A Stephens; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $609,900.
2060 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Nikhil and Deepti Koranne; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $419,556.
4043 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Kelli S and Franklin D Miller; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,136,608.
Lots 52 and 62 on Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $320,000.
6025 Starboard Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Eileen W and Thomas D Preville; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $413,990.
3121 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Garrett Lee Garrett; $390,700.
1744 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Harris Family Living Trust; Seller: Laci and Bryan Fowler; $1,400,000.
1006 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jyothi Resupudi and Amit Singh; Seller: NVR Inc; $556,225.
7031 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Tracy Munoz-Maines; Seller: Sarah J and Stephen L Wunner; $601,000.
2062 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Margy J and Joe D Spivey; Seller: Diana Marie Griffies and David Quintero; $393,000.
600 Kiltie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Melisa P and Jeremy J Groves; Seller: Lindsay and Adam F Grace; $508,000.
708 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Laura J Reynolds; Seller: Ganzer and Williams Properties; $1,100,000.
303 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Michelle and Robert G Wright; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $811,545.
5317 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Nelly Esamilla Martin Del Campo and Evaristo Altamirano Aguilar; Seller: Lindsee R and Christopher D Stephens; $305,000.
566 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Rajesh Srinivaasan; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $330,900.
855 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patricia Lundy and Forrest Patterson Hartline; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,255,573.
942 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carla Wall and Richard Scudellari; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $770,167.
1440 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lynn Oliver-Cline and James Levi Cline III; Seller: Melissa and David Harlan; $1,540,766.
223 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Elizabeth Patti and Timothy J Beaulieu; Seller: Krista and Zachary Jameson; $550,000.
37067
1296 Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Farnaz Esmaeili; Seller: Ernest C Kuhlo; $2,550,000.
1786 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jeffrey Tyler Smith; Seller: Rebecca Lee Berkau Legal Guardian of Ian Luke Dexter; $428,000.
1309 Cottingham Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Bonnie Lee and Robert Ezra; Seller: Tiffany Renee Jouner and John Wesley Stacy; $725,000.
4441 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: 2016 Erickson Family Trust; Seller: Nola and Stephen Gephart; $2,000,000.
1207 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Levei and Robert Dominguez; Seller: April Chastity Pickett; $278,000.
103 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Benjamin D and Leslie Goodwin; Seller: Terri Mulloy Dixon; $505,000.
150 North Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin, Lakeview Commercial Park; Buyer: Joshua L Hunter; Seller: Houston Pratt; $808,500.
450 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Rhonda M and Christopher B Gage; Seller: Tisbay C and Jesus Alejandro Cisneros; $804,000.
281 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lee Barton Peach; Seller: Anuradha Chinta and Sricharan Moturi; $795,000.
6021 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Lydia L and Paul Scot Kingsborough; Seller: Margaret W Cummings; $445,500.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #F4, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Kaitlynn Renee Lindgren and Paul Arthur Ghalioungui Sims Jr; Seller: Karen G and Larry Eugene Sims; $210,000.
302 Haddon Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Megan Jane Callaghan and Thomas Edward Suitt III; Seller: Shana W and John A Pasas; $1,115,000.
221 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Richard Bradley Hill; Seller: Jackie Ann Bloom; $430,000.
1451 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Anne Fernando Alphonse Arokkiyajoe and Joseph Napoleon; Seller: Courtney Marie and Michael E Broy; $510,000.
Right of way on East McEwen Drive, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: Mark R Davis; $123,400.
2066 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Nichole and Nicolau B Dominguez; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $422,500.
37069
1990 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: ; Seller: Celtic Winds LLC; $454,000.
1990 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: David C Taylor; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $470,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Gallante Trust; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $675,000.
1506 Natchez Road, Franklin, Perkins Farm; Buyer: Danielle and William Anfuso; Seller: David J Snodgrass 2012 Family Trust; $1,445,000.
2204 Stardust Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Danica and Stephen Gulyas; Seller: Michelle Beam and Jonathan Kent Waltman; $1,290,000.
1477 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Lorrie and Jon Ritchie; Seller: Carol D and John K Davidson; $515,000.
1413 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Lawson H Hardwick III; Seller: Glenn Sheriff; $430,000.
1009 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Lara and Ryan Markel; Seller: Courtney L and Michael F Helt; $499,250.
37135
1217 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Mayyadah Alwiswasee and Hussein Alnauimi; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $699,355.
144 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Shannon and Jeffrey S Clark; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $732,605.
936 Cheltenham Avenue, Nolensville, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimberly A and David D Harry; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $720,886.
772 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mary Rita Schrodt; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $462,340.
125 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Julia and John Neilson; Seller: Marjorie L and John H Whitenack III; $695,000.
1204 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jennifer and Lee Pryor Fox; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $932,805.
3251 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Margaret Anne and Stephen Michael Redden; Seller: Jennifer Lynn and Lee Fox; $569,900.
1367 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jessica M and Eric W Bolton; Seller: Tara S and Keith W Oneal; $433,900.
110 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: April L and Joshua Michael Carroll; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $754,417.
1228 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jacqueline Adelle and Michael David Daniels; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $616,554.
2258 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Tam and An Le; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $539,900.
800 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Lynda and John Dargis; Seller: Mendy A Caldwell; $349,000.
37174
1026 Briggs Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Marcelle Cushnie and Gregory Shane; Seller: Harold K Marshall; $220,000.
Lots 46 and 54 on Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $144,000.
3204 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Cristina and Mark Norman; Seller: Autumn A and Emmanuel R Nieves; $520,000.
4188 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lea Ann and Payton S Smith; Seller: Nancy R and Spence C Norton; $494,900.
1008 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Tarah Anne and James Antonio Underwood; Seller: Elana Epstein and John L Milano; $304,000.
1767 Shane Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Meredith and Christopher Weis; Seller: 1767 Shane Drive Land Trust; $295,000.
8006 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Donna L and Jeffrey A Miller; Seller: Yvonne M and Michael T Davis; $705,000.
9022 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Alicia Hanne; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $544,900.
2017 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Betty V Harrison; Seller: Kathryn L Fitzgerald; $243,000.
3008 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $72,000.
3047 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Mary Rebecca Roth and Keturah Susanne Lockridge; Seller: NVR Inc; $403,255.
4009 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elana and John L Milano; Seller: Patricia S and Johnie Romero; $568,500.
1203 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Sarah and Christopher Welch; Seller: Ernest L Johnson; $330,000.
37179
2809 Tweed Place, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Christine Marie Surrago and Theodore D Kousoulis; Seller: Elizabeth S and Michael D Frey; $446,260.
3156 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christine L Ginger and Douglas Slezak; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $326,782.
3164 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Leah and Michael Galo; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $327,163.
4630 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Amy and Buster Cox; Seller: Tara Ng and David Matthew Hays; $1,700,000.
3004 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Linda Black; Seller: Sherry L and Robert C Carter; $624,000.
3152 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Leslie Stevenson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $340,000.
2823 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Deborah Binder; Seller: Michael Kevin Binder; $275,000.
3733 Mobleys Cut Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Alix E and Richard C Nardone; Seller: Jane and A Joseph Nardone; $265,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.