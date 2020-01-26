PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
JAN. 14, 2020
37027
1095 Wilmington Way, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Kim M and Randall Digiacomo; Seller: Patricia J and Huey L Newberry Jr; $1,007,500.
9534 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Tavis Baker Hanley; Seller: Melody and Ricky Brockway; $455,000.
9272 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: James Clavijo; Seller: Sonia Soszna and Mario Ramos-Lara; $860,000.
1608 Rosewood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Catalina Bejan and Cosmin Adrian; Seller: Aize Cao and Fuxue Peter Xin; $347,000.
1325 Chestnut Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: 1325 Chestnut Drive Trust; Seller: Georgina Odoi-Inkum; $478,000.
8012 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: McBride Family Trust; Seller: HOM Inc; $2,079,360.
103 Governors Way, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Lee and Barry Wolfe; Seller: Sean Christopher Adams; $810,000.
2187 Ella Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Tiffany Kim and Dean Van Tran; Seller: Jacquelyn and Richard Taylor; $605,000.
509 Doubleday Lane, Brentwood, Valley View; Buyer: Robyn and Scott Moore; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $1,769,900.
7034 Tartan Crest Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Olga A Jacobsen; Seller: Connie Marie and Gary O Gallon; $350,000.
35 Missionary Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Rachel W and Brian D Shore; Seller: Kristen B and Adam J Prudoff; $1,400,000.
6456 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Jennifer and Kempton Williams; Seller: Chandelier Development Inc; $1,975,000.
588 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood, Gene Sacks; Buyer: Alyson and John Patrick Poling; Seller: Karen Wightman Revocable Trust; $456,500.
835 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Tracy Berryman; Seller: Jennifer Vickery and Martin DeWayne Smith; $2,065,000.
6010 Moss Rose Court, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Kristina O Shaughnessy; Seller: Tanya L and Curtis J Capeling; $984,000.
37046
7020 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Tori Marie and Jerry Reece Farmer; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $535,209.
9116 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Naomi Strasser and Gregory Scott Smith; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $247,000.
Lots 418, 420, and 434 on Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $437,820.
37062
7127 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Brandon W Jones; Seller: Angelia M and James C Stewart; $174,000.
7508 Chester Road, Fairview, Coursey; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Kathern A Wines; $207,500.
1047 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Sabrina A Fedele; Seller: Ole South Properties; $307,781.
37064
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lisa Hayes and Greg Lenox; Seller: Teresa and Norman Gielda; $695,000.
1331 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Carli Rae West; Seller: Evelyn G and Taylor K Huskey; $319,500.
118 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jenny Massey and Michael Brewer Holley; Seller: Lori E and Clifton Foy; $545,000.
137 Snowden Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Vaishwari and Himanshu L Kalva; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $557,965.
801 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Korlraja Baulsingh; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $557,140.
453 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nilesh Purohit and Harshal Kalgutkar; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $441,500.
3049 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dawn and Dzung Dinh; Seller: Gretchen Butler and Lewis Evans Jr; $549,900.
110 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kara Anne and Christopher J Clark; Seller: Agnes B Barton; $390,000.
807 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Lorie Lynn and Thomas R Kellogg; Seller: Melissa and Jacob Allen Swartz; $789,900.
2036 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcus Daniel Hobgood; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $542,195.
1221 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Julie M and Scott Lachapell; Seller: Michelle Sheree and Kenneth Dale Van Vliet; $404,541.
1235 Adams Street, Franklin, McEwen Addition; Buyer: Jay Bradley Weinberg; Seller: Skyview Property Group LLC; $627,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #M101, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Catherine Ann and Steven Duane Eggert; Seller: Carie Klinedinst; $250,000.
4179-4183 Columbia Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Henry Lebrun Ingram 2008 Trust; Seller: Therese Wright Griggs; $529,250.
3224 Nolen Lane, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Robert Ward; Seller: Laura and Jason Johnson; $368,500.
6021 Garrison Springs Road, Franklin, Garrison Springs Estates; Buyer: Brian Sfameni; Seller: Ashley N and Michael Sfameni; $330,000.
1805 Gunnerson Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Jena Shoemaker and Venjamin Everett Beasley; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $270,000.
135 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Monique Alvino and Stephen Jennings; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $540,000.
1333 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Laura and Jason Johnson; Seller: Nancy J and John P Krusac III; $499,000.
4630 Wilhoite Road, Franklin, Wilhoite Estates; Buyer: Cindy and Robert R Salus; Seller: Angela and Jason Pannell; $1,025,000.
225 Hickory Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth Charity Kilgo; Seller: Joy Kelley Bailey; $219,000.
862 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenda and Bruce Huckins; Seller: Sheryl J and Michael K Anders; $488,000.
1019 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gretchen and Lewis Evans Jr; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $590,655.
1502 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Kaitlyn Nicole Wolaver; Seller: Holly Marie Miller; $440,000.
Winstead Place #B3, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Stephanie L and David C Vozza; Seller: Elizabeth Dobson; $300,000.
616 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Chelsea and Joseph Mankowski; Seller: Marlin Chapman; $387,500.
Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Kelly A and David L Hiett; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $567,195.
228 4th Avenue North #7, Franklin, Heritage Chase; Buyer: Valerie N Foster; Seller: Elizabeth E Torrence; $385,000.
1413 West Main Street, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Tristar Real Estate Investments LLC; Seller: Beasley & Whitney Properties LLC; $385,000.
104 Jill Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Robyn K and Sean Layton; Seller: Jaclyn Michelle Graham and Michael M Loscalzo; $553,000.
Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin, Harpeth Industrial Park; Buyer: Franklin 240 LLC; Seller: Seale Properties LLC; $8,500,000.
1509 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Quail Hollow Business Park; Buyer: MDC Coastal 11 LLC; Seller: ARCP WG Franklin TN LLC; $6,025,714.
721 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Melanie Matthews and Jeremy Allen Suelflow; Seller: Edward W Collier III; $457,000.
1040 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
1101 Downs Boulevard #182, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Beth Ann Grubb; Seller: Jennifer Dozier; $218,900.
4025 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carolyn Savoie and Stephen R Earp; Seller: Keri Leigh and Genous Sanders Hodges IV; $770,000.
1543 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: AMJ Partners LLC; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $320,000.
1014 Memorial Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jenny and Michael Deighan; Seller: Alexandra E and David L Smith; $560,000.
106 Buford Street, Franklin; Buyer: Adrienne A and Christopher A Ridolphi; Seller: S-Cubes Properties LLC; $320,000.
37067
875 East Benjamin Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Bethany R Kimes; Seller: Maria Alicia Goostree; $340,000.
1901 Lasata Drive, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Tammy and Andrew Pieri; Seller: John Thomas Taylor III; $560,000.
307 Fletcher Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Susan Buller; Seller: Carly and David Emmerich; $425,000.
Lots 100, 101, 102, 103, and 104 on Autumn Springs Court, Franklin, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Warner Partners L P; Seller: Zike Springs LLC; $6,950,000.
1311 Citadel Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Soha Karimi and Thomas Michael Deschler; Seller: Jeri A Wam Family Trust; $500,000.
115 Eagles Glen Drive, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Brandi Axt; Seller: Christian and Andrew Walker; $451,500.
3452 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Mary Beth H Titsworth and Stephen Andrew Cash; Seller: Cassandra M R and Curt J Hollman; $799,900.
37069
709 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Marla M Richardson; Seller: Rita A Hopkins; $248,000.
2496 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin, Dyar Estates; Buyer: Lisa Anne Anderson and Michael Chase Waldrop; Seller: Kathleen H and Benjamin D Dyar; $1,240,000.
187 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Erin Leigh Ladd and DeWayne Anthony; Seller: Neill Family Revocable Living Trust; $630,000.
2005 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Laura Rogers and Kevin Edward Watkins; Seller: Amy Marie Walton and James Matthew Phillips; $485,000.
502 Gardenshire Court, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: Brooke and Gallagher Alholm; Seller: Shannon B and Joseph Agee; $860,000.
190 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew Warren; Seller: Roxanne Tamara and Marc David Benton; $510,000.
162 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Cristina G and Dinu Radian; Seller: Katherine A and Larkin A Lohr; $592,000.
6628 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Brenda S and Mark Tant; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $275,000.
3100 Del Rio Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Tracey Bregman Living Trust; Seller: Elena Wallace and David B Graves III; $2,725,000.
324 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Kory R Schuckman; Seller: Lisa M and Mike R Francisco; $710,000.
37135
2521 Whitlock Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Carly Marie and David Thomas Emmerich; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $528,000.
152 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Carissa C and Joshua M Jones; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $734,113.
235 Belgain Road, Nolensville, Bennington; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: B2 Capital Management LLC; $200,000.
2024 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Binitha Koshy and Bijo Joseph; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $550,480.
1114 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Lana and Jonathan McPhee; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $560,000.
1589 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Oh Min Jung and Jong Hyun Lim; Seller: Danielle and Jeffrey D Livak; $525,000.
9133 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Melissa and Shane Rogers; Seller: Nikki L Goldstein and Jeffrey H Swingholm; $855,000.
225 Siegert Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lynn Rains; Seller: Andrea Dunn and Katie Barbarossa; $333,000.
3255 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Renee and Ryan Hill; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $623,975.
8041 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Maria F C Valverde and Marksim G Knecht; Seller: Tammy Graffam; $440,000.
7000 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Jennifer Webb and Jeffrey Hyatt; $444,300.
3218 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Chelsea Sparks and Neil Roy Chrisp; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $505,990.
2055 Parker Hollow Lane, Nolensville, Parker Farm; Buyer: Lisa Ann and Michael R Roach; Seller: Shelley Marie and David Lynn Cheek; $994,000.
7408 Tenn Excavating Drive, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: Teasley Inc; Seller: JTB Enterprises LLC; $350,000.
911 Inglenook Circle, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Caitlin R and Phillip A Howard; Seller: Tina M and Leslie P Luke; $381,000.
808 Walridge Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Alison G and Gary P Hamchuk; Seller: Margaret E and Robert B Jenkins; $647,000.
37174
196 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Tatiana Florez Sandoval; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $328,700.
209 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Chiyuki and Robert B Mathis; Seller: Michael-Anthony Limchoc Esparza; $235,000.
1806 Baileys Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Rachel A Mayes and Tyler A Castro; Seller: Quyen Nguyen and Chance Moore; $300,000.
6011 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Quyen Nguyen; Seller: John Mayer Builders Inc; $458,900.
1021 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elisabeth Erin and Nicholas Jay Pearman; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $459,900.
2809 Cattletrace Circle, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Wesley Raymond May; $318,100.
3201 Nichole Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Bryon Wells; Seller: Zientz Mackie Wolf & Mann PC; $100,500.
2075 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Diaguetis and Dennis M Mimms; Seller: Ashley D and Brian O Lucas; $485,000.
6041 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Phyllis Smith; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $402,711.
2795 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Pickens Estates; Buyer: Catholic Church of the Nativity; Seller: Janet and Michael Christ; $625,000.
4061 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Vicki D and Michael Q Poppell; Seller: Sally and Anthony Lewis; $570,000.
37179
2821 Tweed Place, Thompson Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Cannon Wilson; Seller: Rebecca and Thomas Johnson; $389,900.
1102 Eric Court, Thompson Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Dawn and Jay Kavanagh; Seller: James L Elkins III; $244,500.
3820 Everyman Way, Thompson Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Trisha Jung and Kenrick Russell Dunn; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $832,860.
1704 Mildare Court, Thompson Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Teresa I Roman and Thomas L Harris; $417,000.
2768 Aston Woods Lane, Thompson Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Aaron Zawislak; Seller: The Estate of Martha A Scogins; $270,000.
2601 Baugh Road, Thompson Station; Buyer: JMAY LLC; Seller: Stormie Sheldon and Paul M Newman; $280,000.
2749 Sutherland Drive, Thompson Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Eva and Steven D Rogers; Seller: Brad Nelson; $305,900.
2757 Cloister Lane, Thompson Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sunday and Isaac Iffinger; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $467,917.
4688 Reed Road, Thompson Station; Buyer: Jeffrey Allen and Paul L Reed; Seller: Raymond Reed; $200,000.
