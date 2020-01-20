PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
JAN. 7, 2020
37027
128 Pewitt Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Richland South LLC; Seller: Juice Bar LLC; $1,380,000.
5113 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Kristin and Patrick R Sisemore; Seller: Mary A Parker; $675,000.
6115 Pleasant Water Lane, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Allison and Forrest Gardner; Seller: Linda S and James E Artman; $874,000.
9232 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Linda and Andrew Lang; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,632,165.
115 Long Valley Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Carolyn and Nicholas Sieveking; Seller: Kurt Riessler; $725,000.
1713 Montclair Boulevard, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Laura and Kris Sherry; Seller: Stacy L and Ryan O Fowler; $930,000.
1814 Morgan Farms Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Laila Salama and Morgan Andrew Lyons; Seller: Dawn Y and Bradley D Montgomery; $1,360,000.
1609 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Green Family Trust; Seller: Megan W and Andrew R Hawkins; $1,110,000.
8105 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Kimberly C and Luis A Santiago; Seller: Lera F and Louis A Monitor; $450,000.
29 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Emily and Christopher J Martinez; Seller: Michelle Carter Sells and Jack Huddleston Sells; $1,890,000.
1472 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Clemens-Tacchi Family Living Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $3,775,156.
2173 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Leah Marie and David Cecil Moss Jr; Seller: Robert William Bogen Revocable Trust; $550,000.
757 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Gemmi and Brian D Schottenheimer; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $2,238,980.
2201 Helens Way, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Kala John and John W Ignatius; Seller: Manivanh and Viroot Pongsawath; $653,500.
9430 Timber Ridge Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Janice J Moore; Seller: Zubeida and Mohammed N Husain; $495,000.
502 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: 506 Franklin Road LLC; Seller: Sara Wall; $675,000.
708 Tyneside Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Yi Gu and Cheng Qu; Seller: Susan M and Jason E Bothman; $711,000.
1473 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Anukriti and Harsh Bhatnagar; Seller: Nicole Deal and Steven Lawson; $507,500.
37046
7118 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Alison C and Gregory C Maier; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $559,330.
6536 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Becky Renee and Charles Stanko Shannon; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $624,480.
6576 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: E Wallace and Scott T Wallace; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $711,213.
6808 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: April M and Daniel J Powers; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $652,680.
9208 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Joni M and John L Krieg; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $257,212.
8832 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Beasley Construction & Assoc LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $175,750.
7341 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jeffrey William Olyniec and Leonard David Kruse; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings; $977,650.
5065 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Diane M and Kevin M Brogan; Seller: Teri Christine and Paul Huff; $1,595,000.
9420 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lucia M Hillenmeyer Living Trust; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $199,500.
7212 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Holly Kathleen and Scott Alan Curtiss; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $528,769.
6817 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Denise R Bates-Fredi and Joseph L Fredi; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $723,030.
9413 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $270,750.
9216 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $270,750.
9108 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $270,750.
6905 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sara and Robert Crick; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $576,865.
8524 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Melissa E and John D Bennett; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $399,999.
9221 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Pamela and Mark Zumbrun; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $166,250.
Lots 230 and 234 on DeLancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $271,000.
6809 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Tina M and Tyler A Belcher; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $886,670.
9220 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tracey and Russell Skinner; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $266,000.
8709 Ashbrook Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Madison and Brandon N Lowe; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $351,000.
9117 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $223,250.
37062
7138 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Jennifer Christina and Russell Eugene Walker; Seller: Cornerstone Investments Inc; $389,000.
7408 Helios Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Justin Derrick Brodowsky; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $215,000.
1058 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Melissa Andrea and Christopher Ryan Melser; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $308,524.
7404 Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Kenneth Daniel Hope; Seller: Anne Millar and Daniel Stephen Bateman; $285,000.
7104 Shady Oak Court, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Sandra and Dustin Lange; Seller: Nancy Holder-Donegan and David D Holder; $148,000.
1081 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Nancy S Bregquist-Trexler and Gerald Kent Trexler; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $299,967.
7316 Horn Tavern Court, Fairview, Horn Tavern Estates; Buyer: Felicia and Clinton Hazelgrove; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $473,490.
37064
506 Hollyhock Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Melba and Thomas Smartt; Seller: Suzanne L and Terry J Matthews; $369,500.
1318 Bostick Street, Franklin; Buyer: Layne L and Robert M Downes; Seller: Elaine and George Karaisarides; $550,000.
2721 Owl Hollow Road, Franklin, Crabtree Properties; Buyer: Patrick Strickland; Seller: Rebecca and Jared W Durr; $460,000.
736 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Valeria and Felix Garcia; Seller: Malourdes and Ramon Garcia; $350,000.
638 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Deborah S and Tyrus R Coppinger Jr; Seller: Ruth McDowell Lavender; $385,000.
400 Wiregrass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy W and MacGregor E Poll; Seller: Lynda H and William Odonnell; $1,100,000.
3023 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Ericka D Peoples; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $200,540.
418 North Petway Street, Franklin, Petway Place; Buyer: Alexandra Farias Gomez; Seller: Lauren and Eric Smith; $510,000.
315 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Bellemeade Park Co LLC; Seller: Debra Brevard; $372,200.
3006 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Derek William Frenzel; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $616,233.
533 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $165,900.
2077 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Ann Alise and James Edward Guffee Jr; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $627,492.
212 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stacy and Alejandro Zapata Jr; Seller: James A Ferguson D/B/A Ferguson Builders; $579,000.
6074 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Lindsey H Morris; Seller: Angela H and William Michael Thompson; $599,000.
5024 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julia M Wood Trustee; Seller: Emily Prendiville; $854,000.
266 Rivermont Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Nichole Elizabeth and Daniel C Clayton; Seller: Kelly S and Dana E Johnson; $439,500.
6051 Rural Plains Circle, #202, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Harold Roe Trustee; Seller: Erin and Jerry Nix; $282,500.
6210 Meeks Road (includes cell tower), Franklin; Buyer: Turncal Holdings LLC; Seller: Roberta McReynolds; $90,000.
659 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deanna Susan Iskowe Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,113,590.
1704 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Jeffrey D Lafave; Seller: Lillie L and James C Buford; $775,000.
830 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Thomas Edward McDonnell; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $501,627.
8 vacant lots on Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $997,100.
5021 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Jennifer A and Brian t Perrone; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $624,370.
2027 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge at Echelon; Buyer: Rebecca Roark; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $359,720.
2033 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge at Echelon; Buyer: Randall Alex Thompson; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $334,900.
923 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge at Echelon; Buyer: Karen Maude and Jaime Bosco Flores-Lovo Jr; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $449,900.
1036 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $100,295.
3029 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Denise Lambert and Nicholas Boehmke; Seller: NVR Inc; $336,210.
2039 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge at Echelon; Buyer: April D and James T Cheek III; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $388,085.
1026 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Susan and Terrance Bridges; Seller: Yee Hong Yap and Muhammad Sohail Yousaf; $470,000.
3981 Casparis Road, Franklin, Jedco Property; Buyer: Rettich Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Jedco Properties LLC; $467,000.
1073 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Myles Aubrey Neuneker; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $603,670.
1361 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jeremy W Richards; Seller: Halle Family Trust; $560,000.
147 Gardenia Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Peter Christopher Russo; Seller: Rebecca J and William Dosten; $584,000.
104 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Martha and Andrew Beckington; Seller: Pamela Restivo; $407,000.
200 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Christina W and Seth A Earnest; Seller: Amy A and Joshua Belbeck; $279,900.
1909 Columbia Avenue (Interest Deed), Franklin, Franklin Industrial Park; Buyer: Equity Trust Co custodian F/B/O McClains H Franks; Seller: Rutherford County Guidance Center; $800,000.
123 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Amanda N and Jarrod A Johnson; Seller: Howell Home Builders LLC; $312,000.
4000 Rural Plains Circle, #302, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Horner Family Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $309,000.
112 Carolyn Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Stacey Song; Seller: Kristen R Hironimus and Henry M Jay; $605,000.
1560 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Andrew P McIlvain; Seller: Kathy Kilgore; $235,000.
4109 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: 4109 Arno Road Trust; Seller: Billy L Williams; $135,000.
921 Fair Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rebecca and Sean Harding; Seller: Hayley Williams; $930,000.
1419 West Main Street, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: H & M International LLC; Seller: Franklin Primitive Baptist Church; $250,000.
515 Church Street and 710 Evans, Franklin; Buyer: Arlington Nashville Re LLC; Seller: Main Street Capital LLC; $2,865,407.
1117 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Williamson Square; Buyer: 1117 Murfreesboro Road Trust; Seller: Doyle E Chastain Trust and David Fitzgerald Chastain; $1,510,700.
2097 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ruchita Y and Yogesh P Pagare; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $317,100.
141 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gina Angie and Stephen Curtis Grimm; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $590,000.
5013 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: James Stephen Kennedy; Seller: Wesley Dwight Hill Trust; $562,900.
2085 Orangery, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Navya and Srikar Nadipally; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $319,823.
1112 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Emily Ann Bowen; Seller: Will Young; $370,000.
514 Cairnview Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kathryn M and Robert P Wiles; Seller: The Estate of Paul O Gaddis and the Estate of David C Gaddis; $530,000.
2021 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge Echelon; Buyer: Jan C Conwill; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $370,940.
3017 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Harisha Alpuri and Ravi Samba Siva R Gaganam; Seller: NVR Inv T/A Ryan Homes; $349,990.
1037 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Victoria and Brian Schnitker; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $452,400.
1125 Natchez Valley Lane, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Zirpolo Childrens Trust; Seller: Kathy and Wayne Qualls; $175,000.
4416 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: V2 Properties LLC; Seller: Jennifer Clifton Givens and Alex Ryan Rudolph; $300,000.
Lots 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20 on Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $950,000.
9031 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Linda K and Steven C Schrader; Seller: Jennifer A and Benjamin Cole Kilgore; $540,000.
328 11th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia Martin Frank; Seller: Julia D Hunt and Julia D Myers; $650,000.
3219 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Whitney R Bergeron; Seller: Jenny M and Michael B Holley; $345,900.
606 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lori C and Clifton J Foy; Seller: Karen R and Jon Michael Baker; $786,000.
305 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mark S Negley; Seller: Courtney E and Timothy S Enlow; $900,000.
111 Battle Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: Lilbourne I Mills III; $499,900.
824 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tekin and Handan Duezguen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $520,000.
131 Snowden Street East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Supraja Mukunda and Ganapathi S Krishnamoorthi; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $530,335.
113 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Rebecca Ann and Thomas K Johnson; Seller: Judith L Hanson; $385,000.
Vacant lot on South Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Doug Martin; Seller: Frank Beard; $119,780.
3815 Mistico Lane, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Courtney and Patrick Sabatini; Seller: Vicki and Thomas Harmon; $1,299,999.
3012 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Christine and John Shenouda McPherson; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $862,200.
37067
302 Innovation Drive, Franklin, Greenway Centre; Buyer: Fund XII Two Greenway LLC; Seller: Crescent Greenway Venture LLC; $43,500,000.
Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Laura E and James D Blue; Seller: Lisa M and Paul J Pate; $901,600.
101 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Janelle and Chase Morpheus L Williams; Seller: Jo Ann Wyatt; $323,900.
9095 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Whitney and Justin Hickerson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $640,965.
510 Brennan Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Colleen C Brennan 2018 Trust; Seller: Heather K and Michael Corey Ridgway; $795,000.
5108 Duckhorn Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Jamie D and Todd R Fungard; Seller: Docina and Suphatra; $745,000.
4088 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Denise and Jason Buffington; Seller: Dianne P Killebrew Trustee; $244,900.
9262 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Stephen Poulos; Seller: NVR Inc; $680,830.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #E2, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Padmajavani V Verrama and Prasad V Kondapavuluru; Seller: Lesa L Kupchik; $286,000.
4404 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tri Star Energy LLC; Seller: Petro Express Properties LLC; $2,450,000.
212 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Judith Hanson; Seller: Lisa F and Kevin J Murphy; $405,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K10, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Char Brekke; Seller: Cynthia M Frank Revocable Living Trust; $315,000.
3011 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Leslie K Sheldon; Seller: Sherry J and Richard R Leipzig; $729,000.
1031 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Kamran Malek Management Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,149,900.
1001 Cakebread Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Jillian R and Adam C Presley; Seller: Rowella L and Giorgi Sirbiladze; $758,000.
37069
1704 Leaton Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Margaret Babb Kennedy; Seller: Betty C and William W Johnson; $415,000.
2000 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mary Catherine and Stephen Ross Flemming; Seller: Amber A and Brian M Gates; $535,000.
421 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amber Eileen and Brian Matthew Gates; Seller: Mary Catherine and S Ross Flemming; $400,000.
2261 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Cunningham Property; Buyer: Kiersten and Marcus Hannah; Seller: Diane and Timothy Starnes; $255,000.
302 Cypress Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kimberly Christine and Bryce Barrett Burton; Seller: Robert S Bennett; $506,200.
7073 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Michael Velker; Seller: Dana A Ferris; $305,000.
1206 Perkins Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Megan and Stayko Staykov; Seller: Jan M and James Anthony Fleming Jr Trust; $701,000.
2412 Los Olivos Court, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Marshia A Jones-Spencer and Ted K Spencer; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $904,137.
125 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jessica Simpson and Timothy Scott; Seller: Shannon and James Thompson; $500,000.
6500 Stableford Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Tuan Q Nguyen; Seller: Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc; $300,000.
1027 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: PNB Holding Co 2 Inc; Seller: George H White Successor Trustee; $444,125.
2487 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Barbara L and Ronald Couglin-Shuler; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,016,298.
2705 Eglington Terrace, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Sandra and Spencer Hahn; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,242,311.
2472 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Alexandra Warden and Stephen Karpenko; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $979,900.
2000 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Jennifer Hardeman and Jon Patrick Odgers; Seller: Julie and William B Thompson; $670,000.
1000 Moran Road, Franklin, Sneed Forest; Buyer: Jennifer Luanne and Donald Henry Meyer; Seller: Shana Teel and Jonathan B Purkey; $345,200.
158 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Scott English; Seller: Kyung Han and Yoon Seo; $445,000.
37135
9175 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: April and Eric Mathis; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $679,189.
700 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Dena L and Chris C Kozak; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $476,000.
1405 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Robin and Mark B Stevenson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $599,648.
1112 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Yohannes Assefa; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $560,855.
243 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mary A and James E Rouley; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $730,688.
326 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lynne Christine and Stephen Edward Johnson; Seller: Michelle and Gregory McKenzie; $549,900.
803 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Jason Fridenstine Trust; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $310,105.
800 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Mendy A Caldwell; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $321,405.
1140 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Danielle Nicole and Daniel Romero; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $577,900.
805 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Nancy and Roger Dean Freeberg; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $334,235.
1116 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Danielle and Todd Andrew Whittener; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $515,235.
680 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Danielle G and Jesse Sean Peltz; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $934,190.
1873 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Dharani and Baskar Dilli; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $463,545.
1290 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Lauren Taylor Evans and Donald Jacob Shores; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $570,015.
2977 McCanless Road, Nolensville, Tidwell; Buyer: Rajaa G and Assad Faisai Al Afrawl; Seller: Elaine B and Henry A McGuffrey III; $440,000.
1108 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Mitzi and Michael Leahy; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $985,000.
3272 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Hany Yany and Neven Mikhail; Seller: Kari L and Jon C Allen; $500,000.
1123 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Angela Gamble and Christopher B Debehardt; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $638,729.
638 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Penny P and Thomas L Nichting; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $347,400.
1032 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Tosha and Richard Fewell; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $155,000.
2004 Autry Drive (includes lots 227-250, 282-291, and 296-301), Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; Seller: Scales TF Farmstead LP; $6,800,000.
801 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Deborah A and David A Frank; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $329,505.
802 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kathy A and Terry M Brian; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $335,890.
804 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Julie B and Earnest D Bryant; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $343,725.
456 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Lora Cosio and Robert T Arendt; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $973,606.
220 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Patti Suzanne and Robert Kent Ford; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $814,433.
37174
1020 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Janna Renee and Aaron Robert Walters; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
2606 Matchstick Place, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Fabiola Beltran Castro and Jose A Mendoza Garcia; Seller: Jeremiah McVey; $259,900.
1043 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Treeah B Majors and Benjamin R Davis; Seller: Janet Louise and Jerry McCormick; $430,000.
2253 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Lori and Keith Basola; Seller: Janna and Aaron R Walters; $366,500.
112 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Lori L Barber; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $299,925.
1812 Tanner Court, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: Robin D and Keith T Davis; $262,500.
1092 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Ramona Estella Young; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $485,000.
6043 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Banu and Muni Dunes Kutlu; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $413,795.
2308 Skilman Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Vaune C Akers; Seller: Larry Cox; $292,000.
1168 McCoury Lane, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Alexandria and Daniel Vinson; Seller: Helen R and Carlos F Roa; $433,500.
1095 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amanda and Christopher Von Egger; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $483,000.
3041 O'Halloran Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Austin K Skelley; Seller: Diana S and Jason W Jones; $389,000.
2017 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Melissa and Jeremiah McVey; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $404,400.
7040 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer and Andrew John Antolik; Seller: Courtney J Johnson and Aaron A Yeaton; $465,000.
1702 Shetland Lane, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Juana Rocha Lopez and Nestor A Quezada; Seller: Mark E Norberry; $275,000.
6035 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Mary Ann and Ronald W Till; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $398,400.
37179
1125 Summerville Circle, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kari MacKenzie and Erich K Gustav Sandersfeld; Seller: Ashley B and Craig T Goldman; $275,000.
1561 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Carol and Timothy Oleary; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $629,900.
2608 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelly Fields and Jay Arney III; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $508,570.
1009 McKenna Road, Thompsons Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Brianna Marie Donelson and Patricia A McDermott-Donelson; Seller: Jill Rhodes Turner; $199,000.
2602 Underhill Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Dennis Alan Sigman; Seller: Emily A and Eric K Coppess; $324,000.
3812 Everyman Way, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Bonita and William D Keltner; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $774,458.
3910 Sparkman Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Reggie M Garner; Seller: Serene Anne Broksa; $575,000.
3597 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kristen Dawn and Ryan Lee Ridler; Seller: Phillip Minton and Daniel Loch; $737,500.
2713 Learcrest Court, Thompsons Station, Arbor Lakes; Buyer: Caitlin and Edwin Rivera; Seller: William M Wilson; $299,900.
3842 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Michelle K Glenn; Seller: Amber Leigh and Trevor John Holewinski; $477,000.
912 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Encil F Webster; Seller: Geraldine Ghiz; $207,500.
17 vacant lots on Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: J Core Properties LLC; Seller: MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC; $1,488,000.
2901 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: JEP VF LLC; Seller: MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC; $100,000.
Vacant lot on Elliston Way, Thompsons Station; Buyer: E P Development LLC; Seller: MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC; $5,575,500.
2729 Village Drive, Thompsons Station, Village at Thompsons Station; Buyer: Kettler Enterprises Corp Inc; Seller: Pamela B and Jeffrey L Burns; $388,000.
1783 Thompsons Station Road West, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Ashley G and William B Jones; Seller: Sam Allen Brooks Jr GST Tax Exempt Trust; $450,000.
