PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
JAN. 22, 2020
37027
1936 Rosewood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Karen and Samuel Logan; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $1,450,000.
9504 Midlothian Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Shashikanta and Bhag Singh Kanwar; Seller: Sherry A and Matthew R Danter; $745,000.
327 Fountainbrooke Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Nazanin and Mohsen Shirani; Seller: Meagan Carr and Jonathan L Martin; $679,000.
302 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Charlotte and Gabriel Sterling; Seller: Celeste and Nicolas Bosley; $326,500.
37046
8828 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $218,500.
6804 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Ashley and Zachary Restad; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $867,426.
2 vacant lots Thurston Court, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Equestrian Life NV LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holding; $2,800,000.
8532 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jill B and Daniel M Parker; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $248,000.
8583 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Johnathan W Johnson Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,850,000.
6544 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Christina A Telles and Louise A Telles; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $616,734.
7023 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Ashley Maria and Derik D Martinez; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $542,497.
37062
7327 Hunting Camp Road, Fairview; Buyer: Laura A and John H Mensel; Seller: Secretary of Veteran Affairs; $297,000.
37064
328 5th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Bradley S Franch; Seller: Joseph L Wheat Sr; $1,000,000.
103 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Megan Arnold and Austin Arnold; Seller: Brenda L and David M Powell; $435,900.
239 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Carrie Ann and Christopher M Singleton; Seller: Alison Clare and Gregory C Maier; $539,900.
5557 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Riverbirch Homes; Buyer: Constance and Bentley Revocable Trust; Seller: Selena and Gregory Phillips; $1,425,000.
406 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Lindsay E and Kyle W Phelps; Seller: Barry Branan White III; $375,500.
4025 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Priti Kaushik and Rochak Sharma; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $560,303.
1010 Shallow Stream Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Easter Park and Adam W Christopher; Seller: Katie and Aaron Wood; $521,000.
1025 Crisp Springs Road, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Varalaxmi Pandikonda and Jagadish Rajakonda; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $520,485.
210 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Michelle Jeannine and John Wesley Weale II; Seller: Emily A and Daniel Flournoy; $515,000.
Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: LVStarnes LLC; Seller: Vicki and Thomas W Moon; $6,240,000.
1359 Caroline Circle, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Jennifer and Bryan W Barton; Seller: Patricia and Mark Stoney; $565,000.
1524 Bedford Commons, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lisa Marie and Charles Steven Sanford; Seller: Karen Haas Revocable Trust; $399,900.
4001 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Harika Veeravalli and Ganesh Ravella; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $517,545.
530 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Paul Scott Hamas; Seller: Tejaswini Chillara and Bala Bhanu Prakash Yenna; $448,900.
905 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Marjorie and John Maher; Seller: Jennifer H and John Michael Haarbauer III; $659,600.
5692 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nora and William E Boyte Jr; Seller: James R Grimes; $300,000.
4026 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Katie and Aaron Wood; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $606,814.
724 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Margaret G West; Seller: Joni and Bryan Burton; $549,900.
204 Scruggs Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Amy and Ryan Matthews; Seller: Habitat for Humanity Williamson and Maury Counties; $279,900.
3188 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jill N and Keith Allan Stephens; Seller: Amy L and Timothy J Cleary; $390,000.
4 vacant lots on Hathway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $499,600.
Downs Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Williamson County Tennessee; Seller: Premier Leasing LLC; $3,323,193.
1100 West Main Street #F6, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Robin Wright; Seller: Melody and Michael T Layne; $217,500.
9055 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Marjorie S Pike and Tina M Bozeman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $958,805.
3145 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Shanna and Jacob Scrimpshire; Seller: Lee E and R Christopher Whitefield; $375,000.
Vacant lot on Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: Graham Baird Co LLC; Seller: Sloan Farm Trust; $667,500.
Vacant lot on Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hauco LLC; Seller: Sloan Farm Trust; $667,500.
Vacant lot on Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: L A Green III Trust; Seller: Sloan Farm Trust; $667,500.
Vacant lot on Carl Road, Franklin, Sloan Farm; Buyer: Modern Remains Development LLC; Seller: Sloan Farm Trust; $667,500.
2103 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Kyndel Hasty Sokol and Ronald Hasty; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $323,646.
218 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julianne and Chris Donohue; Seller: James A Ferguson D/B/A Ferguson Builders; $579,990.
37067
2156 Albany Drive, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Allison and Thomas Samaha; Seller: Carrie and Christopher Singleton; $674,900.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #J2, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: William E Conn; Seller: Marie Utz and Richard Lee Owens; $201,500.
1057 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Tattie Grace and Walker Bryan Ferebee; Seller: Mary Beth H Titsworth and Andrew Cash; $700,000.
1372 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Cherri B Gram; Seller: Nancy M and Robert L Logan Revocable Living Trust; $355,000.
105 Castle Court, Franklin, Heritage Place; Buyer: West Coast Beach Rentals LLC; Seller: Poora Properties LLC; $499,000.
3028 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Anna M Tucker and Josh Richard Davis; Seller: Erin Leigh and Dewayne Anthony Ladd; $636,000.
9015 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Ann M and Brian C Young; Seller: Lisa and Stephen D'Amico; $625,000.
37069
117 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Dustin W Potter; Seller: Opendoor Property J LLC; $370,000.
285 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Rudy Land Trust; Seller: Jennifer G and Daryle Paul Teague; $575,000.
104 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jenny and Mark Peyton Williford Jr; Seller: Mang Joint Revocable Living Trust; $595,230.
6682 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Shannon Wolcott Farrington 2017 GST Exempt Family Trust; Seller: Atkinson Construction & Assoc LLC; $1,400,000.
37135
410 Pastoral Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Melody and Ricky Brockway; Seller: Susan A and Christopher G Murphy; $548,000.
2328 Carouth Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Emily Clark and Timothy Allen Witcher; Seller: Amanda and John Cook; $540,000.
200 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Christine Salomone and William Chase Foy; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $702,250.
1704 Daphne Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Jeffrey Buxton; Seller: Karen and Mark Bacigalupo; $410,000.
159 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Karen and Mark Macigalupo; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $725,000.
1308 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Desiree and Salvatore Simonetti; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $572,055.
2041 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Elizabeth and Daniel Hadaway; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $667,740.
3264 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lynn and Thomas T Burnett; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $556,948.
37174
1017 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Samantha Paige and Tyler Simmons; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $467,900.
1015 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Linda D Burns; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $492,000.
442 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Shanu Gupta and Deepak Tarve; $318,000.
4024 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Angela Lynn and James Travis Naeter; Seller: Joy L and Barry A Harms; $505,000.
1447 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Tiffany M and Matthew C Morse; Seller: Rachel M and Richard A Hensley; $327,000.
2024 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jana Marie and Jason Robert Ryan; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $564,900.
1105 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Michelle I and Philip Klein; Seller: Pulte Homes of TN LP; $480,955.
2099 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: 2099 Prescott Way Land Trust; $248,500.
2285 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Rolling Hills LLC; Seller: Monica B and William Harrison; $170,000.
7000 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lee E and Ronald C Whitefield; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $415,400.
2089 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth and Dustin Kissire; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $343,585.
2081 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Hollie West; Seller: Amanda J Denton; $229,000.
3081 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Joanna and Thomas Daffin; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $343,830.
4038 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Linda Mozelle and Richard Neal Cole; Seller: Mary Ann and Ronald W Till; $490,000.
2012 McCrory Place, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jolly Roofing & Contracting Co Inc; Seller: Margaret and Peter Bybel; $282,000.
1012 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joann and Raymond Golden; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $509,900.
37179
703 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: Lisa Jones; Seller: Andrea L and Brandon T Gordley; $183,000.
1718 Tellico Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Lyle M Webb; Seller: Michelle T and Tad Glenn; $273,000.
2690 Thompson Station Road East, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Jennifer and Kody Lee Gildner; Seller: Tammy L Wagoner; $518,000.
3170 Pleasant Hill Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and Benjamin Cole Kilgore; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $668,043.
1301 Saybrook Crossing, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Stephanie and Scott Davis; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $355,000.
4 vacant lots on Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $305,000.
2173 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Corryn Mullins and Connor Forde Klosky; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,990.
2181 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Susan Marie and Jason Scott Nicoletti; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $442,643.
3696 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jenna and Bo B Hanson; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $818,950.
2258 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nicole and Garo Aroutiounian; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $499,990.
2774 Lancashire Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Rachel and Nathaniel Barrett Kenney; Seller: Micah J Cost and Kyle Brown Cost; $292,300.
