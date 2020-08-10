PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JULY 21, 2020
37027
7011 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Marsha and John Griffin; Seller: Beth A and Adam D Brown; $505,000.
1462 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Angela D Navori First Restated & Amended Living Trust; Seller: Castle Contractors LLC; $2,589,000.
9548 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Marie Therese Egan and Stephen Sumner Doherty; Seller: Tyler Blake Morris; $450,500.
9562 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Kayla Nicole and Tareq Badawi Hindiyeh; Seller: Marie T Egan-Doherty and Stephen S Doherty; $673,500.
9653 Boswell Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Caitlin Ann and John R Burleson; Seller: KEM Investments LLC; $715,000.
711 Splitrail Drive, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Merandy and Frank Jarc Trust; Seller: Ellen K and Robert H Barton III; $700,000.
2612 Gretchen Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Andrea Hulburt and Michael A Wrenn; Seller: Nancy M and Thomas J Richardson; $655,000.
5529 Hardeman Springs, Brentwood, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $350,000.
376 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Sarah C and John H Stranak; Seller: Swati Bansal and Saurin Akshay Chokshi; $925,000.
2312 Brookfield Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jukie A and Dennis M Metz; Seller: Diane P and Glenn A Belemjian; $630,000.
2523 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Tara Victoria and Jeffrey W Wolff; Seller: Paula Catherine and David Wesley Wade; $595,000.
1510 Pear Tree Circle, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Shannon and Paul Thorne; Seller: Lia and Phillip La Rue; $680,023.
1896 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $425,000.
1254 Devens Court, Brentwood, Park Side at Brenthaven; Buyer: Nilam R and Rishi D Naik; Seller: Elizabeth H and Richard B Martin; $995,000.
5013 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Frederick Family Trust; Seller: Franz Revocable Trust; $735,000.
5113 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Beth Lewis and Mark Wells Miller; Seller: Marian A and John K Miles; $810,000.
9636 Stanfield Road, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Emily Elizabeth and William Benjamin Weddington; Seller: Jeana C Mitchell; $1,400,000.
8210 Alamo Drive, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Jami S and Michael A Kaplan; Seller: Karen Connelly and Terry L Johnson; $930,000.
871 Arlington Heights Drive, Brentwood, Arlington Heights; Buyer: Michelle and Charles B Powell Jr; Seller: Ruth A and Richard L Marshall Jr; $792,500.
1412 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Deborah and Craig Roth; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $1,634,243.
1190 Retreat Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Michael Patrick Lampasso; Seller: Aleisha and Justin S Hunter; $731,333.
6106 Pleasant Water Lane, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Jeffrey Lloyd Bowie; Seller: Linda P and Frank C Gorrell III; $879,000.
703 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Kaytlin Lowder and Michael Dant; Seller: Jixia and Robert E Stader Jr; $718,500.
6 Prestwick Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Ashley R and Brian R Sutherby; Seller: Joaquin G Caballero Jr; $1,100,000.
9659 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Lori and Bradley K Clark; Seller: Lois J and Patrick L Mickler; $730,000.
9719 Mountain Ash Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Kawa Awni Haji; Seller: Lisa Jo Jett and Timothy White; $589,900.
2300 Tinney Place, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Susan C and William C Parker; Seller: Kirsten and Jason Myers; $852,000.
881 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: John C Hayes III; Seller: April Ingram and Jon Young; $500,500.
2116 Willowmet Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Camille C and Matthew H Cline; Seller: Deborah and Joe Pasquale; $925,000.
9614 Stonebluff Drive, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Jeiman Dosky and Karmanc Mahmud; Seller: Consra R Rosales Pacheco; $882,000.
1259 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Susan B and Ronald Johnson; Seller: Deborah B Mahoney; $350,000.
5210 Heathrow Hills Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Holly Grassaway and John Paul Brewer; Seller: Karla S and Daniel R Loftus; $1,330,000.
9737 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Suzanne E and David M Dembski; Seller: Natalie H and Donald K Stanley; $780,000.
1509 Kemah Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Dawn Rodgers Wyse; Seller: Caralee L Brown and Diego Berger; $498,000.
9764 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Gharib Awni Haji; Seller: Frederick C Ruggles Jr; $380,000.
106 Breaker Circle, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Ruiyang Hu and Peng Xu; Seller: Kristen S and Jeffrey L Fowler Living Trust; $595,000.
37046
8456 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tonya and Nathan Cannon; Seller: Beasley Construction & Assoc LLC; $1,569,000.
6633 Flushing Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Caren A and John R Dina; Seller: Jeffrey L Dunnavant; $715,000.
7224 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Heather D and Christopher L Stockeland; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $532,950.
6735 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Megan Neal and David William Whitson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $719,891.
7212 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Traci Louise Grace and Mark Menning; Seller: Holly Kathleen and Scott Alan Curtiss; $555,000.
7419 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Margaret Claire and Alexander Randy Fortney; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $520,515.
7812 Thurston Court, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Equestrian Life NV LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $1,725,000.
6676 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Company of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,340.
8205 Atwood Private Lane, College Grove, Covington Cove; Buyer: Leslie E and Stephen D Lorenz; Seller: Meeter LLC; $300,000.
37062
7461 Cox Pike, Fairview, Valley Green Estates; Buyer: Bonnie Faye Carroll and Misti Pressnell Jones; Seller: Leanne and Zachary D Mitchell; $290,900.
7103 Kimbark Trail, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Dena E and Charles J Martin; Seller: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; $629,900.
7602 Leverette Drive, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Valerie S Simpkins; Seller: MacKenzie Crews and Dylan G Pruitt; $274,500.
7188 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Victor Lee Growden Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $447,908.
37064
1025 Belamy Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Elsa Castillo and Christopher Goldman; Seller: Bethany Deal and Richard Cantrell; $375,000.
1291 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Thomas P Anderson Jr; Seller: Mary J Anderson; $260,000.
267 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christina P and Christopher S Hendershot; Seller: Rachael and Daniel Farkas; $650,000.
169 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kenna D and Jayson A Smith; Seller: Cheryl F and Bradley C Smith; $738,500.
128 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Debra J and John R Oriez; Seller: Nina and Tommy McIver; $442,000.
131 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Brittany and Brock D Short Jr; Seller: Brock D Short; $265,000.
107 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Matthew Cunningham and Michael Cunningham; Seller: Anna M Kobbeman and Brock A Hurtle; $306,000.
936 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
942 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
115 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Diamond and Christopher A Molini; Seller: Kenneth V Moore; $605,000.
244 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cindy Barber and Carlos Reed; Seller: The Estate of Gayle A DeCarlo; $641,500.
213 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mia L and Sean M Everett; Seller: Ryan O'Connor; $525,000.
2826 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Greg Younger; Seller: Treina Blair; $510,400.
221 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Amelia H Gutierrez-Brown and Kenneth R Brown III; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $755,722.
229 Turnbrook Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Reeba Z and Javier Garcia; Seller: Sara G and Jared Vaughn; $387,500.
5012 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Cathy and Coleman B Aycock; Seller: Jennifer H and John Michael Haarbauer III; $795,000.
1091 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Joshua Blaine Stiglets; Seller: NVR Inc; $355,160.
305 Abram Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Amanda Rae and Robert Wiese II; Seller: Michael Grgas; $555,000.
1035 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Angela M and Porter B Calhoun; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $1,008,991.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #J3, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Lacey and Jeffrey Tyler Smith; Seller: Lindsey and Matthew Andrews; $233,000.
1015 Shannon Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Shashi and Bhag S Kanwar; $410,000.
6038 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Heather and Russell L Sacks; Seller: Lisa G and Charles H Fancher; $770,000.
1107 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin; Buyer: Michael Wurster; Seller: Susan Wurster Tomlin; $1,000,000.
1608 Shadow Green Drive, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Katelyn P Donovan and David M Vernon-Gibbs; Seller: Terri Leigh Beaubeaux-Fridley; $365,000.
540 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Sharon Taylor and George Widuch Living Trust; Seller: Marian and Timothy A Parker; $444,000.
1015 Shannon Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: American Quest Investments LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $405,000.
617 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Courtney and Lucas Wilson; Seller: Farmhouse Trust; $284,900.
1567 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Jessica M and Kyle L Marion; Seller: Janis M O'Dell; $350,000.
3138 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Karis and David Brennan; Seller: Tim Dutton; $480,000.
3013 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Christopher Tisdale; Seller: NVR Inc; $489,635.
4066 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Sesha Snehitha Kandaala and Arun Kumar Singarayakonda Tirumala; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $608,435.
9061 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Laura Rose and Donald Erik Ackerman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $966,656.
6037 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Candice and James Neil Whitney; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $817,200.
218 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Melinda L and Jordan Reed Lafollette; Seller: Laurel L and Bret T Pinnick; $449,500.
514 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meredith Koerber Long; Seller: Shea Wood; $629,000.
511 Prince of Wales Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Gyneene M and Steven S Beatty; Seller: Victoria Draaven; $425,000.
401 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janine and Michael I Hindman; Seller: Mazucca Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,378,000.
2032 Ober Brienz Lane, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Timothy Barone; Seller: Wendy and Scott Morefield; $685,000.
5185 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Leeta and Michael Henry Cooley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $784,060.
4007 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brian M Grace; Seller: Meredith K Long; $488,900.
145 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Cheri and Herman Robson; Seller: LCS Investments LLC; $140,000.
1715 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $245,000.
232 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Joanna Estella and William Logan Kimbrough; Seller: Kellie and Christopher Deckard; $465,000.
2014 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Diana Ashley and Kory Michael Mueller; Seller: Reed Family Trust; $615,000.
3156 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Danielle and Boyd Hathaway; Seller: Suzanne M and Henry M Bittman Jr; $445,000.
177 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Chris Yontz; Seller: Lillian and George V Hamilton; $447,000.
183 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Christine Teresa and Scott Wesley Graves; Seller: Teresa E and Daniel M Bishop; $750,000.
681 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Tina L Presley; Seller: Sulma Yanet Merino Pineds and Jason Ronald May; $383,500.
5207 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tiffany R and Jonathan M McClaran; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $947,640.
1831 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda K and David A Klein; Seller: Susan and Thomas John Schumacker; $869,900.
215 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Theresa and Michael Brisky; Seller: Audrey L and Dale E Uitto; $724,900.
3078 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cristi L McMahan; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $534,804.
124 Lucinda Court, Franklin, Winchester Estates; Buyer: Melody Noelle and Chad S Mondragon; Seller: Jennifer and David P Beste; $547,000.
5014 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Lauren and Trent Shirk; Seller: Brian M Grace; $1,125,000.
203 Camellia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Mary and Steven Kadar; Seller: Meghan L and John M Markie; $415,000.
1834 Charity Drive, Franklin, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Kimberly and Jeffrey Paul Stomber; Seller: Jodi Paige and Christopher Michael Harrison; $755,000.
116 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Gerri and Jason Mendenhall; Seller: Kaitlin R and Isaac J Payleitner; $468,900.
37067
3057 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Rebecca Joanne and Michael Eric Wiggins; Seller: Amy M and Kevin P Little; $740,000.
1811 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jay Matthew Cottrell; Seller: Whitney Claire Porter; $473,000.
329 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Margaret and Joseph A Lott; Seller: Taylor Colson and Michah J Horton; $697,000.
1107 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Daneen J and Robert K Noe; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $715,000.
740 Huffine Manor Circle`, Franklin; Buyer: James B Proffiett; Seller: J Christie Pogue; $299,900.
274 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jillian Wagner-Green and Daniel Green; Seller: Ann M and Aaron P Ledet; $476,500.
600 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Soheil Rahimi; Seller: Sharlin Leslie and Michael Earl Quest; $345,000.
1244 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Constance F and Jeffrey Novak; Seller: Heather C and Russell L Sacks; $502,000.
7125 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Lois F and Gary T McBee; Seller: Vicki and Greg Jamison; $362,000.
116 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Megan M and Joshua David Fleer; Seller: John N Hill; $450,000.
542 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Connie and Grant Boren; Seller: Victoria and Michael R Hynes; $763,000.
4017 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Wendi M April; Seller: Donna L Moore; $480,000.
148 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Katelin and Sergio Avila; Seller: Lori B and James B Metrock; $565,000.
3027 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Araceli G and James E King; Seller: Deborah A and Charles D Wright; $581,000.
9263 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Brooke and Steven Cervenka; Seller: Erin E and Taylor Francis; $632,000.
1142 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Andrea and Lewis B Hollabaugh; Seller: The Estate of Belma W Keaton; $480,000.
5000 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Mary A Cherhit 2016 Revocable Trust; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $689,999.
690 Huffine Manor Circle`, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Meghan Stewart Plummer; Seller: Stephanie A Wells; $309,500.
525 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sheala Hagewood Nichols and James Morris Smith; Seller: Marci B and William D Cox; $700,000.
410 Parish Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Robert Underwood; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $420,000.
244 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Shana and John Passas; Seller: Jean M and Bobby H Capers Jr; $1,325,000.
37069
7004 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Xiaoli Liu and Haifei Li; $360,000.
165 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Lauren and David Hamby; Seller: 165 St Andrews Drive Trust; $410,000.
471 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Wendy and Samuel Buchanan; Seller: Dana Michelle and Henry Charles Manning; $780,000.
204 Cheekwood Court, Franklin, Cheekwood; Buyer: Deborah Janet Rody; Seller: Stacie W and Deron L McIntosh; $581,500.
223 Winburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Nicole G Cantwell and Raymond J Etheridge Jr; Seller: Holly and Burke Nihill; $720,000.
1092 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Spencer Living Trust; Seller: Melanie and Randall A Waller Jr; $1,100,000.
245 Temple Crest Trail, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Ruth A and David L Patton; Seller: Andrea and Lewis B Hollabaugh; $584,000.
258 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Amy L McKinney; Seller: Victoria J and Marino C Alvarez; $464,990.
130 Wheaton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jenna and Howard Benjamin Cowart; Seller: Sylvia Schmitz and Johan N Dahner; $509,000.
1005 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Autumn and James Eagle Moore; Seller: Laura H and Harry A Stafford IV; $413,650.
1011 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Robert Michael Wilson; Seller: Michael Anthony Romeo; $280,000.
37135
817 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Nicki and Stephen Jason Krout; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $725,000.
739 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Audrey and Jason Eberhardt; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $549,990.
2065 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Mahedere Demessle and Mekonnen Kidane; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $704,900.
152 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Leanne M and Robert Gorman; Seller: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; $915,000.
1409 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Carrie Anne and Justin W Simpson; Seller: Caroline and Eric Lutz; $602,500.
6175 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Steven M Gabaldon Revocable Trust; Seller: Steven F Walker; $460,000.
336 Baronswood Drive, Nolensville, Baronswood; Buyer: Donald King; Seller: Jamie G and Alan T Watson; $383,000.
838 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Marcia S and Thomas I Doble; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $377,225.
776 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sean Cleveland; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $464,990.
325 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Shannon Newbill and John Eric Niemann; Seller: Neysa and Mitchell Jordan; $832,000.
3236 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Erin and Adam Marshall; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $494,482.
2461 Fly Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jamie and Alan Watson; Seller: Julia Beth and Ernest D Bryant; $530,000.
2642 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Lindsey Y and Joshua K Colbert; Seller: Brian K Harris; $800,000.
2263 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farms; Buyer: Mary Ann and Gerald Douglas Pacheco; Seller: Jaimee and Leif Shires; $456,900.
37174
2914 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Felisha Marie Riggs and Michael Thomas McDaniel; Seller: Dayna and Christopher Varga; $404,000.
3087 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Laura Drake and Jarrod Douglas Watkins; Seller: Christian and Brandon Dewald; $402,000.
4183 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Stefanie L and Steven Mathews; Seller: Tessa Alyce and David Sean Baker; $455,000.
1404 Savannah Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Christie and Eric Alan Hoy; Seller: N Ruth Kelly; $499,900.
1706 Dryden Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Erika L Richards; Seller: Timothy M Park; $370,000.
2053 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sara Elizabeth and Justine Douglas Perry; Seller: Alisa K and Kevin J Fineis; $395,000.
2327 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Julie and Tommy Williams; Seller: Jacqueline S and Philip Thomas Tunbridge; $439,900.
1754 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Site Rite LLC; Seller: Matthew T Mason; $299,000.
2173 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Mary Catherine Keidel; Seller: Dim Biak Lun; $250,000.
102 Crestwood Lane, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Janelle West and Lance Enrique Olivas; Seller: Sheena and Gino Cuccia; $339,500.
1789 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christine Bray and Nathan Aaron Ricks; Seller: Megan M and William E Faidley III; $497,000.
7024 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth Patricia Louise and Trevor Allen Ludington; Seller: Kathleen and Frederick Knapp; $480,000.
1699 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Susan E and Rodney Scott Geames; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $428,635.
2271 Dewey Drive #B5, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Gabriella and Grant Henry; Seller: Kimberly and Stephen Carey; $199,000.
4015 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nancy A and David E Schwartz; Seller: Melissa S and David Chism; $472,000.
1115 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Faiza Shaikh and Arshad Noor; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $476,762.
1255 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Ronald S Owen; Seller: Caroline Dollie and Andrew Daniel Sils; $307,900.
2077 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tessa and David Baker; Seller: Judy M and Bradley M Carter; $525,000.
7042 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christopher M King; Seller: Gayathri and Jason Kee; $539,900.
2947 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Haley and Joshua Jon Harris; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $509,900.
1060 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Linda M and Christopher C Thomas; Seller: Janice Marie Nastase; $400,000.
2040 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shelley C and William B Horton; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $600,000.
3005 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Michelle L and Mark Ackley; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $407,745.
2982 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nikki Lynn Marshall and Larry Scott; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $592,482.
37179
3084 Millerton Way, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Cheryl and Brian Pillatsch; Seller: Tyler Katherine Frances and Jason Alastair Stewart Lucking; $407,000.
3174 Natoma Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Erin L and Matthew David Grayson; Seller: Amanda and Leland Mize; $544,900.
2124 Ravenscourt Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alison Effinger McMahan; Seller: Sara and Jon Salge; $545,000.
1032 McKenna Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Lisa Tate; Seller: Southeastern Investments IV LLC; $196,000.
2714 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sara Jean and Jon Joseph Salge; Seller: Kristin M and Jason Tucker; $694,900.
2105 Newark Lane, Thompsons Station, Town Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Gavin Brandon Wallace; Seller: Janice Carnal and Jacqueline Weatherly; $336,500.
1317 Branchside Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Delilah Arellano; Seller: Miranda and Justin Robinson; $259,999.
1976 Evergreen Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Angela R and David M Gordon; Seller: Hailey and Justin Phelps; $683,000.
2760 Trasbin Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Deborah S and Christopher H Clifford; Seller: Brent H Thompson; $428,000.
2175 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Eric Hogue; Seller: Bethany A and Brett R Creasman; $460,000.
2605 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, The Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alex Chenin Eddington and Bradley W Norris; Seller: Jana Robyn and Corey Turner; $465,000.
1555 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Christina and Phillip Simpson; Seller: Enterprises LLC DBA Landmark Building Co; $638,650.
4719 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Brandon Hutcheson; Seller: Pamela B and James A Bunch; $470,000.
