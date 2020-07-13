PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 23, 2020
37027
545 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Emily Johnson and Phillip Michael Mitchell; Seller: Shanon and Clinton Russell; $1,325,000.
6305 Milbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Ann Husband and Gustavus Adolphus Wood IV; Seller: Maureen and Arnold Huskey; $790,000.
8225 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Denise and Stephen King; Seller: Donna R and Joel L Taylor; $652,000.
9487 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Jacquelyn and Jeffrey Toerne; Seller: Alfred Darrel Shanbour II; $800,000.
8203 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Dorothy Williams and Clark Lester Hildabrand; Seller: Adonnica L and Ronald L Schmittou; $605,000.
7000 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Equity Trust Co; Seller: Eugene Amano; $1,000,000.
311 Appomattox Drive, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Ellen Brandes and Joel Fontaine Bradley III; Seller: Jaqueline B and Aaron A Zauner; $1,070,000.
9540 Sunbeam Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Kari Schmidt; Seller: Idlewild Custom Construction LLC; $1,550,000.
119 Long Valley Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Kristin and David Pratt; Seller: Cheryl and Dean Toscano; $897,500.
9400 Weymouth Road, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Connie Chung and William Thomas McCorry; Seller: Melanie S and Peter R Sims; $700,000.
505 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Christopher S Parker; Seller: Melissa Baker; $216,700.
5231 Margarets Place, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Heather Hugueley and Henry Turner Skipper IV; Seller: Sandra and William Young; $1,050,000.
1014 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth and Daniel C Reese; Seller: Linda J and Gary D True; $640,000.
1910 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Nikhil and Deepti Koranne; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $896,105.
9243 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Sarah and Brian Jeffrey Broughman; Seller: Lauren F and Justin Robert Roper; $799,900.
1254 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Brandon Lee Elkins; Seller: Mary C Hall; $325,000.
1609 Knox Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Katelyn and Evan Beach; Seller: Gayla Wilson; $772,500.
1207 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Gwen and Richard McAdams; Seller: Jennifer R and Lindsay Todd Butler; $4,650,000.
1000 Highland Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Jennifer B and Anthony W Ditcharo; Seller: Marie E and Christopher Thum; $570,000.
5239 Lysander Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Angela and Christopher Grant Veazey; Seller: Ashley R Wass; $1,450,000.
8321 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Jennifer and James Keith; Seller: Angela and Christopher Grant Veazey; $930,000.
1922 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Sandra Burcham and William Randall Young; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,226,325.
9286 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Emily Stewart and Jason V Brown; Seller: Kristen Jean and Peter P Laviolette Jr; $1,500,000.
1895 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $450,000.
1900 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $425,000.
1753 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Amanda Bowers and Jonathan Tyler Rabun; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,339,900.
1585 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
9433 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Frances Kristin and David Clayton Trammell; Seller: Kim M and Randall S Digiacomo; $685,900.
716 Splitrail Drive, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Stephania Barrett; Seller: Leanne L and Tony J Grippo; $960,000.
5261 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Nancy W and My T Nguyen; Seller: Marie Joe Bouffard and Sylvain Tremblay; $1,750,000.
9500 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Kathy J and Dennis J Kline; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $1,715,000.
37046
2 lots on Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $281,375.
9213 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $165,300.
7553 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville Inc; $135,500.
7425 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth Amy and Carter Wilson Thomas; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $533,399.
7518 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: 2018 Brady Family Trust; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $546,964.
6635 Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lucille L Hatcher and Mitchell Davis Crowell; Seller: Anthony P Owens; $400,000.
37062
Vacant lot on Elrod Road (Interest), Fairview, Trails of Brownlyn; Buyer: Lilian Chan Bellehaven Revocable Trust; Seller: Walton TN LLC; $20,000.
Vacant lot on Elrod Road (Interest), Fairview, Trails of Brownlyn; Buyer: Ming Chu Tham Bellehaven Revocable Trust; Seller: Walton TN LLC; $20,000.
Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, Multiple parcels partially in Davidson County; Buyer: Old Harding Trust; Seller: The Estate of William Harold Bumpous Sr; $1,166,400.
7115 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Jennalee Appleton; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $380,929.
Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Amita and Viren Shah; Seller: Tammy and Nick Green; $590,000.
7135 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Anthony D Anglin; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $326,354.
37064
1101 Downs Boulevard #315, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Rachel Hardman; Seller: Camille and Monte Schaefer; $291,400.
1515 Keystone Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Tamara P and Richard D Robinson Jr; Seller: Emily Roes and Todd C Smith; $745,000.
5956 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Darai Corporation Inc; Seller: Linda C Holste and Joseph F Murphy; $1,385,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #I103, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Craigan Mitchell; Seller: Annedrea and Chance Russell Morreale; $240,000.
219 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Tina K and Robbie T Robison; Seller: Heart of Tennessee Investments LLC; $1,224,900.
4000 Rural Plains Circle #206, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia M Sweatt; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $434,900.
842 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $234,900.
412 Meadowcrest Circle, Franklin, Moores Landing; Buyer: Susan and Barry Weber; Seller: Margaret B and Donald R Cherry; $524,900.
4029 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $255,900.
6031 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patricia Ann Decamillo and Aimee DeCamillo; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $693,584.
1510 Bedford Commons, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Gergana Yanulova and Nemanja Pintar; Seller: Patty and Bill Latham; $423,000.
1013 Blaine Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anna Budnik; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $889,069.
1001 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Athena A and Jason M Springer; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $702,062.
537 Sugartree Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Amy Haile and James O'Sullivan Clarke IV; Seller: Curtis Gordon Bridges; $335,000.
9148 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathryn B and Christopher J Hodges; Seller: Emily Taylor Tingle and Jacob Stone; $593,400.
1555 West Harpeth Road, Franklin, West Harpeth; Buyer: Chase L and Benjamin A Levin; Seller: Robyn L and Kevin D Howard; $538,300.
1005 Culpepper Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sarah and Michael S Poligone; Seller: Ella and Michael Kopfman; $448,000.
310 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Annedrea and Chance R Morreale; Seller: Kenneth C Adkisson and Craig K Adkisson; $525,000.
115 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Andrea and Andrew C Skaggs; Seller: Beverly Sue Carter; $445,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #M1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Vijai Narayan and Kashitija D Toke; Seller: Shacinaglory Benson and Dallas Beard; $157,900.
301 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jessica Lauren and Jordan Benjamin Yousem; Seller: Lorato P and Travis S Lester; $636,000.
Vacant lot on Pinewood Drive, Franklin, Pinewood Estates; Buyer: Custom Homes Design LLC; Seller: C R Crews Jr KC Trust; $150,000.
2012 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Maria Neff and Jeffrey Scott Caulder; Seller: NVR Inc; $479,565.
1101 Downs Boulevard #g104, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Avery Marie Molter; Seller: Charles B Stevens; $227,800.
1552 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: 1552 Franklin LLC; Seller: R S Development Group LLC; $1,305,000.
1726 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jozef Leopold Nuyens; Seller: Margaret C and Joseph W Cilurzo Trusts; $900,000.
204 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laney Runyon and Zachary Carter Lawson; Seller: Rita S and Tommy R Jones; $650,000.
3102 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Katharine Wilens; Seller: Linda Oades and Michael Anthony Pimental; $415,000.
227 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Green; Buyer: Douglas M Smith; Seller: Lindsey D and Matthew D Daniels; $577,500.
401 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Megan and Garrett Richardson; Seller: Jacquelyn and M Andrew Phelps; $450,000.
3143 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Ariana Janae Duvall and Joseph Neal Trice; Seller: Jerome T Oss; $350,025.
205 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estate; Buyer: Laurie Frances Omohundro; Seller: Tabitha T and William A Dasher; $342,500.
6025 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mirna Maria Garza Gonzalez and Guillermo Miguel Aguilar Rodriguez; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $593,089.
151 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amy M and Colin W Jackson; Seller: Laurie and David Belleville; $749,900.
3119 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Dallas Alexandria Becerra and Graham Stuart Walker Bell; Seller: Sarah and Sean Groleau; $360,000.
409 Caldwell Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Sarah and Sean Groleau; Seller: Katherine and Jon Paul Brashear; $526,000.
301 Glenbeag Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth Jeannette Ferg and David W Wood; Seller: Carrie J and Timothy R Privitera; $570,000.
1116 Brandon Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Lisa Lynn and Justin Thomas Pullen; Seller: Heather W and Ryan M McNeary; $465,000.
341 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deborah J Nobile; Seller: Cheryl Holtzman; $435,000.
4024 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Lindsey D and Matthew D Daniels; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $738,483.
3551 Bailey Road, Franklin, Bear Creek; Buyer: Heather L and Andrew W Campbell; Seller: Janice S Thomas; $275,000.
3384 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer Mennel; Seller: Robert Vance Walls; $482,000.
4014 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Pertex LLC; Seller: Myrna Wallace Lowrie; $275,000.
5710 Quest Ridge Road, Franklin, Quest Ridge; Buyer: Rachel S and Jonathan Andrew Boye; Seller: Sarita M and Robert L Stewart; $855,000.
301 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meagan and Daniel Magruder; Seller: Deanna Jill and David A Williams; $557,500.
1520 Kinnard Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Connie and Charles Edward Parker; Seller: Teresa A and Douglas N Beard; $605,000.
9084 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Rebekah L and Kevin Edward Craft; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $958,451.
3206 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Christie Ann Davis; Seller: Shannon and Matthew B Reed; $387,000.
37067
172 Eagles Glen Drive, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Katheryn and Benjamin Schmitt; Seller: Melissa J and Johnny R Gregory; $548,000.
1422 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Kimberly Anne Windham; Seller: Brittni Megan and Jesse Daniel Davis; $469,000.
1113 Kirkwood Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jessica I Jircitano and David E Heinz; Seller: Rodolfo Joey Manansala and Jonathan Allen Perdue; $779,900.
519 Phillips Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Jennifer and Ryan Dorward; Seller: Jacquelyn and Jeffrey Douglas Toerne; $620,000.
3433 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Jacqueline G and John N Bird; Seller: Theresa A and Brian C Lein; $792,500.
109 Whig Court, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Britney H and Richard Clayton Foster; Seller: Sunny Hampton Powell; $550,000.
1002 Vista Circle, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Melinda and David Beasley; Seller: Josephine Mwikali Ndolo and Tangayl Githu; $635,000.
304 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Holly Ann and Brandon Lee Budnick; Seller: Diana Oliva; $495,000.
119 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Anna Dee Fleeman; Seller: Terri N and David C Watkins; $424,150.
509 LaSalle Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Andrews Braine 2011 Separate Property Trust; Seller: Paige and Jordan Wilson; $376,400.
2020 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Renee Herrera and William Joshua Holland; Seller: Krista and David Wyatt; $789,900.
1056 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Ryan Michelle and Evan Baker Cole; Seller: Megan and Matthew Faulkenbury; $532,000.
310 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Marina Morkous and Beshoi Beshay; Seller: Patricia A and Scott D Wood; $657,000.
319 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Taruna Kumari and Bharat Bhushan; Seller: Melissa B and Derek N Doyle; $680,000.
4092 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carol Castelli Revocable Trust; Seller: Dana and David Blue; $250,000.
205 Yorkshire Garden Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kristin Carole and Grayson Gordon Gwaltney; Seller: William C Kasicki; $340,000.
37069
2701 Eglington Terrace, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Cathie L and Ben J Welch III; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $893,016.
2021 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Abbey Holthaus; Seller: Mary Bedford and Carl Fritscher; $495,000.
1014 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Janet Y and Darrell A Harris; Seller: Abbey Holthaus; $520,000.
501 Kendall Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kaitlyn F Donovan; Seller: Karen L and Nathan J Litwin; $329,900.
1475 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Justine D Pritchett and Lucas Smith; Seller: Charles R Sidberry; $900,000.
2704 Eglington Terrace, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Shelley M and Wendell L Bontrager; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $979,690.
5002 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Camille and Barry Babb; Seller: Catherine H and Sean R Stephens; $507,000.
5014 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Susannah French and Phillip Wayne Gentry Jr; Seller: Carly R and Jeffrey Shear; $585,000.
1006 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: David Warren Atchison and David Blake Atchison; Seller: Laurel and Bjon Pankratz; $416,000.
1691 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Price Estate; Buyer: Jenkins Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Tina D and Gary M Zegiestowsky; $1,625,000.
205 Hanley Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Caroline Elizabeth Watson; Seller: Frances A Harmon; $258,000.
103 Deer Park Close, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Natalia Jimenez Truque; Seller: 103 Deer Park Close Trust; $435,000.
2212 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Maria A Khan; Seller: Jennifer and Tim Davis; $442,500.
116 Troon Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Laura B Towbin and David D Arnold; Seller: Elizabeth R and John M Hagewood; $535,000.
37135
1294 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Robin Lynne and William Henry Yost; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $607,085.
7000 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Nishtemon Kucher and Ahmed H Shareef; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $454,000.
640 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Michael D Oland; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $549,900.
828 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Darcie and Brian Shunk; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,022,185.
147 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Kasey Nichole and Timothy John Wyatt; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $680,000.
814 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Jayantilal B Mehta; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $362,000.
7049 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Joan Marie Lane Revocable Trust; Seller: Patricia Bross and Randolph Keith Payne; $619,900.
818 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Sharon M Miller; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $329,490.
117 Hankins Court, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Hilary Fay and Phillip Reynolds Delwiche; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $639,900.
1222 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Terri Sue and Matthew T Vanslyke; Seller: Kevin Leroy Brown; $270,000.
832 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Richard E Jenkins; Seller: Patricia P and Barry T Fox; $280,000.
2088 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Brett Michael Damico; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $634,990.
1528 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Zita and Mark Hopgood; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $671,320.
107 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Jordan Burdette and Matthew Albert Daugherty; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $529,710.
417 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Dawn M and Mark A Detellich; Seller: Erica and John Gibbons; $864,000.
3224 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jillian Diane and John Alexander Shupe Jr; Seller: Jacqueline Rose and Louis Fraizer Imboden; $446,000.
1525 Halsey Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Charissa and Jason Cole; Seller: Angela Kristen and Paul Scott Salveson; $514,000.
37174
5016 Keeley Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale; Buyer: Jose Serrato; Seller: Kathryn D and Michael D Wrye; $429,900.
1494 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kenneth Asberry; Seller: Amanda S and Matthew W Crouse; $325,400.
2031 North Amber Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Patricia and David Hargrave; Seller: Judy M and Myron R Chambers; $389,900.
2 lots on Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $134,000.
1018 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Maria Ivanova and Christopher Ford; Seller: Shirley and Larry L Shook; $375,000.
2064 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Leah Mitchell and Timothy Tranberg; Seller: Carla L Puckett; $410,000.
3006 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Misty D Collins; Seller: Elizabeth A Campi; $331,000.
7003 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Landon T Budge; Seller: Rochelle D and Calvin J Barnes; $620,000.
2029 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Adelheide and Michael S Byrnes Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $476,595.
1006 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amy M and David J Lapaczonek; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $535,000.
4047 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Brittney Lynn and Anthony Louis Swank; Seller: Marisa L and David Shannon Smith; $565,000.
181 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Martha Davenport and Ronald B Cole; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $255,175.
4181 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Alice R Giacomin; Seller: Jennifer R and Sean C Denton; $435,000.
3053 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Natalie Melissa and Jason Josiah James; Seller: Stephen T Young; $315,000.
2009 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill; Buyer: Tera and J T Frazier; Seller: Nancy B Junkin 2005 Revocable Trust; $275,000.
1413 Carmack Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Atara Adina and Christopher Lee Moore; Seller: Monica Parham and Cary Michael Hayes; $284,900.
37179
2760 Durham Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Brandy Butler and Wesley R May; Seller: Mark H Erwin; $385,000.
3268 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lauren A and Ryan C McClymonds; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $474,990.
2142 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Katie A and Tyler R Dieterich; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $493,493.
1572 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Carla L Puckett; Seller: Brenda Gail Magli; $332,250.
1704 Mildare Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Ashley and George Fusner III; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $410,000.
5007 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Hawn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $199,000.
2106 Geneva Drive, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Melissa Marie Baker; Seller: Nancy J Shuping; $310,000.
2597 Douglas Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Rebecca and John Michael Dippold; Seller: Leah Slayton and Steven P Reese; $354,900.
2989 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janice and Jacqueline Weatherly; Seller: Lauren Ann and Ryan Charles McClymonds; $404,000.
3023 Liverpool Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Stephanie Studtmann and Scott Hoven; Seller: Trisha Dee Aldrup; $367,000.
2701 Sporting Hill Bridge, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lorato and Travis Lester; Seller: Stephanie and Steven Chapel; $679,900.
2620 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Tabitha and William Dasher; Seller: Melissa D and Dean L Arvidson; $485,000.
5012 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Carbine & Assoc LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $239,000.
403 Preakness Drive, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Angela C and Jason J Woolf; Seller: Revision Homes LLC and Discover TN Home Offers LLC; $310,000.
3109 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Allison and Mark Thomas Miraldi; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $304,485.
203 Newport Cove Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Cove Condos; Buyer: Virginia A Woods; Seller: Tamela T Key; $200,000.
2710 Buckner Road, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Brittany and Jon Dodds; Seller: Andrea N and Andrew C Skaggs; $265,000.
3105 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Camilla Abreu; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $306,507.
2405 Tapestry Court, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Steven Chapel; Seller: Morgan J Martin and Connor S Kent; $485,500.
